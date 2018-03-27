The 2018 New York Auto Show will host a number of big premieres, including the Lincoln Aviator, 2019 Ford Fusion, Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Corolla hatchback, and many more, but there will also be several not that big but still interesting debuts. Like this – the Fiat 500 Urbana Edition.

Actually, Urbana is not a new nameplate for the 500 range, as it is already used for the 500X and is also adopted by the 500L Trekking. In its latest application, the special edition adds black-trimmed exterior lights and 16-inch “hyper-black” aluminum wheels with signature Urbana Edition elements.

Available from the spring of this year, the model will be offered in Pompei Silver, Bianco White Ice, Perla White Tri-coat, Granito Gray, and Metallo Gray exterior colors. Interior improvements are limited to new front bucket seats with silver accent stitching and a black instrument-panel bezel.

The 500 Urbana Edition is no different to the rest of the 2018 500 lineup in terms of engines, which means it gets a 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine good for 135 horsepower (101 kilowatts) and 150 pound-feet (203 Newton-meters) of torque. The standard 500 models are available with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, but Fiat is yet to confirm whether both options will be offered for the Urbana Edition, too.

“With an all-turbo Fiat 500 lineup in 2018, our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive icon now comes standard with more horsepower than any of its competitors,” Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands at FCA North America, comments. “With the addition of our new Fiat 500 Urbana Edition, we’re creating a new custom, personalized option for our customers.”

Prices for the new 500 Urbana Edition will be announced prior to its market launch. Here are the prices for the other two members of the Urbana family – the 500L Urbana Edition is available for the 2018 500L Trekking models at an additional $395, while the 500X Urbana Edition package costs $845 for both the AWD and FWD 2018 500X Trekking variants.

Source: Fiat