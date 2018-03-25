What happens when you task a tuner company, which is known for cranking out massive amounts of horsepower form tuned Mercedes-AMG vehicles, with restoring classic Benzes? You get some drop-dead stunning classic cars that look a notch above immaculate. It’d be a losing bet to find a rug fiber out of place.

Brabus gave four classic Mercedes-Benz cars the company's six-star restoration process because apparently, five stars won’t suffice. These cars look like they’re better suited for a private collection. Though stowing these amazing-looking classic cars away from eager eyes feels like a crime. Put these in a museum for all to see.

The four Mercedes vehicles Brabus restored were the 300 SL Gullwing, 300 SL Gullwing, 280 SE 3.5 Cabrio, and 280 SL Pagoda. Each is stunning inside, outside, and underneath. The attention to detail is impeccable.

300 SL Gullwing

The baby blue exterior and the cream-colored interior is a stunning combination. Up to 4,500 hours were put into the restoration, which included perfecting the authentic interior and rebuilding the engine.

300 SL Roadster

This is the drop-top Mercedes that you dream about as a kid. The perfect tan interior and dark exterior give the roadster a sophisticated, luxurious presence. The details inside and out are just stunning.

280 SE 3.5 Cabrio

The blue exterior, white canvas top, and dark-tan interior are a fantastic blend of stately attitude and luxury. This restoration took up to 2,500 hours to complete, which is still a lot of time spent on just one vehicle. But don’t fret, it looks just as good as the others.

280 SL Pagoda

The 280 SL Pagoda has to be one of the more unique classics restored by the tuner company. The cream-colored exterior constants with the green convertible top and interior, but in a quirky way that makes it stand out, especially with its subdued design lines.

Source: Brabus