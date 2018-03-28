Magnesium wheels are an extra option and shed an additional 25 pounds.
At the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche unveiled the 911 GT3 RS as the ultimate naturally-aspirated model in the brand's lineup with a 4.0-liter flat-six engine packing a gargantuan 520 horsepower (383 kilowatts) at a sky-high 9,000-rev red line. For customers wanting an even more hardcore coupe, the company teased the optional Weissach Package for shaving weight off the model. At the New York Auto Show, the firm is revealing even more about the lighter version of the already sprightly 911.
The Weissach Package replaces the GT3 RS' standard, magnesium roof with a carbon fiber part. According to Porsche, the piece saves 1.1 pounds (0.5 kilograms) over the regular GT3 RS and nearly 3 pounds versus the run-of-the-mill 911's aluminum panel. In addition, Porsche uses carbon fiber for the stabilizer bars and suspension coupling rods, and this results in another 11.9 pounds (5.4 kg) of weight loss. Leaving the carbon fiber visible, rather than painting it, for the hood, side mirrors, hood, and rear wing probably saves a couple ounces, too.
Inside, the Weissach Package includes carbon fiber shift paddles and lightweight carpeting, which Porsche figures saves a total of about an additional pound (0.5 kilogram). A Weissach Package logo also appears on the embroidery on the seat headrests and above the glove compartment.
If these parts don't lighten the GT3 RS enough for your liking, Porsche also offers an optional set of magnesium wheels for shedding an additional 25 pounds (11 kilograms).
With the Weissach Package and magnesium wheels, the GT3 RS' weight falls to just 3,153 pounds (1430 kg). The equipment is quite expensive, though. Just the Weissach Package adds $18,000 to the model's $187,500 base price. The magnesium wheels add another $13,000, too. This means that an RS with every conceivable option would be around $266,240.
World Premiere of the 2019 911 GT3 RS with Weissach Package
The New York International Auto Show is host to the World Premiere of the new 2019 911 GT3 RS
with Weissach Package. Based on the 911 GT3 RS just unveiled in Geneva, the optional Weissach
Package is available for the first time on a 911 GT3 RS model and complements the most powerful
naturally aspirated road-going 911 ever with additional lightweight components. Visually, the
$18,000 Weissach Package is immediately recognizable through the carbon fiber roof, which saves
about 1.1 pounds of weight compared to the standard magnesium panel and almost 3 pounds
compared to an aluminum roof. More significantly, this reduces weight in one of the most important
areas of the car.
While the standard carbon fiber hood and carbon fiber rear wing of the 911 GT3 RS are painted in
body color, they feature visible carbon fiber when the vehicle is ordered with the Weissach Package.
Additionally, the rear wing is equipped with a large “Porsche” logo. The Weissach Package also
includes stabilizer bars and suspension coupling rods made of carbon fiber, which save 11.9 pounds.
Finally, carbon fiber shift paddles on the steering wheel as well as carbon fiber steering wheel trim
contribute to roughly 0.5 pounds of weight savings, while lightweight carpeting saves another 0.5
pounds.
Additionally, the Weissach Package on the 911 GT3 RS can also be paired with a set of forged
magnesium wheels. Weighing about 25 pounds less than the standard forged aluminum wheels on
the GT3 RS, the magnesium wheels significantly reduce unsprung and rotational mass, further
improving handling and suspension fidelity. The price for the magnesium wheels in conjunction with
the Weissach Package is $13,000, and they will be available to order at a later date. When equipped
with these options, the weight of the 911 GT3 RS drops to 3,153 pounds. Rounding out the Weissach
Package are headrests of the standard Full Bucket Seats embroidered with a Weissach Package logo
as well as a Weissach Package badge located above the glove compartment.
Race-inspired aerodynamics and lightweight construction
Aerodynamics and lightweight construction have determined the design of the wide, weightoptimized
body with its classic fixed rear wing. Like on the 2018 911 GT3, the front and rear fascia
are made of lightweight polyurethane. Additionally, the front trunk lid and fenders on the 911 GT3
RS are made of carbon fiber and the roof consists of magnesium. Like on the 2018 911 GT2 RS,
NACA ducts in the front trunk lid optimize brake cooling without increasing drag.
The front fascia features a spoiler lip that is larger than on the previous model, increasing downforce
in conjunction with the larger side skirts. At the rear, the large wing mounted on the carbon fiber deck
lid works in combination with a rear underbody diffusor. The result: The 2019 911 GT3 RS produces
more than twice as much downforce as the regular 911 GT3 at 124 mph.
The race-inspired appearance continues in the interior: Full Bucket Seats with carbon fiber reinforced
backrests provide a high degree of lateral support to suit the vehicle’s exceptional level of lateral grip.
Lightweight glass for the rear window and rear side windows, lightweight door panels with door
opening loops, reduced sound insulation, and the omission of rear seats emphasize the consistency
of the material choices and the dedication to saving weight. The Alcantara steering wheel measuring
360 mm in diameter features a yellow 12 o’clock center marker.
The most powerful naturally aspirated engine in a road-legal 911 ever
The four-liter, naturally aspirated flat-six engine from Porsche in the new 911 GT3 RS pushes the
sports car to new limits: It delivers 20 horsepower more than the engine in the 2016 911 GT3 RS
and the current 911 GT3. Plasma coated cylinder liners, a central oil supply through the crankshaft
with larger bearing diameters, larger connecting rod bearings and the rigid valve train with shims to
provide valve clearance compensation all carry over from the 2018 911 GT3. Capable of up to 9,000
rpm like the regular 911 GT3, the thoroughbred engine takes in ram air through openings in the rear
quarter panels, and it is closely related to the unit used in current Porsche 911 race cars. The
unmistakable flat-six sound escapes the exhaust tips, which are made of titanium like the muffler
itself. The engine is mated to a specifically tuned seven-speed PDK, which features performanceoriented
gearing with the top track speed being reached in seventh gear, like all GT tuned PDK
transmissions.
Race-bred chassis
Technology derived from motorsport ensures that the chassis offers exceptional driving dynamics.
Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), active engine mounts, rear axle steering, and the
fully variable electronic locking rear differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) are
standard. Ball joints on all suspension links provide even greater precision than conventional bearings
with rubber bushings. Furthermore, the new 911 GT3 RS features new helper springs at the front
axle, in addition to the rear.
As is customary for a Porsche GT model, the ride height, toe, camber, caster and sway bar settings
of the suspension can be adjusted to suit individual driver preferences. Forged lightweight wheels
measuring 9.5 x 20 inches in diameter with newly developed 265/35 ultra-high performance (UHP)
tires enhance agility and steering precision, while 12.5 x 21 inch wheels with 325/30 UHP tires
mounted at the rear deliver excellent traction. Overall, the wider tires offer a significantly larger
contact patch than those of the regular 911 GT3. Large cross-drilled grey cast iron rotors measuring
380 mm front and rear are standard, while the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system with 410
mm rotors at the front and 390 mm rotors at the rear can be ordered as an option. The ceramic rotors
weigh around 50 percent less than the cast-iron variants.
Pricing and availability
The new 2019 911 GT3 RS is available to order now and is expected to reach U.S. dealers in the fall
of 2018. The MSRP is $187,500, not including available options or the $1,050 delivery, processing
and handling fee.