Volvo will have a pair of North American debuts at the New York Auto Show by premiering the 2019 XC40 in range-topping Inscription trim and the 2019 V60 there.

Volvo will announce full details about the features that make the XC40 Inscription special. However, the company's image shows elements like leather upholstery with nicely bolstered seats up front. Black pieces decorate the door panels and pillars, and there's gray wood trim. Metal surrounds the infotainment screen. On the outside, the model features attractive wheels with five sets of dual spokes. The Swedish automaker also promises the Inscription has "unique features and an expanded list of standard equipment that is uncommon in the compact premium SUV market."

Volvo doesn't specify, but expect the XC40 Inscription to use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic sends the output to an all-wheel-drive system. This is the mill coming to the XC40 at launch in the United States.

Motor1.com has already has the opportunity to check out the XC40 R-Design available in Europe, and Senior Editor Jake Holmes came away fairly positive about the SUV. "Fleet on its feet when you put your foot down, the XC40 is also cool and collected in the city. You’ll rarely notice the transmission shifting, and power delivery is supremely linear." he wrote.

The new V60 moves to Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture like the company's other modern products. In the U.S., it'll launch with either 250 hp (186 kW) for the front-wheel-drive model or 316 hp (235 kW) with all-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic comes with both versions. A high-riding Cross Country variant will join the range later, but Volvo won't yet say whether it will arrive in the U.S.

Source: Volvo