Hide press release Show press release

2019 Nissan Altima delivers class-above styling, confidence-inspiring driving experience and Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies

– Set for fall 2018 U.S. launch, Altima sets new standard for Nissan sedan design – offering ProPILOT Assist technology, two new engines and first available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive in a Nissan sedan –

Nissan is bringing excitement back to the mid-size sedan segment with the global launch of the 2019 Nissan Altima. The all-new, sixth-generation Altima features:

· Advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety and driving aid technologies, including ProPILOT Assist and introducing Safety Shield 360 with Rear Automatic Braking

· Enhanced driving performance, including available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

· Two new engines, including the company’s world’s first production-ready Variable Compression Turbo

· Expressive design with lower, wider and more athletic proportions

· New open, airy premium uplifting interior design

“The new Altima follows the new Nissan LEAF in embodying the vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, making our cars more desirable by re-defining how they’re driven, powered and integrated into society,” said José Muñoz, chief performance officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

The 2019 Altima will be available in five grade levels, along with a limited-production launch edition, when it goes on sale at Nissan dealers in the United States in fall 2018. The all-new Altima will also be available in an expanded number of global markets in the coming years.

“Our goal with the all-new Altima is to re-energize the sedan segment – in terms of design, driving feel and in making advanced technologies available and affordable for everyone,” added Muñoz. “We want to energize drivers, helping make their lives safer, less stressful and more exciting.”

Nissan Intelligent Mobility: ProPILOT Assist leads the way

When it comes to enhancing driving enjoyment, the 2019 Altima stands alone with Nissan’s advanced ProPILOT Assist1. Unique in the class, ProPILOT Assist eases driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking input under certain driving conditions, such as single-lane highway driving.

ProPILOT Assist is the foundation for the autonomous vehicles of the future, helping drivers stay centered in the lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain a set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead. And, it’s all done with a simple two-button operation. To activate the system, the driver simply pushes the blue ProPILOT Assist ON button, then sets the Intelligent Cruise Control when the desired speed is reached, as with a normal advanced cruise control system.

ProPILOT Assist is designed to be more intuitive and user-friendly compared with other driver-assist technologies. It can potentially help lessen driver fatigue and create a more confident driving experience – especially for drivers who experience heavy highway traffic on a daily basis.

It utilizes a forward-facing camera, forward-facing radar, sensors and an electronic control module to help the driver stay in the center of the driving lane and to maintain vehicle speed (set by the driver) or help maintain a gap to the preceding vehicle if the vehicle speed drops below the driver-set speed. It also can slow the vehicle to a complete stop and hold the vehicle during traffic jam conditions.

ProPILOT Assist is standard on the 2019 Altima SV, SL and Platinum grades.

“Adding ProPILOT Assist to the 2019 Altima continues our approach of making the most advanced technologies available to the widest number of potential buyers, rather than saving the best for the most exclusive models,” added Muñoz. “This ‘democratization’ of advanced features also applies to Altima’s many other available safety and driving assistance technologies.”

Along with ProPILOT Assist, also new for 2019 is Rear Automatic Braking (RR-AB)2, which helps the driver detect stationary objects when backing up, and if necessary applies the brakes to help avoid a collision. When an object is detected while driving the vehicle in reverse at low speed, the system warns the driver with visual and audible warnings. If the driver’s braking is not sufficient and there is still a risk of a collision, the system issues second visual and audible warnings and applies harder braking immediately before the potential collision. The new Rear Automatic Braking system is standard on Altima SV, SL and Platinum grades.

The range of safety and convenience features includes standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW) and Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA)3 on all grades. Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) is standard on the Altima Platinum.

The addition of Rear Automatic Braking to Nissan Safety Shield creates Safety Shield 360, which provides front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies, under the umbrella of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).

A new Traffic Sign Recognition system provides Altima drivers with the most recent speed limit information detected by a camera unit located on the windshield in front of the inside rearview mirror. The information from detected signs is displayed in the Advanced Drive Assist Display. In vehicles equipped with navigation, the speed limit display is based on a combination of navigation system data and camera recognition.

First-ever Altima AWD

In response to the desires of buyers in key northern U.S. market regions, Intelligent All-Wheel Drive will be offered for the first time ever on the Altima. The new AWD models are projected to account for a significant share of Altima U.S. sales in these regions.

“When we look at how Altima is going to shake up the segment, all-wheel drive is a key element. Altima will be the only one to offer it of the top three best-selling midsize sedans,” said Muñoz. “The lack of available all-wheel drive has also been a factor in buyers who prefer sedans switching to compact SUVs.”

The AWD system is available in all trim levels equipped with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine. The system uses an advanced torque split control strategy that automatically redistributes torque to the wheels (0:100 front up to 50:50 front-to-rear) according to road and driving conditions. In addition, cooperative control between the AWD torque distribution, brake limited slip differential and Hill Start Assist optimizes performance on hills starts and rough roads – adding to the sense of confidence and driving pleasure under a range of driving scenarios.

