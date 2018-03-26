Mercedes, Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover... you can now add Mitsubishi to that list, because the Japanese brand now has its own back room at its factory for special edition cars.

The latest version to come out of Mitsubishi's skunkworks – called the SVP (Special Vehicle Projects) division – is the Barbarian SVP II, based on the L200 pickup truck and offered in the U.K. Like the first SVP-tweaked L200, the Barbarian sports a two-tone paint scheme offered in either pearlescent Diamond Black or metallic Atlantic Grey.

As well as the equipment that already comes as standard with the stock L200, the Barbarian adds 17-inch black and orange wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires, bold wheel arch extensions to hide them, and a new SVP grille and roof rails, both of which are also finished in black and orange. There are also new fog lamp rings, front and rear light bezels, door handle recess covers, puddle lamps and tailgate handle surround – all finished in orange as well.

There's more orange on the interior too, with the "six-pack" leather seats with suede-like "Alston" inserts having orange accented paneling, stitching and piping. The floor mats come with orange accents too, as do the SVP badges, which are stitched into the seats.

Standard equipment includes the Mitsubishi Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system, rain and dusk sensors, keyless go, Bluetooth, bi-xenon headlights with integrated LED day running lights, cruise control and a reversing camera.

Power comes from an all-aluminium 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, which is connected to a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The four-wheel-drive system is selective too, it can switch between two- and four-wheel-drive at speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph) on all surfaces.

The Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II is available to order now in the U.K., with deliveries starting in May. Just 250 will be made, with prices starting from £29,830 (excluding value-added tax) - that works out to about $42,300 at current exchange rates

Source: Mitsubishi