Volvo will announce full details about the features that make the XC40 Inscription special. However, the company's image shows elements like leather upholstery with nicely bolstered seats up front. Black pieces decorate the door panels and pillars, and there's gray wood trim. Metal surrounds the infotainment screen. On the outside, the model features attractive wheels with five sets of dual spokes. The Swedish automaker also promises the Inscription has "unique features and an expanded list of standard equipment that is uncommon in the compact premium SUV market."
Volvo doesn't specify, but expect the XC40 Inscription to use a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic sends the output to an all-wheel-drive system. This is the mill coming to the XC40 at launch in the United States.
Motor1.com has already has the opportunity to check out the XC40 R-Design available in Europe, and Senior Editor Jake Holmes came away fairly positive about the SUV. "Fleet on its feet when you put your foot down, the XC40 is also cool and collected in the city. You’ll rarely notice the transmission shifting, and power delivery is supremely linear." he wrote.
The new V60 moves to Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture like the company's other modern products. In the U.S., it'll launch with either 250 hp (186 kW) for the front-wheel-drive model or 316 hp (235 kW) with all-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic comes with both versions. A high-riding Cross Country variant will join the range later, but Volvo won't yet say whether it will arrive in the U.S.
Source: Volvo
The Next Volvo Wagon Makes North American Debut at New York International Auto Show
ROCKLEIGH, NJ – (March 22, 2018) As Swedish luxury automaker Volvo Carsmoves into its next growth stage, the new Volvo V60 wagon and a luxury trim of the XC40 compact SUV will make their North American debuts at the New York International Auto Show next week.
The 2019 XC40 Inscription, a luxurious trim on Volvo’s new compact SUV with unique styling details, and the new 2019 V60 wagon, the latest torchbearer in a long line of Volvo wagons, are set to be seen for the first time this side of the Atlantic.
The XC40 and V90 are the latest in Volvo’s product refresh, each embodying both the company’s heritage and progressive outlook.
2019 XC40 Inscription
The arrival of the new XC40 means that for the first time in its history, Volvo Cars has three new SUVs in what is the fastest growing segment of the automotive market, paving the way for further growth regarding sales and profitability.
The new Inscription trim level will bring a luxurious element to the XC40 lineup, offering unique features and an expanded list of standard equipment that is uncommon in the compact premium SUV market.
At Volvo’s press conference at the New York International Auto Show, scheduled for Wednesday, March 28 at 3:05 p.m. EDT, full details will be revealed.
The XC40 brings the award-winning safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies known from the new 90- and 60 Series cars to the small SUV segment. These technologies make the XC40 one of the best-equipped small premium SUVs on the market. Safety and driver assistance features on the XC40 include Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist system, City Safety, Run-off Road protection and mitigation, Cross Traffic alert with brake support and the 360 Degree Camera that helps drivers maneuver into tight parking spaces.
The XC40 also offers a radically new approach to storage inside the car. Ingenious interior design provides XC40 drivers with, among other things, more functional storage space in the doors and under the seats, a special space for phones including wireless charging, a fold-out hook for small bags and a removable waste bin in the tunnel console.
2019 V60
Few carmakers can match Volvo Cars’ history and credibility in making well-designed, practical and versatile wagons. In fact, Volvo is the leader in the U.S. luxury wagon segment.
The 2019 V60 shares Volvo Cars’ Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the award-winning XC60 (2018 North American Utility of the Year) and four top-of-the-line 90 Series cars, which have been the collective force behind the company’s record-breaking global sales performance in recent years.
In a first for the segment, customers can access the new V60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers ownership via a monthly flat-fee subscription. Care by Volvo makes having a car as transparent and easy as having a cell phone.
In the United States, the 2019 V60 will be available with a T5 Front-Wheel-Drive Drive-E powertrain with 250HP, and a T6 All-Wheel-Drive Drive-E powertrain with 316 horsepower. Both will have an 8-speed automatic transmission.
For more information visit Volvo Car USA’s online media site, www.media.volvocars.com/us
About Volvo Car USA
Volvo Car USA, LLC, (www.volvocars.com/us) is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCUSA provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to Volvo automobile retailers in the United States. For more information please refer to the VCUSA media website at: http://www.media.volvocars.com/us.