World’s first production Variable Compression Turbo engine

Replacing the previous-generation Altima’s 3.5-liter V6 engine is the world’s first production-ready variable compression turbo inline 4-cylinder – which generates the performance of some V6 gasoline engines but with 4-cylinder level fuel economy.

Designated as the VC-Turbo, the new technology continuously transforms the engine characteristics, providing both dynamic and efficient performance. The VC-Turbo recently launched as a world’s first technology in the all-new INFINITI QX50 crossover.

The VC-Turbo has been in development for 20 years. It seamlessly changes its compression ratio between 8:1 (for high performance) and 14:1 (for high efficiency) – with an advanced multi-link system continuously raising or lowering the pistons’ reach to transform the compression ratio. A high compression ratio gives greater efficiency, but in certain applications poses the risk of premature combustion (knocking). A low compression ratio allows for greater power and torque, and avoids knocking.

The multi-link components are manufactured in high-carbon steel alloy. Compared with the previous 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo requires less space in the engine bay. The engine delivers 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (premium fuel).

The VC-Turbo engine utilizes both multi-point injection and direct injection to balance efficiency and power in all conditions. The Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) system improves combustion efficiency and performance, and enables the engine to avoid knocking at higher compression ratios, while the multi-point injection mixes fuel and air earlier, enabling complete combustion in the chamber for greater efficiency at low engine loads. The engine also contributes to lower NVH and improved emissions (versus the previous 3.5-liter V6). The VC-Turbo engine is assembled in Japan.

Altimas equipped with the VC-Turbo (SR VC-Turbo and Platinum VC-Turbo grades) include a meter in the standard 7.0-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display so the driver can see, as well as feel, the control state of this world-first technology while driving.

In terms of fuel economy4, the new 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine is projected to have a double-digit percentage increase in highway mpg for the front-wheel drive models.

“With the VC-Turbo, the driver balances the engine character through acceleration pedal operation alone. This ‘two engines in one’ is another way Altima stands far apart from all other vehicles in the segment,” said Muñoz.

New standard 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine

Reflecting the Altima’s importance to the Nissan brand, the company is also making its biggest investment ever in a new model powertrain development – introducing for the first time two completely new engines for one model change.

Standard on all grade levels is the new 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine, which is rated at 188 horsepower (versus the previous 2.5-liter’s 179 hp) and 180 lb-ft of torque (versus the previous 177 lb-ft) and features 80% new or redesigned parts.

More than just the gains in horsepower and torque, the new engine offers improvements in noise, vibration and harshness, along with enhanced fuel economy and cleaner emissions. It also has a lower profile through adoption of a “reverse” cylinder head with integrated exhaust manifold and low engine mounting into the new platform’s engine bay for quieter operation.

Key changes to the engine’s design include a thermal-insulated resin intake port, Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) system, variable tumble control valve, mirror bore cylinder coating, variable displacement oil pump, intake e-VTC and cooled external EGR. The new 2.5-liter engine is assembled in Decherd, Tennessee.

“The development of the new 2.5-liter engine started with reviewing the basic specifications one by one, such as the combustion chamber design. The result is an enhanced combination of high output and low fuel consumption versus the previous engine – with the bonus of improved NVH and front-end styling flexibility,” said Muñoz.

All 2019 Altima models, including both engine configurations, come equipped with a standard Xtronic transmission. For 2019, the Xtronic transmission receives an expanded lock-up area for improved efficiency. Paddle shifters are available with the Altima SR grade.

Enhanced dynamic performance and chassis control

Along with the all-weather traction offered by the new all-wheel drive system, all 2019 Altimas benefit from a range of enhanced suspension, steering and chassis control systems. Key suspension changes include the first Altima application of monotube rear shocks, added suspension reinforcements to improve vehicle response without impacting harshness, and suspension geometry adjustments to improve steering feedback.

The steering system has been upgraded to a new dual-pinion electric power steering design (DP-EPS), which enhances steering feel performance and reduces steering system noise. Steering effort is reduced at low speeds for ease of driving, and effort is increased at higher speeds for improved feedback and control.

The 2019 Altima includes a new, advanced Integrated Dynamics Module (IDM). It includes three unique systems – Intelligent Ride Control, Intelligent Trace Control and Vehicle Dynamics Control – similar to those found on the flagship Nissan Maxima sedan.

Three wheel and tire size combinations are available – 16-inch, 17-inch and, for the first time, 19-inch. The Altima SR grade, as in the previous generation Altima, features unique suspension and chassis tuning for a sportier ride and handling.

“The goal in the chassis development is to provide a more comfortable, controlled and confident driving experience – not just for the higher grades but for every 2019 Altima,” said Muñoz. “Between the engine improvements, isolation of noise and vibrations, tighter suspension and increased seat support, Altima absolutely feels like a class above.”

Sporty exterior, premium interior

The all-new Altima takes its inspiration from the award-winning Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept, which debuted at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Like the show car, the production Altima attracts immediate attention with its athletic stance and proportions – lower, wider and more dynamic than previous generations, thanks in part to new platform packaging and the use of two new low-profile engine designs.

