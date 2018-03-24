Back in January, we heard the Competition Package for the BMW M5 was coming this year with production set to begin in April. Now that March is coming to a close, we have more details about the specifics of what the package will offer thanks to an Australian Bimmerpost forum user who’s apparently placed an order for a BMW M5 with the Competition Package. Everything the user lays out the package will offer falls in line with what’s expected from the German automaker.

The user confirmed some details we already knew, such as how horsepower increases to 625 from the same biturbo 4.4-liter V8. However, torque remains unconfirmed. Horsepower eclipses that of the M5’s rival – the 603-hp Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

The user also gives more details than we knew before about what the package will bring to the M5. BMW M5 with the Competition Package will have a lowered suspension. The front end drops by seven millimeters while the rear is lowered 10 mm. There should be other suspension changes as well that give the M5 better handling on the track, but this wasn’t confirmed in the post.

Other upgrades include a revised exhaust for a more pleasant aural experience. Carbon ceramic brakes will be optional as a standalone item. Inside, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system is offered, though it’s not clear if this is a standard feature or an available option. A carbon fiber engine cover is standard as are the usual black grille badges and side vents.

While we’re slowly learning about all the extra goodies the Competition Package M5 will offer, there are still many details left unconfirmed. Specific options and their pricing for the interior, exterior, and performance parts are still a mystery. Once the car enters production next month, we should know much more about the package. Considering the BMW M5 tops out at $138,825 in the U.S., expect to add several thousands of dollars on top of that for the Competition Package.

Source: Bimmerpost via BMWBlog