The BMW M5 may need that Competition Package

Neither the new BMW M5 nor the Mercedes-AMG E63 S is considered lightweight performance machines. They’re a crossbreed of luxury and performance that aims to offer power without disturbing passengers too much with a harsh, discomforting ride. However, that doesn’t mean these cars are slow. Both offer 600 or more horsepower, and each can rocket through a quarter mile in around 11 seconds. That’s plenty of power that could lead to flashing blue and red lights in the rearview mirror.

Also check out:

However, while both are rivals, the cars are not exactly equal, though the differences are minor. The 603-hp E63 S makes a tad more horsepower than the non-S E63 and a smidgen more power than the 600-hp BME M5. In the grand scheme of things, the power differences may seem negligible, but in a flat-out drag race, it’s enough to give the Mercedes an ever-so-slight advantage.

The BMW packs a biturbo 4.4-liter V8 while the Mercedes gets its power from a biturbo 4.0-liter eight-cylinder engine. They’re quite comparable. This is why BMW is introducing the Competition Package for the M5, which bumps horsepower to 625, which could be enough to give it an advantage over the E63 S.

2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: LA 2016
25 photos
2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: LA 2016 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: LA 2016 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: LA 2016 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: LA 2016 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: LA 2016 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: LA 2016 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: LA 2016

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Explore Reviews

More photos

Mercedes-AMG E63 S By Brabus
Mercedes-AMG E63 S By Brabus
2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S first drive
2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 S first drive
Brabus Mercedes-AMG E63
Brabus Mercedes-AMG E63
Mercedes-AMG E63 S by Posaidon
Mercedes-AMG E63 S by Posaidon
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63: First Drive
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63: First Drive
Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Rendering
Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Rendering

In both races Carwow ran, the Mercedes squeaked out a win. We’re talking about a tenth-of-a-second difference. In the second run – best two out of three – the driver took the M5 out of M Sport mode, which has a rear-wheel bias, and put it into the all-wheel-drive mode. The M5 performed worse with the Mercedes getting a lead right off the starting line.

It’s fascinating to watch two automakers offer four-door luxury sedans that compete against one another perform so closely to one another, each trying to outperform the other. The Mercedes may take the win today, but in a few months, the BMW M5 with its Competition Package could prove the winner. We’d like to see that race.

Source: Carwow via YouTube

2018 BMW M5: First Drive

2018 BMW M5: First Drive
58 photos
2018 BMW M5: First Drive 2018 BMW M5: First Drive 2018 BMW M5: First Drive 2018 BMW M5: First Drive 2018 BMW M5: First Drive 2018 BMW M5: First Drive 2018 BMW M5: First Drive

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series
Explore Reviews

More photos

BMW M5 Snapper Rocks Blue
BMW M5 Snapper Rocks Blue
BMW M5 drift record
BMW M5 drift record
BMW M5 Evolution Video
BMW M5 Evolution Video
2018 BMW M5 on Shanghai International Circuit
2018 BMW M5 on Shanghai International Circuit
2018 BMW M5 production starts
2018 BMW M5 production starts
BMW M5 Convertible Rendering
BMW M5 Convertible Rendering