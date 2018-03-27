The supercharged SUV will hit dealers later this spring with an asking price of $79,990.
With 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) on tap, the ability to sprint to sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds, and a top speed of 176 mph, on paper, you might mistake Jaguar’s latest SVR project for a low-slung sports car. But you'll be shocked to find out that those numbers are actually representative of the new F-Pace SVR. The same award-winning SUV that the British marque trotted out in 2016 now gets a go-fast treatment for the New York Auto Show.
Making its debut this week, the F-Pace SVR comes pre-loaded with the same supercharged 5.0-liter V8 you’ll find under the hood of the F-Type SVR sports car. In this case, it produces the aforementioned 550 hp and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque, a whopping 170 more horsepower than the F-Pace S. All that power, paired to an all-wheel-drive system and an Electronic Active Differential (EAD), helps rocket the SUV to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 4.1 seconds from a standstill. Meanwhile, a stiffer suspension ensures stability in the corners; the front and rear springs are now 30- and 10-percent stiffer respectively, contributing to a five-percent reduction in body roll overall.
All that extra performance pairs with a number of subtle upgrades on the exterior. Larger air intakes in the grille help cool the supercharged engine, and larger side vents reduce pressure in the wheel arches. Unique wheel arch extensions and lower body moldings have also been added to give the SVR model a more aggressive appearance. Same goes for the hood, which gains an SVR-exclusive design with larger vents.
The high-output F-Pace rides on a set of lightweight 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels. The new wheel treatments are wider by almost one-inch (25 millimeters) in the rear compared to the front, and significantly lighter as well. The 22-inch wheels are 5.3 pounds (2.4 kilograms) lighter at the front, and 3.7 pounds (1.7 kilograms) lighter at the rear, each are designed to allow greater airflow over the 15.5-inch (395 mm) front, and 15.6-inch (396 mm) rear disc brakes.
Even with all that performance on tap, the F-Pace retains the same capability and usability in the cabin as the standard model. At the back, there’s a respectable 33.5 cubic-feet of cargo room behind the second row. Wi-Fi connectivity for up to eight devices, a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch interactive driver display all come standard. The new performance front seats, which come embossed with the SVR logo in the headrests, of course, are available in four different color options: Red with Jet, Light Oyster with Jet, Siena Tan with Jet, and Jet with Light Oyster stitching.
"The F-Pace SVR delivers the handling and agility to match its performance," said Mike Cross, Chief Engineer of Vehicle Integrity at Jaguar Land Rover. "Everything from the steering to the bespoke suspension set-up has been tuned specifically for our performance SUV and the result is a vehicle that lives up to the promise of both the F-PACE and SVR names."
The high-powered Jag SUV asks $79,990, not including a $995 destination and handling fee. For what it’s worth, that makes it a mere $5 cheaper than the 505-hp (376-kW) Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The new F-Pace SUV will hit dealer showrooms later this spring.
Source: Jaguar
Live Photos: Seyth Miersma / Motor1.com
2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR
Ahead of its global auto show debut at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday, March 28 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, Jaguar today announced an extreme variant of its best-selling F-PACE performance SUV – the F-PACE SVR.
Already recognized as the 2017 World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year, as well as being the best-selling model in the Jaguar line-up since its launch two years ago, the F-PACE was a natural choice to receive SVR upgrades. The performance enhancements made to create the F-PACE SVR make it the fastest and most powerful F-PACE yet. Boasting an enhanced chassis, improved aerodynamics and 170 more horsepower than the current range-topping F-PACE S, the F-PACE SVR is built for maximum driver reward in various conditions.
Engineered by Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 found in the F-PACE SVR produces 550hp and 502lb. ft. of torque; a 44% uplift in power, enabling it to reach 0-60mph in just 4.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds) on its way to a top speed of 176mph (283km/h)1.