“Altima has been the face of Nissan in the United States, its largest market, for many years. We knew we had to elevate the appearance of the new-generation Altima, so the Vmotion 2.0 gave us the blueprint moving forward with the production model,” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, global design, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Compared with the previous generation, the new Altima is 1.1 inches lower in height, 1.0 inches longer in length and 0.9 inches wider – while also featuring a smaller front overhang thanks a 1.9-inch longer wheelbase and the rear wheels being pushed farther to the corners. The result is a dramatically sleeker yet more sophisticated look. The coefficient of drag is just 0.26.

“Through clever packaging, we were able to push the hood and cowl downward, while also adding larger available 19-inch wheels and tires that really help the vehicle’s stance,” said Albaisa. “This allowed us to give it a more linear, tailored feel that’s emphasized by the sharp horizontal lines and signature Nissan design cues such as the V-motion grille and streamlined boomerang lights.”

Available exterior elements include the expressive V-motion grille with dark chrome finish, LED projector headlights with signature Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lights, floating roof with slim pillars and single panel moonroof. A range of available exterior colors –including a deep-tinted Scarlet Ember red that changes hue with the light, and a new vibrant Sunset Drift orange with unique reflective pigment – help bring out the exterior’s sculptural details and highlights.

Inside, the 2019 Altima interior offers a near-luxury feel in both design and materials – marked by the lightweight, layered and more horizontal “gliding wing” instrument panel and high-contrast colors and trim.

“The new Altima interior has a real ‘wow’ factor when you open the doors – sending the message that this is not your typical sedan,” added Albaisa. “The idea is to engage the driver and passengers both visually and tactilely.” A range of premium interior colors and trim accents are available depending on grade level.”

The uplifting interior design also offers a high level of comfort and convenience amenities and connectivity features are offered – including standard 7.0-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display, enhanced NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seat design with dual-density foam and added bolstering for improved holding and support, available perforated leather-appointed seat inserts, available remote engine start with Intelligent Climate Control and new available 8-way driver’s seat with memory.

Every 2019 Altima also comes equipped with standard NissanConnectSM featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, with 8-inch multi-touch color display, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System and Streaming audio via Bluetooth®, Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant and Siri Eyes Free/Google Assistant™ Voice Recognition. The system also offers available Apple Watch and Android Wear compatibility through the NissanConnect Services app – allowing remote engine start and stop, remote lock/unlock valet alert and more – along with Amazon Alexa Skill compatibility.

The available NissanConnect Navigation and Services include a number of new functions such as over-the-air updates, door-to-door navigation, real-time Premium Traffic updates and a Bluetooth® Device Manager with easy customization features.

“The all-new Altima features the next generation of Nissan connectivity, combining seamless connectivity between home, work and the vehicle, an intuitive interface and over-the-air updates with automatic update notifications,” said Muñoz. “And, of course, both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ come standard – which not every sedan in the segment even makes available.”

The new Altima’s selection of audio and infotainment choices include a Bose® Premium Audio system with nine speakers, including a new digital amplifier with eight channels of custom equalization. Active Noise Cancellation is also available.

A range of advanced models

The 2019 Altima will be offered in a range of trim levels – S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum. All five come equipped with the standard 2.5-liter engine and are available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. In addition, Altima SR and Platinum grades are available with the advanced 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine (front-wheel drive only). And, an exclusive launch edition based on the Platinum VC-Turbo will be offered in limited quantities and open for reservations in early summer 2018.

# # #

1. ProPILOT Assist: It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert with hands on steering wheel, keeping a look out for other vehicles and pedestrians at all times.

2. Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

3. It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert at all times. I-DA is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. See Owner’s Manual for details.

4. Fuel economy figures are projections only and may vary by grade level. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions – use for comparison only.

At a Glance: 2019 Nissan Altima



The 2019 Nissan Altima is about to shake up the midsize sedan market, elevating its competitiveness in the segment with features like available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and exclusive Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies such as the advanced ProPILOT Assist1. The new Altima also stands out with its lean, architectural styling and confidence-inspiring driving performance. It is set to go on sale at U.S. dealerships nationwide in fall 2018.

ProPILOT Assist is a single-lane “hands-on” driving assistance technology that eases driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking input under certain driving conditions, such as single-lane highway driving. ProPILOT Assist is standard on the 2019 Altima SV, SL and Platinum grades.

Along with ProPILOT Assist, also new for 2019 is Rear Automatic Braking (RR-AB)2, which helps the driver detect stationary objects when backing up, and if necessary applies the brakes to help avoid a collision. And, a new Nissan-first Traffic Sign Recognition system provides Altima drivers with the most recent speed limit information detected by a camera unit located on the windshield in front of the inside rearview mirror. The information from detected signs is displayed in the standard 7.0-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display.

The range of safety and convenience features includes standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW) and Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA)3 on all grades. Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) is standard on the Altima Platinum.

