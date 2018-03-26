Hide press release Show press release

Ram Unveils Special Edition Truck to Mark the 144th Running of the Kentucky Derby®





Ram 1500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition packed with capability, technology and luxury

Ram serves as Official Truck of Churchill Downs® and the May 5 Kentucky Derby®

March 26, 2018, Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Ram Truck brand today unveiled a limited edition of its all-new 2019 Ram 1500 to commemorate the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.



The 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is fittingly based on the brand’s top Limited trim, and will feature distinctive Kentucky Derby “Run for the Roses” fender graphics.



The May 5 running of the roses marks the Ram Truck brand’s ninth year as the Official Truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.

“The Kentucky Derby has long been among America’s most cherished sporting events,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand – FCA. “The close ties between Ram trucks and the equine community have led us to the introduction of the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition. The Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck that delivers capability, durability, technology and safety and is well-suited to meet the needs of all kinds of owners, including those who love horses.”



The launch of the Kentucky Derby Edition will also mark the introduction of Ivory White Tri Coat paint and the first time that a body-colored appearance package will be available on the all-new Ram 1500 Limited.



Five additional exterior colors are also available for Kentucky Derby Edition buyers to choose from including Delmonico Red, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Max Steel or Patriot Blue. The Ram Kentucky Derby Edition is available in 4x2 or 4x4 Crew Cab configurations, with a 5 ft.-7 in. bed length.



Key content included with the Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition includes the Ram’s exclusive Uconnect 12-inch touchscreen radio with Sirius XM 360L with navigation, four-corner auto-leveling air suspension, power-retracting running boards, trailer hitch with sway control and blind spot monitor with automatic trailer detection. The Kentucky Derby Edition also includes premium full-leather front and rear reclining seats with heating and cooling, genuine wood and metal trim



The 2019 Ram 1500 is capable of towing up to 12,750 lbs. when properly equipped.



Base price for the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is $53,190 plus $1,645 destination charge.



The Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is on sale now. Production is limited to 2,000 units.



About Ram Truck and the Kentucky Derby



Churchill Downs® and the Kentucky Derby are steeped in tradition and the Ram Truck brand will again be part of the festivities at this year’s 144th running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, May 5.



In recognition of nine years as the “Official Truck” of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby and exclusive automotive partner, Ram will launch the first truck to commemorate the event, the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition.



The brand’s sponsorship of the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs includes immersing fans attending the races, and those watching the festivities on TV, in a total Ram Truck brand experience. Fans will see on-site truck displays, video board integrations, backcountry and trackside signage throughout Churchill Downs, and more. In addition, Ram television spots will run during the NBC network telecast and there will be Derby posts on Ram social channels. Fans can follow the content and join the conversation at hashtag #RamDerby.



About the 2019 Ram 1500 Limited



Exterior: An exclusive-to-Limited corrugated chrome mesh grille surrounds a chrome “R-A-M” badge. Chrome tow hooks, body-side molding, mirrors and door handle accents combine with standard 20-inch wheels or optional 22-inch wheels with painted inserts. Automatic power side steps and body-colored fender flares are also standard. Body-colored bumpers are optional on 2019 Ram Limited models.



Interior: Limited trim also benefits from a segment-exclusive 100 percent full-grain hand-wrapped leather dashboard, door-panel coverings and armrests. Elevating the premium feel further, real aluminum and wood accents adorn the cabin, along with a wood upper glove box door with a metal inlayed “Limited” badge. Uconnect 4C with 12-inch touchscreen is standard. An available 900-watt, 19-speaker Harman Kardon system with perforated metal speaker grill covers deliver an opulent sound and design to the cabin. At night, the cabin is accentuated with ambient lighting to create a luxurious and soothing atmosphere for passengers. Limited interior colors include Indigo/Light Frost or all-Black leather seating.





About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with trucks that are proven to last.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.



In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.



Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Highest Ram torque ever – 930 lb.-ft. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest 5th wheel towing capacity – 30,000 lbs. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 27 mpg with Ram 1500

Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most luxurious trim available in pickups with Ram Tungsten Limited Edition

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.

