Hide press release Show press release

Porsche at the 2018 New York International Auto Show

World Premiere of the 2019 911 GT3 RS with Weissach Package



The New York International Auto Show is host to the World Premiere of the new 2019 911 GT3 RS

with Weissach Package. Based on the 911 GT3 RS just unveiled in Geneva, the optional Weissach

Package is available for the first time on a 911 GT3 RS model and complements the most powerful

naturally aspirated road-going 911 ever with additional lightweight components. Visually, the

$18,000 Weissach Package is immediately recognizable through the carbon fiber roof, which saves

about 1.1 pounds of weight compared to the standard magnesium panel and almost 3 pounds

compared to an aluminum roof. More significantly, this reduces weight in one of the most important

areas of the car.



While the standard carbon fiber hood and carbon fiber rear wing of the 911 GT3 RS are painted in

body color, they feature visible carbon fiber when the vehicle is ordered with the Weissach Package.

Additionally, the rear wing is equipped with a large “Porsche” logo. The Weissach Package also

includes stabilizer bars and suspension coupling rods made of carbon fiber, which save 11.9 pounds.

Finally, carbon fiber shift paddles on the steering wheel as well as carbon fiber steering wheel trim

contribute to roughly 0.5 pounds of weight savings, while lightweight carpeting saves another 0.5

pounds.



Additionally, the Weissach Package on the 911 GT3 RS can also be paired with a set of forged

magnesium wheels. Weighing about 25 pounds less than the standard forged aluminum wheels on

the GT3 RS, the magnesium wheels significantly reduce unsprung and rotational mass, further

improving handling and suspension fidelity. The price for the magnesium wheels in conjunction with

the Weissach Package is $13,000, and they will be available to order at a later date. When equipped

with these options, the weight of the 911 GT3 RS drops to 3,153 pounds. Rounding out the Weissach

Package are headrests of the standard Full Bucket Seats embroidered with a Weissach Package logo

as well as a Weissach Package badge located above the glove compartment.



Race-inspired aerodynamics and lightweight construction



Aerodynamics and lightweight construction have determined the design of the wide, weightoptimized

body with its classic fixed rear wing. Like on the 2018 911 GT3, the front and rear fascia

are made of lightweight polyurethane. Additionally, the front trunk lid and fenders on the 911 GT3

RS are made of carbon fiber and the roof consists of magnesium. Like on the 2018 911 GT2 RS,

NACA ducts in the front trunk lid optimize brake cooling without increasing drag.



The front fascia features a spoiler lip that is larger than on the previous model, increasing downforce

in conjunction with the larger side skirts. At the rear, the large wing mounted on the carbon fiber deck

lid works in combination with a rear underbody diffusor. The result: The 2019 911 GT3 RS produces

more than twice as much downforce as the regular 911 GT3 at 124 mph.



The race-inspired appearance continues in the interior: Full Bucket Seats with carbon fiber reinforced

backrests provide a high degree of lateral support to suit the vehicle’s exceptional level of lateral grip.

Lightweight glass for the rear window and rear side windows, lightweight door panels with door

opening loops, reduced sound insulation, and the omission of rear seats emphasize the consistency

of the material choices and the dedication to saving weight. The Alcantara steering wheel measuring

360 mm in diameter features a yellow 12 o’clock center marker.



The most powerful naturally aspirated engine in a road-legal 911 ever



The four-liter, naturally aspirated flat-six engine from Porsche in the new 911 GT3 RS pushes the

sports car to new limits: It delivers 20 horsepower more than the engine in the 2016 911 GT3 RS

and the current 911 GT3. Plasma coated cylinder liners, a central oil supply through the crankshaft

with larger bearing diameters, larger connecting rod bearings and the rigid valve train with shims to

provide valve clearance compensation all carry over from the 2018 911 GT3. Capable of up to 9,000

rpm like the regular 911 GT3, the thoroughbred engine takes in ram air through openings in the rear

quarter panels, and it is closely related to the unit used in current Porsche 911 race cars. The

unmistakable flat-six sound escapes the exhaust tips, which are made of titanium like the muffler

itself. The engine is mated to a specifically tuned seven-speed PDK, which features performanceoriented

gearing with the top track speed being reached in seventh gear, like all GT tuned PDK

transmissions.



Race-bred chassis



Technology derived from motorsport ensures that the chassis offers exceptional driving dynamics.

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), active engine mounts, rear axle steering, and the

fully variable electronic locking rear differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) are

standard. Ball joints on all suspension links provide even greater precision than conventional bearings

with rubber bushings. Furthermore, the new 911 GT3 RS features new helper springs at the front

axle, in addition to the rear.



As is customary for a Porsche GT model, the ride height, toe, camber, caster and sway bar settings

of the suspension can be adjusted to suit individual driver preferences. Forged lightweight wheels

measuring 9.5 x 20 inches in diameter with newly developed 265/35 ultra-high performance (UHP)

tires enhance agility and steering precision, while 12.5 x 21 inch wheels with 325/30 UHP tires

mounted at the rear deliver excellent traction. Overall, the wider tires offer a significantly larger

contact patch than those of the regular 911 GT3. Large cross-drilled grey cast iron rotors measuring

380 mm front and rear are standard, while the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system with 410

mm rotors at the front and 390 mm rotors at the rear can be ordered as an option. The ceramic rotors

weigh around 50 percent less than the cast-iron variants.



Pricing and availability



The new 2019 911 GT3 RS is available to order now and is expected to reach U.S. dealers in the fall

of 2018. The MSRP is $187,500, not including available options or the $1,050 delivery, processing

and handling fee.