The addition of Rear Automatic Braking to Nissan Safety Shield creates Safety Shield 360, which provides front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies, under the umbrella of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).

Replacing the previous-generation Altima’s 3.5-liter V6 engine is the company’s world’s first production-ready variable compression turbo inline 4-cylinder and delivers near V6-level performance with 4-cylinder fuel economy. It recently launched as a world’s first technology in the all-new INFINITI QX50 crossover. Called the VC-Turbo, the new technology continuously transforms the engine characteristics, providing both dynamic and efficient performance. It is projected to offer a double-digit percentage increase in fuel economy.

The VC-Turbo seamlessly changes its compression ratio between 8:1 (for high performance) and 14:1 (for high efficiency) – with an advanced multi-link system continuously raising or lowering the pistons’ reach to transform the compression ratio. Compared with the previous 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo requires less space in the engine bay. The engine delivers 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (premium fuel). The new engine is available on Altima SR and Platinum VC-Turbo front-wheel drive grades.

Standard on all grade levels is a new 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine, which is rated at 188 horsepower (versus the previous 2.5-liter’s 179 hp) and 180 lb-ft of torque (versus the previous 177 lb-ft).

More than just the gains in horsepower and torque, the new engine offers improvements in noise, vibration and harshness, along with enhanced fuel economy and cleaner emissions. It also has a lower profile through the adoption of a “reverse” cylinder head with integrated exhaust manifold and low engine mounting into the new platform’s engine bay for quieter operation.

The 2019 Altima also offers available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for the first time ever on an Altima. The AWD system is available on all trim levels equipped with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine. The system uses an advanced torque split control strategy that automatically redistributes torque to the wheels (from 0:100 front up to 50:50 front-to-rear) according to road and driving conditions.

Along with the all-weather traction offered by the new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, all 2019 Altimas benefit from a range of enhanced suspension, steering and chassis control systems. Key suspension changes include the first Altima application of monotube rear shocks, added suspension reinforcements to improve vehicle response without impacting harshness and suspension geometry adjustments to improve steering feedback. The steering system has been upgraded to a new dual-pinion electric power steering design (DP-EPS).

Three wheel and tire size combinations are available – 16-inch, 17-inch and, for the first time, 19-inch. The Altima SR grade, as in the previous-generation Altima, features unique suspension and chassis tuning for a sportier ride and handling feel.

The all-new Altima’s expressive design was inspired by the award-winning Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept. The new Altima is lower, longer and wider than the previous generation with a highly balanced, aggressive stance that includes available 19-inch wheels and tires. Inside, the all-new premium interior features a wide “gliding wing” instrument panel – which accentuates the exterior’s low cowl and hood, helping create an open, airy environment.

Key interior comfort and convenience features range from seats with added bolstering for improved holding and support, to standard NissanConnectSM featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and an 8-inch multi-touch color display. The new Altima’s selection of audio and infotainment choices includes a Bose® Premium Audio system with nine speakers, including a new digital amplifier with eight channels of custom equalization. Active Noise Cancellation is also available with select models.

Every 2019 Altima also comes equipped with standard NissanConnectSM featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, with 8-inch multi-touch color display, Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System and Streaming audio via Bluetooth®, Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant and Siri Eyes Free/Google Assistant™ Voice Recognition. The system also offers available Apple Watch and Android Wear compatibility through the NissanConnect Services app – allowing remote engine start4 and stop, remote lock/unlock valet alert and more – along with Amazon Alexa Skill compatibility.

The available NissanConnect Services include a number of new features – over-the-air updates, door-to-door navigation, real-time Premium Traffic updates and a Bluetooth® Device Manager with easy customization features.

The 2019 Altima will be offered in a range of trim levels – S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum. All five come equipped with the standard 2.5-liter engine and are available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. In addition, the Altima SR and Platinum grades are available with the advanced 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine (front-wheel drive only). An exclusive launch edition based on the Platinum VC-Turbo will be offered in limited quantities and open for reservations in early summer 2018 (U.S. market only).

Highlights of the 2019 Nissan Altima include:

Body

· Aggressive, athletic exterior design inspired by award-winning Vmotion2.0 concept

· Dramatic surfacing, lines and details that help Altima stand out from the crowd

· Combined sense of structural beauty found in architecture, with tailored professional imaging

· Lower, wider and longer versus previous-generation Altima, including reduced front overhang and lower hood height

· Aggressive V-motion grille, unique rear diffuser

· Available dark chrome V-motion sport grille

· Streamlined boomerang headlights and taillights

· Available LED headlights with sleek LED daytime running lights

· Standard Intelligent Auto Headlights

· Floating roof design to accentuate the spacious, airy cabin.