“The F-PACE SVR delivers the handling and agility to match its performance,” said Mike Cross, Chief Engineer of Vehicle Integrity at Jaguar Land Rover. “Everything from the steering to the bespoke suspension set-up has been tuned specifically for our performance SUV and the result is a vehicle that lives up to the promise of both the F-PACE and SVR names.”
Aerodynamic enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheel arches, reducing lift and providing additional cooling while also assisting with high-speed stability2. In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body moldings provide a low-slung muscularity that sets the SVR apart.
An exclusive SVR hood features vents to help extract hot air from the engine bay, providing visual evidence of the car’s dynamic intent.
At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the Active Exhaust system’s quad tailpipes. The bumper incorporates side strakes designed to aid aerodynamic performance by smoothing airflow away from the rear of the vehicle.
The upgraded chassis features a set of progressive front and rear springs that are 30- and 10-percent stiffer respectively; incorporating an anti-roll system that contributes to a 5-percent overall reduction in body roll.
New, lightweight forged 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels are wider at the rear by almost 1-inch (25mm) compared to the front and contribute to the vehicle’s enhanced handling. The 22-inch wheels are 5.3lbs lighter on the front and 3.7lbs lighter on the rear and are designed to deliver greater airflow to the larger 15.5-inch (395mm) front and 15.6-inch (396mm) rear brake discs. The brake discs feature an advanced two piece construction on the front and rear, and when combined with the lighter wheels reduce unsprung mass, further contributing to the new car’s agile handling.
The F-PACE SVR also features an F-TYPE inspired Variable Valve Active Exhaust System; providing not only a charismatic soundtrack, but also increasing exhaust gas flow as another factor behind the SUV’s increased performance capability. The SVR exhaust is 14.5lbs lighter than the standard exhaust system in the F-PACE.
As the first F-PACE to utilize a rear Electronic Active Differential (EAD), the differential in the SVR works in conjunction with a comprehensive range of advanced technologies, each calibrated to deliver increased on-road performance and handling. The torque on-demand All-Wheel Drive system’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) control technology has been optimized to maximize the benefit of the EAD, while the software for the Adaptive Dynamics suspension, Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) and Dynamic Driving Mode are all unique to the F-PACE SVR. Engaging Dynamic mode initiates faster, more responsive gearshifts, sharper throttle responses and increased steering response for a more engaging driving experience in all conditions.2
Inside, the F-PACE SVR features slimline performance front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have the signature Jaguar lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. In addition, unique rear seats echo the heavily sculpted designs of the seats up front, while the SUV’s sports car character is underlined by a SportShift Gear Selector like what is found in the F-TYPE sports car. Finally, the SVR branded steering wheel is enhanced with tactile aluminum paddle shifters.
For all its performance, the SVR retains the practicality and versatility inherent to the ‘PACE’ family of crossovers and SUVs; the 33.5cu. ft. of available loadspace (with rear seats up) is unaffected by the enhancements made to the SVR model. As with other F-PACE vehicles the SVR keeps passengers connected and entertained on the move with an available 4G Wi-Fi connection for up to eight devices; advanced Touch Pro infotainment system with 10-inch touchscreen standard; and a standard 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display instrument cluster.4,5,6
Four interior color themes help to highlight the vehicle’s high performance personality; Red with Jet, Light Oyster with Jet, Siena Tan with Jet and Jet with Light Oyster stitching.
Drawing on extensive all-terrain expertise of both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, the F-PACE SVR features a host of advanced technologies such as All-Wheel Drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, All Surface Progress Control and Adaptive Surface Response to aid performance on a variety of surfaces and in a variety of weather conditions2.
The F-PACE SVR will be priced from $79,9903 when it arrives in retailer showrooms Summer of 2018, and comes standard with a best-in-class ownership package7, Jaguar EliteCare, that includes:
- 5-Year/60,000 Mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty
- 5-Year/60,000 Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance
- 5-Year/60,000 Mile 24/7 Roadside Assistance
- 5-Year/Unlimited Mile Jaguar InControl® Remote & Protect™