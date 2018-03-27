Before bringing the third-generation Touareg on stage during a standalone event held in Beijing last Friday, Volkswagen previewed two SUVs destined for the Chinese market. One of them was this, generically called “Advanced Mid-Size SUV.” Engineered by the local FAW-VW joint venture, the model was shown in the sporty-looking R-Line specification and advertised as having features you’ll find in models of the similar size from the premium segment.

Although developed in China for China, the high-riding model might be sold outside of the People’s Republic as well. Speaking with Auto Express, the man in charge with technical development at VW, Dr.Frank Welsch, hinted the Advanced Mid-Size SUV could be introduced in other markets:

“Today it’s purely for China, but I totally agree that it’s a very strong SUV and we are evaluating chances to maybe bring this to other countries as well.”

Should this new SUV make it to Europe for example, where would it slot in Volkswagen’s increasingly larger lineup? There was a time – not too long ago – when VW only had the Touareg and the Tiguan, but now the folks from Wolfsburg also have a seven-seat Tiguan Allspace and the more compact T-Roc. Later this year, the T-Cross will be added to the range as the entry-level SUV, while in 2020 we’ll get to see a convertible version of the aforementioned T-Roc.

Getting back to the Advanced Mid-Size SUV, it could serve as a cheaper alternative to the Touareg, kind of like an Atlas for Europe. Speaking of which, the world’s most populous country has the Atlas in the shape of the virtually identical Teramont, with at least 10 more SUVs to be launched by 2020.

One of them will be the “Powerful Family SUV” developed by SAIC-VW as the “little brother of the Atlas.” Pictured above, the model in question won’t be sold in Europe (because it would clash with the T-Roc) but there are reasons to believe it will be launched in the United States where the T-Roc won’t be launched (and neither will the new Touareg).

Source: Volkswagen via Auto Express