· Available acoustic glass windshield and side windows

· Available LED fog lights

· Available heated outside mirrors

· Available heated outside mirrors with integrated LED turn signals

· 0.26 coefficient of drag

· Nine available exterior colors, including deep-tinted Scarlet Ember that changes hue with the light and vibrant Sunset Drift orange

Engines and Driveline

· Standard front-wheel drive

· Available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (2.5-liter engine-equipped models only)

· World-first production VC-Turbo engine

– 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine

– Rated at 248 horsepower @ 5,600 rpm and 273 lb-ft of torque @ 4,000 rpm (premium fuel)

– Variable compression ratio – 8.0:1 – 14.0:1

– Bore and stroke 84.0 x 90.1 @ 8.0:1 CR; 84.0 x 88.9 @ 14.0:1 CR

– 6,000 rpm redline

– Direct injection + port injection

– Available on SR and Platinum FWD models

· New 2.5-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine

– 80% new or redesigned parts

– Rated at 188 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm and 180 lb-ft of torque @ 3,600 rpm

– Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™)

– Standard on all Altima grades

· Standard next-generation Xtronic transmission with expanded lock-up area for improved efficiency

· Available paddle shifters

· Available remote engine start4

Suspension, Steering and Braking

· New platform featuring low NVH, low engine mounting position

· Independent strut front suspension

· Independent rear multilink suspension design

· Standard Intelligent Ride Control and Intelligent Trace Control

· Rear monotube shock absorbers

· Standard front and rear stabilizer bars

· Sport-tuned suspension for Altima 2.5 SR grade

· Dual-pinion electric powered steering system (DD-EPS)

· Power-assisted front vented disc/solid rear disc brakes with standard Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA)

· Standard 16-inch steel wheels with full-wheel covers with 215/60R16 all-season tires

· Available 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with 215/55R17 all-season tires

· Available 19-inch aluminum-alloy sport wheels with 235/40R19 all-season tires

Interior Features

· Upscale interior with premium materials and craftsmanship

· Five-passenger seating

· Open, airy cabin

· “Gliding wing” instrument panel design

· NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats

· Standard 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

· Available 4-way power-adjustable front passenger’s seats

· Standard 60/40 split folding rear bench seat with armrest

· Revised front seats that help support a neutral posture (versus traditional seat design)

· Available heated front seats and heated steering wheel

· Available driver’s memory seat function

· Standard cloth seating

· Available leather-appointed seats and trim

· Standard Advanced Drive-Assist™ Display with 7.0-inch, high-resolution color display nestled in the instrument cluster

· Available Bose® Premium Audio System with nine speakers

· Standard USB-type C port with iPod® connectivity, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately)

· Standard NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

· Standard 8-inch color display with multi-touch control

· Available NissanConnect with Navigation and Services with Nissan Door to Door Connected Navigation, Sirius XM Traffic™, SiriusXM® Travel Link, NissanConnect Services Powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately)

· Standard Siri Eyes Free/Google Assistant™ Voice Recognition

· Standard Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant

· Available Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM)

· Available Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control

· Standard Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System with Voice Recognition and Streaming Audio via Bluetooth®

· Standard Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition

· Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down and auto reverse feature, available front passenger-side auto up/down and auto reverse feature

· Power door locks with auto-locking feature

· Standard RearView Monitor

· Available single-panel power sliding glass moonroof

· Available HomeLink® Universal Transceiver

· Available simulated high tech-look wood trim with thin silver accent lines

· Three available interior colors: Charcoal, Light Gray and Sport (Charcoal with discrete orange accents)

Safety, Security and Driving Aids

· Nissan Advanced Air Bag System (AABS) with dual-stage supplemental front air bags with seat belt sensors and an occupant classification sensor

· Driver and front passenger side-impact supplemental air bags

· Roof-mounted curtain side impact supplemental air bags for front and rear-seat outboard occupant head protection

· Driver and front passenger supplemental knee air bags

· Seat-mounted rear passenger side-impact supplemental air bags

· Front and rear seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters

· LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren)

· Zone Body construction

· Standard Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and Traction Control System (TCS)

· Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Easy-Fill Tire Alert

· Available radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

· Standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW)

· Standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

· Available Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

· Available Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)

· Available Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

· Available ProPILOT Assist with steering assist and Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) with Full Speed Range and Hold

· Available Rear Automatic Braking (RR-AB)3

· Available Traffic Sign Recognition system

· Available Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI)

· Standard Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA)5

Models and Manufacturing

· Available in 13 models: S FWD, S AWD, SR FWD, SR AWD, SV FWD, SV AWD, SL FWD, SL AWD, Platinum FWD, Platinum AWD, SR VC-T FWD, Platinum VC-T FWD and limited-edition VC-Turbo FWD

· Assembled by Nissan North America – Smyrna, Tennessee and Canton, Mississippi

· 2.5-liter engine assembled in Decherd, Tennessee; 2.0-liter VC-Turbo assembled in Yokohama, Japan

# # #

1. ProPILOT™ Assist: It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert with hands on steering wheel, keeping a look out for other vehicles and pedestrians at all times.

2. Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

3. It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert at all times. I-DA is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. See Owner’s Manual for details.

