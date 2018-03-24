The long-awaited Jeep Wrangler pickup is inching closer toward reality. It’s coming, and thanks to dealers talking to Automotive News, we now know the new pickup will arrive in showrooms by next April. Yes, that’s still a year away. However, production should begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, which is earlier than previously reported. We should see a production version revealed later this year as well. When the Jeep Wrangler pickup enters production, it will be built at Jeep’s Toledo, Ohio factory.

The pickup will be based on the new Wrangler platform, featuring four doors, a short bed, and likely carrying over several powertrains. This means we could see both the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and the Wrangler’s entry-level 3.6-liter V6 available in the pickup. Other powertrains could include the Wrangler’s future 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 engine and the plug-in hybrid powerplant in the future. A Rubicon version of the pickup could add several off-road parts such as locking differentials and sway bar disconnect.

The return of a Jeep-based pickup truck is exciting. While it may not carry the legendary Scrambler nameplate, it will be a unique offering in an increasingly crowded market of compact pickup trucks. A folding soft top will be available just like its boxy, non-pickup counterpart. This would make the pickup the first convertible pickup available in the U.S. since the unique, truck-like Chevy SSR left the market in 2006.

Pickups big and small along with crossover and SUVs are selling well right now. Expanding the Jeep lineup to include a uniquely-styled compact pickup truck will help the brand capture more sales. It will also bring in new customers to the brand. Hopefully, we will see a production version soon.

Source: Automotive News