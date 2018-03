The last time we saw Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort, he was getting to know all about the Porsche 918. Now, the actor is helping Jaguar promote the all-electric I-Pace crossover as it makes its U.S. debut this week at the 2018 New York Auto Show. The action isn’t what you’d call super-intense, especially compared to the driving sequences filmed with a certain red Subaru in the aforementioned film. Still, Elgort manages to put the I-Pace through its, um, paces.

The event was held in Brooklyn on a small closed course filled with Jaguar’s “smart cones.” Basically, these cones illuminate either red or green lights to notify drivers where to go next. In that sense, the course can be different each time, and drivers never know exactly where to go until the last possible moment. To Elgort’s credit, he seems to toss the heavy EV around with some gusto and according to the video, he beats the time of Jaguar’s driver who was also on hand. Elgort seems to think it may have been set up that way. We’ll leave that decision up to you.

Though admittedly a bit cheesy, the video does offer an impressive display of agility from the I-Pace. This is a smallish SUV that still tips the scales at 4,700 pounds (2342 kilograms), but it looks relatively composed in the clip. We haven’t driven the I-Pace yet so a proper report on its dance moves will have to wait until we get some proper seat time. We do know the EV holds its weight nice and low, and the battery pack is such that it carries its mass with a proper 50:50 distribution. With 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 512 pound-feet (694 Newton-meters) of instant torque, the ingredients are certainly there to make the I-Pace properly exciting to drive.

Our time behind the wheel will come soon enough. In the meantime, Jaguar’s recently revealed crossover will be on display at the 2018 New York Auto Show along with the F-Pace SVR and Range Rover SV Coupe.

Source: Jaguar