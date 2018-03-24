Visitors to Jack Barclay Bentley in London’s exclusive Mayfair will now be greeted within a brand new showroom that has just benefited from a stunning refurbishment, which up-dates the oldest dealership in the world belonging to the renowned British marque.

The refurbished Jack Barclay Bentley showroom exquisitely harnesses modern design in the form of a new central bar trimmed in luxurious Bentley leather and a tasteful commissioning suite that offers both inspiration and privacy for buyers, while maintaining traditional features reminiscent of the venue’s earliest days, which has operated in Mayfair since 1927.

Among the original design features, customers may recognize the basement’s iconic chequered floor, wood paneling, art-deco signage and period lighting. Combined, these components make for both a stylish and charismatic homage to when the dealership first opened and customers would have likely bought prime Bentley motorcars such as the 4.5 Litre Le Mans or a Speed 8 Tourer.

Now the doors to the Jack Barclay Bentley showroom have opened once again and customers can anticipate walking into a lighter, more modern venue that blends in perfectly with its neighboring ateliers and galleries.

Speaking on the dealership’s new styling, Jack Barclay Bentley brand director John Stone said:

"Jack Barclay Bentley is a true British institution and a real icon for both Bentley and the UK as a whole. Customers come to Mayfair from around the world to savour the Jack Barclay Bentley experience, and thanks to this stunning refurbishment, we can ensure they continue to enjoy the best service available. We are very excited to open our doors once again and plan to use the space to the full by hosting some fantastic events throughout the year."

Source: Auto Classics