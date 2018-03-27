The Chinese-operated brand will offer subscription-only car ownership.
New carmaker Lynk & Co has revealed the third model in its expanding range – the 02 – at an event in Amsterdam.
European production of the Chinese-owned company’s new cars has been confirmed for Ghent, at the Belgian facility where sister company Volvo also builds some of its cars. Production begins in 2019, with the car being made available later that year.
Lynk & Co has also announced an innovative new approach to selling its cars in Europe – it’s opening up a new "store" in Amsterdam that will quickly be followed by new locations in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels and London as the first cities adopted by the brand.
These so-called "Offline Stores" will be located in central fashion districts as what Lynk & Co calls "easy-to-navigate, sociable and fun brand boutiques."
Supporting the new carmaker’s city-based stores in Europe will be the firm’s online shop at lynkco.com, where customers will be able to check out the company’s range and order their new car.
The company has also decided to minimize the pain of trying to navigate trim levels and optional extras by packaging its cars into fully equipped single-price collections that avoid the pain that’s normally associated with buying a new car.
Lynk & Co also wants to offer a different experience inside the car, with a range of connected technologies on offer, from the world’s first in-car share button to wireless charging and a dedicated Lynk & Co app store – aimed at making life easier on the move. Describing its cars as "smartphones on wheels," all models come with a large central touchscreen and advanced telematics systems – always connected to the internet.
The new company’s cars will be engineered in Sweden and offered with a subscription model of ownership that the carmaker hopes more accurately reflects the modern tastes of drivers.
Gothenburg, Sweden, 26th March 2018 – Lynk & Co, the global connected and shareable mobility brand, confirms its home territories roll-out with a series of announcements across Europe this week.
In Amsterdam, the third model in Lynk & Co’s stunning line-up of cars – 02 – was revealed at an urban adventures themed launch party in the Netherlands’ capital.
In Ghent, European Lynk & Co production was confirmed from 2019 at the long-standing and award-winning Belgian manufacturing base for sister company, Volvo.
In Gothenburg, plans were revealed for Lynk & Co’s European market roll-out along with the brand’s innovative retail approach across its initial target cities.
Lynk & Co Senior Vice President, Alain Visser, said:
“As a global brand with a strong European identity, these announcements in our home nations fill me with pride. From our headquarters in Sweden, we will roll-out sales with an initial focus on key European cities for our target audience of globally connected urbanites. We will manufacture in Europe, for Europe, focusing initially on hybrid-only electrified derivatives of our new range of cars – further expanded today with the youthful 02.”
Lynk & Co Head of Design, Andreas Nilsson, said:
“Sporty, adventurous, dynamic, daring, confident and fun, the 02 sits at the absolute centre of our brand. A shorter wheelbase, lower ride height and centre of gravity – combined with two-tone colour-schemes and softer, voluptuous surfaces, muscular haunches and wheel-arches – give 02 a solid and confident stance while being agile and sporty in character. Immediately identifiable as a member of the Lynk & Co family, it is also unique on the inside and out. 02 is a really remarkable looker in our line-up.”
Lynk & Co’s first European store will open in Amsterdam, quickly followed by new locations in Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels and London as the first cities adopted by the brand. These ‘Offline Stores’ will be located in central fashion districts as easy-to-navigate, sociable and fun brand boutiques. Supporting the city stores in Europe will be the online store at Lynkco.com – the hub of the business in Europe, together with the ‘Offline Tour’ of pop-up stores that will visit many other European cities every week.
Alain Visser added:“Sales started in China late last year, and we quickly established Lynk & Co as a very hot property in cities from Beijing to Shanghai. We intend to make a similar impact in our home European cities with Lynk & Co’s innovative approach to buying, using and owning personal mobility.”
Also announced today was the first collaboration from Lynk & Co – a fashion and homewear range in a new design partnership with Tictail – the online marketplace home to the world’s greatest emerging designers. Entitled The City Dweller Series, this first collection will be launched in the summer and will be available as a limited launch series exclusively through global social shopping leader, Tictail.
Tictail founder and CEO, Carl W Rivera, said:
“Fiercely independent, innovation through beautiful design, and always offering our community just what they want but on the most personalised of terms. These brand pillars describe both Tictail and Lynk & Co. Since Lynk & Co’s launch, I’ve been inspired by the brand’s vision. I am delighted to jointly announce this collaboration today, not as a partner, or an ambassador, but as a true fan and believer.”
For its car collections, Lynk & Co has abandoned the traditional automotive concept of base models, entry points and endless options lists. Inspired by the worlds of fashion and technology, trim levels and optional extras are replaced with a simple selection of fully equipped, one price collections.
At the core of the Lynk & Co brand is connectivity. Customers will find a range of connected technologies on offer in the vehicles, from a sharing function with the world’s first in-car share button to wireless charging and a dedicated Lynk & Co app store – all aimed at making life easier on the move. Described as a ‘smartphone on wheels’, all models come with a large central touchscreen and advanced telematics systems – always connected to the internet and the car’s own cloud.
Designed and engineered by an international team in Gothenburg, Sweden, Lynk & Co has a European heart and soul, and a refreshing approach to the automotive business. It is the world’s first new mobility brand, dedicated to offering unparalleled in-car connectivity, vehicle sharing, online sales, and a subscription model of usership.