NOVITEC enhances the Lamborghini Aventador S

561 kW / 763 hp of power, carbon aerodynamics tuning

from the wind tunnel, hi-tech forged wheels and endless customization options in the cockpit

Lamborghini continues the success story of its top-of-the-range model with the Aventador S. The perfect challenge for the engineers and designer of NOVITEC!

Even in a sports car, there is no such thing as having too much power. That is why NOVITEC developed a high-performance exhaust system for the 6.5-liter twelve-cylinder engine. It bumps the peak power to 561 kW / 763 hp, while increasing peak torque at the same time to 732 Nm. The variant of the NOVITEC exhaust system made from the especially light INCONEL, which is also the material of choice in Formula 1 racing, delivers weight savings of 21 kilograms.

The NOVITEC aerodynamic-enhancement components ranging from the front spoiler to the rear airfoil are also trimmed for lightweight construction and maximum efficiency. In addition, the components, which were fine-tuned in the wind tunnel, lend the Aventador S full-blooded racing looks, particularly the naked-carbon version.

The German refinement specialist offers hi-tech in its purest form for the top-of-the-range Lamborghini model also with tailor-made NOVITEC forged rims, which come with or without center locks. The combination of 20 and 21-inch rims on front and rear axle emphasizes the wedge shape of the mid-engine sports car. A height-adjustable coilover suspension can give the Aventador an even sportier ride.

Exclusive interior design in any desired color and with a wide range of custom upholstery patterns is another NOVITEC specialty.

The naturally aspirated V12 engine of the Lamborghini Aventador S with a displacement of 6,498 cc produces an output of 544 kW / 740 hp ex-factory. To allow the engine to exhale more freely and thereby optimize the performance, the NOVITEC engineers developed tailor-made high-performance exhaust systems, which are available in different versions.

Depending on the version, the NOVITEC exhaust systems produce up to 17 kW / 23 hp more power and up to 42 Nm more torque. With an output of 561 kW / 763 hp at 8,400 rpm and an equally impressive peak torque of 732 Nm at 5,900 rpm, the all-wheel-drive two-seater accelerates from rest to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 350 km/h.

The NOVITEC exhaust systems captivate at first sight with their unusual design featuring quasi three and a half tailpipes – the two center pipes are tied together. The exhaust system is available made from stainless steel and from the even lighter INCONEL used in Formula 1 racing. As a result, the NOVITEC system is up to 21 kilograms lighter than the production exhaust, depending on the version.

The NOVITEC exhaust systems also offer a choice of coming with or without actively controlled exhaust flaps – optionally also by radio remote command from the cockpit. In addition, the tuning product range also comprises even lighter and more efficient sports catalysts.

The NOVITEC aerodynamic-enhancement components developed for the Lamborghini Aventador S, which were fine-tuned in the wind tunnel, offer spectacular design and efficiency at their finest. The NOVITEC designers brilliantly mastered the task of making the thrilling design of the two-seater even more dramatic while further optimizing the aerodynamics at the same time. The NOVITEC aerodynamic-enhancement components are available in a naked-carbon version and in a variant that is perfectly suited for painting in the vehicle’s or a contrasting color.

The front end is given an even more distinctive design with new bodywork components elaborately refined in every detail. What is more: The components demonstrated in the wind tunnel that they also reduce front-axle lift and thereby further improve the handling stability at high speeds. To reduce front-axle lift even further, the NOVITEC designers developed a complex aerodynamic-enhancement concept. The front cladding is fitted with an additional spoiler above and below the air intakes. On top of this, the side intakes are equipped with tailor-made air deflectors that route the relative wind even more focused to the front brakes. The NOVITEC designers’ love of detail is also evident in the NOVITEC trunk lid with integrated air ducts and new air outlets in front of the windshield.

The NOVITEC rocker panels, the carbon mirror covers and the new side air intakes at the rear side windows, which optimize the supply of fresh air to the engine, redefine the view from the side.

The rear end of the enhanced Aventador S is visually dominated by the NOVITEC rear airfoil, which is available in two versions and increases the downforce at the rear axle. The rear cladding is visually enhanced with a naked-carbon element that spans the entire width of the vehicle to the two wheel arches. There are also diffuser fins made from the same material. Furthermore, NOVITEC offers larger air intakes for the hood, which in concert with the new air outlets in the rear-end component ensure optimized ventilation of the engine bay.

The NOVITEC NL3 wheels for the Lamborghini feature an equally unmistakable design. They are manufactured by US manufacturer Vossen using state-of-the-art forging technology. Since the Aventador S is optionally also available with center lock wheels ex-factory, the one-piece NOVITEC rims come in two tailor-made variants. For vehicles with conventional bolt patterns featuring five lugholes, the NL3 wheels come with a wheel hub cover featuring a stylized center lock nut, which covers the five wheel bolts.

For the Aventador S models with center lock wheels, the NOVITEC NL3 rims are of course also available with this type of wheel connection that has its origins in motor racing. Thanks to a NOVITEC conversion kit to center lock, these wheels can also be mounted on the Aventador S Coupe and Roadster models ordered with a five-bolt pattern.

The NOVITEC NL3 design captivates with six delicate spokes that taper off into the rim flange in the form of a widely spread Y and thus make the wheels look even bigger. To add even more emphasis to the wedge shape of the mid-engine sports car, the front wheels are manufactured in size 9Jx20 inch. The rear rims were designed in size 13Jx21 inch. The NL3 wheels come in 72 different color variants and optionally also with a choice of brushed or polished surface. Pirelli supplies the perfect high-performance tires for this exclusive set of wheels in the form of the P-Zero in sizes 255/30 ZR 20 and 355/25 ZR 21.

To give the Aventador S even more dynamic handling and looks, NOVITEC can also modify the suspension of the mid-engine sports car equipped with all-wheel steering. On one hand, the company offers sport springs calibrated to the production suspension, which lower the ride height of the two-seater by about 30 millimeters. As an alternative, NOVITEC offers the aluminum sport suspension, which is not only height-adjustable, but also features individually adjustable damping.

Another focal point of the NOVITEC enhancement product range lies in the cockpit. NOVITEC offers naked-carbon elements ranging from the center console and the two door panels including the door handles to the bezel for the instrument cluster. The custom personalization of this supercar à la NOVITEC of course also includes interiors in any desired color crafted with utmost precision from the finest leather and Alcantara.