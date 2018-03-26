Since the Touareg shares its platform with the Urus, this could actually happen.

Buyers in the U.S. won’t be able to take home the new Volkswagen Touareg, unfortunately. But in Europe, consumers will be able to take advantage of the German marque’s new flagship SUV. With bold new look, a tech-focused cabin, and a range of new engine options – including a pair of turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel options – the 2019 model is a welcomed upgrade.

But as trends skew more to coupe-style SUVs, the new Touareg is not immune… at least not digitally. Rendering artist Aksyonov Nikita, whose work we’ve featured previously, has reimagined the new Touareg as a sleek coupe SUV. And it looks surprisingly good.

All of the same design elements on the front fascia carry over, including the matrix-style LED headlights, the larger, more defined grille, and the lower vents. The wheels are brand new, seemingly borrowed from the Arteon sedan, and the new teal shade is particularly enticing – but it’s out back where most of the restyled elements can be seen.

2019 VW Touareg Coupe SUV
2019 VW Touareg

More VW Touareg:

The rear haunch gets a significantly sloped rear design, in line with SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and the upcoming Audi Q8. Considering that the Touareg shares the same bones with both of those vehicles – both ride on VW Group's MLBevo platform – it makes sense that the more mainstream model could also get the same sleek treatment in real life.

As far as production is concerned, VW hasn’t said whether the Touareg will adopt a second body style. But given the current trend of coupe SUVs, we wouldn’t be surprised if it did. We do know that the Touareg could get a hotter R treatment, complete with visual upgrades as well as a horsepower boost.

Source: Aksyonov Nikita / Behance

Read also:

VW Touareg SUV Coupe Rendering

2019 VW Touareg Coupe SUV
2 photos
2019 VW Touareg Coupe SUV 2019 VW Touareg Coupe SUV

Volkswagen Touareg

Volkswagen Touareg
Explore Reviews

More photos

2019 VW Touareg Top 10 Technology Features
2019 VW Touareg Top 10 Technology Features
2019 VW Touareg
2019 VW Touareg
2019 VW Touareg Side By Side
2019 VW Touareg Side By Side
2019 VW Touareg teaser
2019 VW Touareg teaser
Volkswagen Touareg Teaser
Volkswagen Touareg Teaser
2018 VW Touareg undisguised spy photos
2018 VW Touareg undisguised spy photos