4. State laws may apply; review local laws before using.

5. It is the driver's responsibility to remain alert at all times. I-DA is only a warning to inform the driver of a potential lack of driver attention or drowsiness. It does not detect and provide an alert in every situation. See Owner’s Manual for details.

2019 Altima – the new global face of Nissan sedan design

· Longer, lower, wider sixth-generation Altima design emphasizes sedan owners’ desire for sporty sophistication

· Most expressive Altima ever embodies future direction of Nissan sedan design

· Uplifting interior design showcases open, airy environment and advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies

· Bold use of color and premium materials gives new design a “class-above” look and feel

If the designers behind the 2019 Nissan Altima have anything to say about it, the sixth generation of the company’s top-selling sedan – with more than five million sold since introduction – is about to reinvigorate interest in midsize sedans.

Once the dominant body style in most major automotive markets, sedans sales have experienced erosion in favor of consumers’ preference for crossovers and compact SUVs. That has left the leading global sedan manufacturers in a unique position of competing not only with each other, but within their own model lineups for sales.

“When we originally started designing the next generation of the Altima, it was still the company’s best-selling nameplate in the critical U.S. market, so there wasn’t much pressure to make radical changes,” explained Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president, Global Design, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “Then our own Rogue took off, drawing in new customers unlike anything we’d experienced before. This gave us the opportunity to rethink the Altima outside the traditional sedan design box and create something more exciting and yet more sophisticated.”

Thus, deep into the usual design cycle, teams from four major Nissan design centers – Japan, Europe, U.S. and China – were called together to start working on a compressed timeline to create a new global face for Nissan sedans. Simultaneously, in a nearby studio work was well underway for the stunning Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept, which became the blueprint for the new Altima.

“The usual sequence for a concept car and production model is to have a little more breathing room between the two so you can gauge public reaction. But with the Altima the schedule was compressed to the benefit of both vehicles through an ongoing exchange of ideas,” said Albaisa.

The other unique aspect of the new Altima design process was driven by the decision to make this generation more of a global vehicle, rather than just U.S.-focused.

Working side by side, the Nissan designers from each market influenced the others, resulting in a design appealing to global customers looking for sophistication, expressivity and sport.

Expressive design for empowered owners

Given the freedom to go bold and go quickly, the designers faced another challenge. In a changing marketplace for midlevel-priced vehicles, who represented the core, loyal sedan buyer? The answer came down to two words – professional and sophisticated.

“Our studies clearly identified a large group of people who choose sedans over crossovers because they see sedans as more efficient in terms of space and energy – and as vehicles that work equally well with clients as with carpools,” said Albaisa. “We pictured empowered people who want everything in their lives – from homes to offices to fashion to cars – to be functional yet stylish every single day. The all-new Altima is exactly that.”

With this key target consumer mindset in place, a couple of other timely decision fell into the designers’ laptops. First, the corporate decision to make the Altima a true showcase for the most advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology – as well as the major investment in two new engines. And secondly, the decision to give the Altima a new lower, longer, wider platform.

Those two decisions alone enabled a number of critical design choices, starting with the new Altima’s proportions and stance. The lower-profile engines – both the new VC-Turbo and the new 2.5-liter 4-cylinder – gave the designers the freedom and space to lower the new Altima’s cowl and hoodline – which also resulted in a lower instrument panel height and a more open-feeling cabin.

With the more compact engines, not only could the hood be lower but the front overhang could also be shortened. At the same time, the rear wheels could be pushed farther to the corners, helping create the sleek, sporty profile. At the same time, the designers opened up the wheel wells of the longer, wider body and fitted up to 19-inch wheels and tires – creating the sporty stance, like a track athlete getting ready to run.

“Stance is something most people don’t think about but recognize it when they see it. It’s that sense of a car just looking right. The new Altima, the way it sits, just looks right,” added Albaisa.

Once the dimensions and under-the-skin engineering parameters were set, the real work began – draping and fine-tuning the sheet metal in a way that both breaks new ground and also is easily recognized as a Nissan.

The designers began by considering what they call “structural beauty,” inspired by lean, strong and confident current-generation architecture and construction that uses curvy surfaces and lines to create an energetic and emotional flow. They also looked at today’s slim, tailored men’s and women’s suits that project a sleeker, sharper modern style.

These qualities were expressed in the new Altima’s linear, tailored look, with sharp horizontal lines emphasizing the lower, longer proportions. The bodyside, for example, is dominated by one prominent crease that runs from headlamp through the entire car.

“The Altima proportions gave us the freedom to create a body that’s simple and streamlined, with a strong horizontal movement. Unlike typical sedans, the surfaces and body panels are anything but boring, with shoulder twists and sharp sheet metal stampings capturing and reflecting colors and light,” said Albaisa.

The new Altima also embraces the new-generation Nissan signature design cues, including the distinctive evolving V-motion grille, floating roof and boomerang lights. For use on the new Altima, the roof pillars appear slimmer and the headlight more streamlined.

