THREE NEW JAGUAR LAND ROVER VEHICLES TO DEBUT AT NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

Jaguar F-PACE SVR – the fastest version yet of this award-winning model – makes its global debut at the New York International Auto Show

All-electric Jaguar I-PACE production car delivering sustainable performance, all-wheel agility and five-seat SUV practicality, makes its first stateside appearance

Hand-assembled, limited-edition Range Rover SV Coupe – the world’s first full-size luxury SUV coupe – will make its North American debut

Jaguar Land Rover celebrates grand opening of new North American headquarters ahead of New York International Auto Show

Pre-show video: Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort tests skills in the new Jaguar I-PACE:

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – March 25, 2018 – Jaguar Land Rover is proud to announce it will debut three new vehicles at the New York International Auto Show alongside its widest range of vehicles in company history.

Developed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, the F-PACE SVR is the fastest and most powerful version of this award-winning SUV. The F-PACE won the 2017 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) and World Car Design of the Year and is the best-selling model in the Jaguar line-up in the US since its launch two years ago.

Clean and smart, the I-PACE delivers sustainable performance, artificial intelligence (AI) enabled technology and five-seat SUV practicality to place Jaguar at the forefront of the EV revolution. Featuring a 90kWh lithium-ion battery containing 432 pouch cells, the I-PACE delivers an estimated range of up to 240 miles2. Owners will be able to achieve a 0-80 percent battery charge in approximately 40 minutes using a 100kW public fast charger3.

For the first time in the U.S. the full Jaguar PACE family of SUVs will be on display: the new all-electric I-PACE, the E-PACE compact performance SUV and 2017 WCOTY-winning F-PACE.

Ahead of the auto show, Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort put his driving skills to the test behind the wheel of the all-electric I-PACE to take-on the Jaguar Smart Cone Challenge.

The Hollywood actor got a taste of the all-wheel drive agility and instant torque of the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) from the Jaguar brand in his native New York. With 394hp and 512 lb-ft of torque, the I-PACE offers acceleration from 0-60mph in as little as 4.5 seconds1 – allowing Ansel to prove his driving skill was more than a camera trick.

Filmed at Seret Studios in Brooklyn ahead of the North American debut of the I-PACE, the industrial dockside location was the ideal place to demonstrate the speed and agility of the performance SUV. Watch Ansel’s performance here.

Nearly fifty years after Land Rover created the Range Rover, it brings to market a unique entry into the segment, the two-door Range Rover SV Coupe. Created by Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations, the SV Coupe is an exemplar of Range Rover design, craftsmanship and capability featuring a seductive body wrapped around the next generation of cabin luxury. Only 999 models will be available worldwide.

Jaguar Land Rover now has its largest range in its history, demonstrating breadth of capability with design and engineering excellence at the forefront of every vehicle.

Ahead of the New York International Auto Show, Jaguar Land Rover will be celebrating the grand opening of the company’s new North American headquarters. The new 144,000 sq. ft. facility represents an over $30 million investment by Jaguar Land Rover and offers increased square footage, a showroom with the latest Jaguar and Land Rover models, as well as a product research, training and development center.

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK’s largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world’s premier luxury sports sedan and sports car marques.

Jaguar Land Rover North America has nearly 400 employees based in Mahwah, NJ and an additional 40 employees based in Mississauga, Canada. The company has a total of 232 retail facilities across the U.S.

Jaguar Land Rover is driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences they believe their customers will love, for life. In 2017 Jaguar Land Rover sales in the U.S. reached 114,333 units and established a new all-time U.S. sales record for the combined brands.

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving customers even more choice. A portfolio of electrified products will be introduced across the entire model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer clean gasoline and diesel engines.