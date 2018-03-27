Yes, there's now yet another special edition for the 500.
The 2018 New York Auto Show will host a number of big premieres, including the Lincoln Aviator, 2019 Ford Fusion, Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Corolla hatchback, and many more, but there will also be several not that big but still interesting debuts. Like this – the Fiat 500 Urbana Edition.
Actually, Urbana is not a new nameplate for the 500 range, as it is already used for the 500X and is also adopted by the 500L Trekking. In its latest application, the special edition adds black-trimmed exterior lights and 16-inch “hyper-black” aluminum wheels with signature Urbana Edition elements.
Available from the spring of this year, the model will be offered in Pompei Silver, Bianco White Ice, Perla White Tri-coat, Granito Gray, and Metallo Gray exterior colors. Interior improvements are limited to new front bucket seats with silver accent stitching and a black instrument-panel bezel.
The 500 Urbana Edition is no different to the rest of the 2018 500 lineup in terms of engines, which means it gets a 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine good for 135 horsepower (101 kilowatts) and 150 pound-feet (203 Newton-meters) of torque. The standard 500 models are available with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, but Fiat is yet to confirm whether both options will be offered for the Urbana Edition, too.
“With an all-turbo Fiat 500 lineup in 2018, our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive icon now comes standard with more horsepower than any of its competitors,” Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands at FCA North America, comments. “With the addition of our new Fiat 500 Urbana Edition, we’re creating a new custom, personalized option for our customers.”
Prices for the new 500 Urbana Edition will be announced prior to its market launch. Here are the prices for the other two members of the Urbana family – the 500L Urbana Edition is available for the 2018 500L Trekking models at an additional $395, while the 500X Urbana Edition package costs $845 for both the AWD and FWD 2018 500X Trekking variants.
Source: Fiat
- New 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition to be displayed at 2018 New York International Auto Show
- Urbana Edition offers unique, urban look with: Black-trimmed exterior lights, 16-inch hyper-black aluminum wheels, black Sport Cloth front bucket seats with silver accent stitching
- Available in five colors: Pompei Silver, Bianco White Ice, Perla White Tri-coat, Granito Gray and Metallo Gray
- 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition joins Fiat 500X Urbana Edition and Fiat 500L Urbana Edition
- 2018 Fiat 500 Urbana Edition will be available in FIAT studios this spring
2018 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition
The 2018 Fiat 500L Urbana Edition adds a unique look to 500L Trekking models, with 17-inch black aluminum wheels, black exterior mirrors and a black roof. Six exterior paint colors are available with the package: Blu Denim, Blue Tornado, Bronzo Metallizato (Bronze Metallic), Arancio Pastello (Pastel Orange), Bianco (White) and Giallo (Yellow).
The 500L Urbana Edition is available on 2018 500L Trekking models for an additional $395 and is available in FIAT studios now.
2018 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition
Based on the Fiat 500X Trekking model, the 2018 500X Urbana Edition features Miron black-painted mirror caps, door handles, tail-lamp surrounds, tailgate release and skid plate, all highlighted with the copper-accented side molding and 500X logo. The 18-inch matte black and Miron wheels are also accented with a copper center cap, while Mopar side moldings, black side roof rails and dark headlamp surrounds add to the 500X Urbana Edition’s head-turning appearance.
Inside, the 500X Urbana Edition features limited-edition seats with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric, black textured instrument panel with a copper 500 logo, black-painted center console and door-panel bezel, and Miron-painted radio and vent bezels.
The 500X Urbana Edition package is available for $845 on both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive 2018 500X Trekking models, which start at $23,685 and $25,585 U.S. MSRP respectively (excluding destination). The 2018 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition is available in FIAT studios now.