The available LED headlights and daytime running lights combine with the signature grille design to emphasize the front-end width and low hood. In the rear, the horizontal movement continues, showcasing the evolved boomerang taillight treatment.

Inside, the combination of sporty look and sophisticated presence continues. Traditional chrome decorations were updated with fewer, more refined matte chrome accents.

“We want the Altima interior to be inclusive for all occupants, with a sense of barrier-free togetherness, rather than the isolated feel of some crossovers and SUVs. Passengers should feel visually connected in a harmonious space that balances form, function and ease of use,” added Albaisa.

The instrument panel features a standard 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display in front of the driver and an 8-inch center color display with multi-touch control with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ in the center. Special emphasis was placed on giving all of the switches and controls – including those for the new features such as the available ProPILOT Assist – an intuitive, effortless feel and natural operation.

The Altima’s innovative NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats, noted for their long driving range comfort, were enhanced with dual-density foam and added bolstering for improved holding and support around town driving.

“So many elements contribute to the new Altima making the driver feel confident and in control – from the firm hold of the seats to the direct response of the engine and transmission, the reduced eye movement of the intuitive meters and controls, the high quality materials and fit-and-finish, and the Intelligent Driving technologies that are always ready when needed,” added Albaisa.

Modern and fresh – a special approach to colors and materials

The final touches to the new Altima design process came from the colors and materials team. In laying out the basic interior design parameters, the team sought to establish a look that was lean and clean – rather than the overdone interiors of typical sedans.

“Like the exterior styling, the approach to the interior trim and materials was super modern, without all the extras,” said Albaisa.

From a color standpoint, the new Altima interior moves away from the usual saturation of various shades of beige to new, light gray tones and natural colors that help emphasize the wide and spacious cabin. Even the black hues have more contrast, with subtle gray thread accents.

Trim pieces are also more muted, with matte chrome and satin finishes. The available simulated wood finishers have warm and luxurious qualities. The result is a more premium feel for all Altima grade levels, not just the high-end grades.

The exterior color palette of the new Altima also takes a big step away from ordinary. Along with the whites, silvers and black, two Altima-specific colors are designed to drape the expressive body with a standout sense of richness and energy.

The Scarlet Ember premium color uses special tinting to add more depth and layering than regular paint surfaces. And, the one-of-a-kind Sunset Drift metallic orange has a color-shifting quality created by a special pigment shape. The way the paint reflects light as viewers move around the Altima gives the vehicle a unique dynamic energy.

Beauty beneath the surface

”Designers are always looking for the ‘wow’ factor when people first see their vehicle, when they open a door and when they sit inside for the first time,” concluded Albaisa. “But what really makes us proud is that the dynamic excitement of the new Altima’s exterior and interior styling is matched – and then some – with its dynamic performance. The sedan game has officially been changed.”

For more details on the 2019 Altima, please visit nissannews.com.

# # #

Two new engines, including advanced Variable Compression Turbo, set to power the all-new 2019 Nissan Altima

· Advanced VC-Turbo engine – the company’s world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine – is one of the most advanced internal combustion engines ever created

· VC-Turbo engine continuously adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency

· New 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder makes first appearance in new Altima, offers improved power, efficiency and NVH and contributes to Altima’s low, wide exterior styling

Reflecting the importance of the Altima to the Nissan brand, the company is making its largest investment ever in a new model powertrain development – introducing for the first time, two completely new engines for one model change.

The new 2.0-liter VC-Turbo, which recently launched as a world’s first technology in the all-new INFINITI QX50 crossover, replaces the previous-generation Altima’s 3.5-liter V6, offering similar performance figures while providing 4-cylinder fuel economy. It will be available on the Altima SR and Platinum front-wheel drive grades.

The new 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder, which is standard on all 2019 Altima front-wheel drive and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive grade levels, utilizes more than 80% new or redesigned parts. It offers 9 additional horsepower and a fuel economy improvement versus the previous-generation 2.5-liter design.

Importantly, both engines’ short profile designs and low engine mountings contribute to the all-new Altima’s low and wide exterior design, including the lower hood and cowl – as well as reduced levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

“With its long list of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features such as ProPILOT Assist, this all-new 2019 Altima is the most advanced sedan we have ever built,” said José Muñoz, chief performance officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “Yet not to be overlooked is the groundbreaking technology under the hood – two new engines that power the Altima’s balanced, confidence-inspiring driving experience.”

World’s first production Variable Compression Turbo engine

Designated as the VC-Turbo, the technology behind the new Altima powerplant was more than 20 years in development and represents a breakthrough in combustion engine design by continually adjusting its compression ratio to optimize power and fuel efficiency. It is projected to offer a double-digit percentage increase in fuel economy.

Assembled in Japan, the VC-Turbo changes its compression ratio seamlessly through an advanced multi-link system, continuously raising or lowering the pistons’ reach to transform compression ratio – offering both power and efficiency on demand. A high compression ratio gives greater efficiency, but in certain applications poses the risk of premature combustion (knocking). A low compression ratio allows for greater power and torque and avoids knocking.

