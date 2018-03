Long have we seen the Jaguar F-Pace SVR testing; our most recent look at the hardcore SUV came near the Nürburgring, where a camouflaged prototype was spotted showing off its new performance credentials. But we won’t have to wait long to see the non-camouflaged product in person – Jaguar has officially announced the F-Pace SVR’s debut at the New York Auto Show later in the week.

According to Jaguar, it will be the "fastest and most powerful" version of the F-Pace SUV to date. Power should come from a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. That same engine in the F-Type SVR delivers 567 horsepower (422 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque, but it might be slightly detuned slightly for use in the F-Pace SUV. Suspension and brakes will also get an upgrade, and we expect a similar raucous exhaust note from the F-Type to carry over as well.

As far as design, not much will change from the standard model. Jaguar’s new hardcore F-Pace was designed and engineered in the U.K. by Special Vehicle Operations, but should maintain most of the original elements that helped it win World Car of the Year in 2017. Already we know that the SUV will gain features like larger wheels, a redesigned front bumper with significantly larger vents, and a slightly revised rear.

As far as pricing goes, the F-Pace starts at $42,065 in the U.S., but the SVR should be nearly twice that. With a price tag of around $80,000, the F-Type SVR would rival the Porsche Macan Turbo ($77,200) and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio ($79,995) both on the track, and on the dealer lot.

We should know more about the Jaguar F-Pace SVR when it makes its debut at the New York Auto Show in just a few days on March 28. The hardcore SUV should hit dealerships before the end of the year.

Source: Jaguar