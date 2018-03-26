Ahead of its debut at the New York Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz has shown off its entire updated C-Class range online (pictured here). From the base 2.0-liter turbocharged model to the warmed-over C43, each gain modest upgrades both visually and on the power front. But before doors open to the auto show in just a few days, new reports suggest we could see the high-performance C63 on display, too.

According to Automotive News, the updated Mercedes-AMG C63 will also be in attendance at the New York Auto Show alongside the updated range. Not much else was given in the way of detail, but considering the C300, the C43, and the rest of the lineup will be shown, it would make sense that the C63 could take its spot on stage.

We know that the new model will get a modest upgrade in both power and looks. The headlights will be redesigned, and could borrow the same multibeam LED treatment as seen on the E-Class, and the C63 wagon spy photos. The backend will also see a number of slight revisions, including new taillights and an updated diffuser. The signature Panamericana grille could even carry over. The exterior revisions on the standard C-Class are less dramatic, and include things like a single-bar grille on the base model, a two-piece fixture on the AMG trim, and some revisions to the headlights and taillights.

The new performance model should get a modest upgrade in power, too. The standard C63 could produce as much 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts), and the S model should see an increase up to nearly 515 hp (384 kW). The current C63, which can be had either as a sedan, a coupe, or a cabrio model, delivers 469 hp (349 kW) courtesy of a 4.0-liter biturbocharged V8. Opt for the more powerful S model, and the C63 pumps out a hefty 503 horses (375 kW), giving you the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds.

Inside, all models now come with 10.25-inch infotainment screen with smartphone integration. An optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also available, as is a multi-function steering wheel with swipe as the controls. The fully spec’d C63 should see nearly all of these features as standard. Mercedes-Benz hasn’t officially confirmed that C63 Sedan’s debut in New York, but it shouldn’t be long before we the rest of the performance lineup.

Source: Automotive News