With 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) on tap, the ability to sprint to sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds, and a top speed of 176 mph, on paper, you might mistake Jaguar’s latest SVR project for a low-slung sports car. But you'll be shocked to find out that those numbers are actually representative of the new F-Pace SVR. The same award-winning SUV that the British marque trotted out in 2016 now gets a go-fast treatment for the New York Auto Show.

Making its debut this week, the F-Pace SVR comes pre-loaded with the same supercharged 5.0-liter V8 you’ll find under the hood of the F-Type SVR sports car. In this case, it produces the aforementioned 550 hp and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque, a whopping 170 more horsepower than the F-Pace S. All that power, paired to an all-wheel-drive system and an Electronic Active Differential (EAD), helps rocket the SUV to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 4.1 seconds from a standstill. Meanwhile, a stiffer suspension ensures stability in the corners; the front and rear springs are now 30- and 10-percent stiffer respectively, contributing to a five-percent reduction in body roll overall.

All that extra performance pairs with a number of subtle upgrades on the exterior. Larger air intakes in the grille help cool the supercharged engine, and larger side vents reduce pressure in the wheel arches. Unique wheel arch extensions and lower body moldings have also been added to give the SVR model a more aggressive appearance. Same goes for the hood, which gains an SVR-exclusive design with larger vents.

The high-output F-Pace rides on a set of lightweight 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels. The new wheel treatments are wider by almost one-inch (25 millimeters) in the rear compared to the front, and significantly lighter as well. The 22-inch wheels are 5.3 pounds (2.4 kilograms) lighter at the front, and 3.7 pounds (1.7 kilograms) lighter at the rear, each are designed to allow greater airflow over the 15.5-inch (395 mm) front, and 15.6-inch (396 mm) rear disc brakes.

Even with all that performance on tap, the F-Pace retains the same capability and usability in the cabin as the standard model. At the back, there’s a respectable 33.5 cubic-feet of cargo room behind the second row. Wi-Fi connectivity for up to eight devices, a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch interactive driver display all come standard. The new performance front seats, which come embossed with the SVR logo in the headrests, of course, are available in four different color options: Red with Jet, Light Oyster with Jet, Siena Tan with Jet, and Jet with Light Oyster stitching.

"The F-Pace SVR delivers the handling and agility to match its performance," said Mike Cross, Chief Engineer of Vehicle Integrity at Jaguar Land Rover. "Everything from the steering to the bespoke suspension set-up has been tuned specifically for our performance SUV and the result is a vehicle that lives up to the promise of both the F-PACE and SVR names."

The high-powered Jag SUV asks $79,990, not including a $995 destination and handling fee. For what it’s worth, that makes it a mere $5 cheaper than the 505-hp (376-kW) Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The new F-Pace SUV will hit dealer showrooms later this spring.

Source: Jaguar

Live Photos: Seyth Miersma / Motor1.com