Add VC-Turbo engine cutaway photo(s)

In operation, the VC-Turbo engine offers any compression ratio between 8:1 (for high performance) and 14:1 (for high efficiency). The engine delivers 248 horsepower @ 5,600 rpm and 273 lb-ft of torque @ 4,000 rpm (premium fuel). The VC-Turbo’s specific power output is higher than many competing turbocharged gasoline engines and comes close to the performance of some V6 gasoline engines. The unit’s single-scroll turbo ensures immediate accelerator responses on demand.

Along with the world’s first multi-link system, the engine features an electric motor with a unique Harmonic Drive reduction gear to manage the variable compression ratio. The electric motor is connected to the Harmonic Drive with a control arm. As the Harmonic Drive rotates, the control shaft at the base of the engine rotates, moving the multi-link system within the engine.

As the angle of the multi-link arms changes, it adjusts the top-dead-center position of the pistons – and the compression ratio with them. An eccentric control shaft changes the compression ratio of all the cylinders at the same time. As a result, the engine capacity varies between 1,997 cc (for a low 8:1 ratio) and 1,970 cc (high 14:1 ratio). The transformative multi-link components are manufactured in high-carbon steel alloy.

The engine also utilizes two combustion cycles, with the electronic variable valve timing allowing the engine to switch between Atkinson and regular combustion cycles. This allows for greater efficiency and optimal performance as the compression ratio transforms.

Compared with the previous-generation Altima’s 3.5-liter V6 engine, the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo requires less space in the engine bay. The integrated exhaust manifold in the cylinder head contributes to the compact engine packaging, improves turbo response and enables the catalytic converter to heat up quickly for lower emissions. The engine also contributes to lower NVH levels.

The VC-Turbo engine uses both multi-point injection and gasoline direct injection to balance efficiency and power in all conditions. Gasoline direct injection improves combustion efficiency and performance, and enables the engine to avoid knocking at higher compression ratios.

The multi-point injection system mixes fuel and air earlier, enabling complete combustion in the chamber for greater efficiency at low engine loads. The engine switches between both at regular engine speeds, with both sets of injectors able to work in conjunction under higher loads.

In addition, low-friction mirror bore coating contributes to a 44% reduction in cylinder friction, allowing the engine to rotate more smoothly. The coating is applied to the cylinder walls by a plasma jet, then hardened and honed to create ultra-smooth cylinder walls. And finally, a two-stage variable displacement oil pump raises the oil pressure as engine speeds rise and the compression ratio lowers.

Altimas equipped with the VC-Turbo (SR 2.0L and Platinum 2.0L grades) include a meter in the instrument panel’s 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display so the driver can see, as well as feel, the control state of this unique technology while driving.

“This advanced new VC-Turbo engine can balance the engine character between economy and high power by accelerator pedal operation only,” added Muñoz. “And, with no special maintenance required, drivers can just enjoy the driving experience without thinking about all the amazing things happening under the hood.”

New standard 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine

Standard on all 2019 Altima grade levels is the new 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine. The engine is rated at 188 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm (versus the previous 2.5-liter’s 179 hp) and 180 lb-ft of torque @ 3,600 rpm (versus the previous 177 lb-ft). The new engine inherits the good combination of high output and low fuel consumption of the previous, robust QR25DE engine, which has been utilized in many Nissan vehicles worldwide.



2019 Altima 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder engine

The new 2.5-liter engine features 80% new or redesigned parts. Key changes to the engine’s design include a thermal-insulated resin intake port, Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) system, variable tumble control valve, mirror bore cylinder coating, variable displacement oil pump, intake e-VTC and cooled external EGR.

The Direct Injection Gas (DIG™) system provides better wide-open throttle performance and improved fuel economy and emissions performance (versus a non-direct-injection system) by reducing engine knock, improving combustion stability and offering precise injection control.

The thermal insulated resin intake port, a world’s first, uses an air layer to help keep fresh intake air cold, benefiting power, torque and fuel economy. The resin port is inserted into the cylinder head port to create the air layer.

In addition, with the cylinder head’s integrated exhaust manifold, the catalyst can activate faster during cold engine start conditions, due to the short exhaust passage length from combustion chamber to catalyst. The theoretical air-fuel ratio area can be expanded at hot engine conditions due to low exhaust gas temperature provided by the large water jacket around the exhaust port.

More than just the gains in horsepower and torque, the new engine offers significant improvements in noise, vibration and harshness, along with enhanced fuel economy and cleaner emissions.

It also has a lower profile through adoption of a “reverse” cylinder head with integrated exhaust manifold and low engine mounting into the new platform’s engine bay for quieter operation. The new low engine mounting design helps reduce vibration noise by five decibels. The new engine is assembled in Decherd, Tennessee.

All 2019 Altima models, including both engine configurations, come equipped with a standard, advanced Xtronic transmission. For 2019, the Xtronic transmission receives an expanded lock-up area for improved efficiency. Paddle shifters are available with the Altima SR grade.

# # #