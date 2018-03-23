Hide press release Show press release

INFINITI debuts 2019 QX60 LIMITED and 2019 QX80 LIMITED at the New York International Auto Show



INFINITI introduces 2019 QX60 LIMITED and 2019 QX80 LIMITED models with added luxury exterior and interior treatments designed to make a statement.

Taking its most popular crossover to an even higher level of luxury, the 2019 INFINITI QX60 LIMITED includes custom 20-inch wheels, exclusive Stone-colored semi-aniline leather seats and dark silver wood accents.

The new 2019 INFINITI QX80 LIMITED is the premier expression of the brand's flagship SUV and includes exclusive content, such as custom dark machine-finished 22-inch wheels, matte silver open-pore Ash wood trim and satin chrome elements.

NEW YORK – INFINITI will unveil specially equipped versions of two of its most popular models — the 2019 INFINITI QX60 LIMITED and 2019 INFINITI QX80 LIMITED — at the New York International Auto Show. With the LIMITED moniker comes a suite of exclusive premium exterior and interior treatments that take each of these models to even higher levels of luxury.

"We kicked off the 2019 model year with the recent arrival of the all-new INFINITI QX50 premium crossover, and now we're following it up with the most refined and luxurious expressions of the QX60 and QX80 yet," said Randy Parker, vice president, INFINITI Americas. "We know that luxury buyers are among the most discerning consumers and with these two new models, we are delivering exactly what they're after — vehicles that truly make a statement while offering an empowered driving experience."

The 2019 INFINITI QX60 LIMITED and 2019 INFINITI QX80 LIMITED models are scheduled to arrive at INFINITI retailers beginning this spring and summer, respectively. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale dates.

The new 2019 QX60 LIMITED: Where unparalleled luxury meets versatility

The INFINITI QX60 is consistently a top seller among the company's lineup of SUVs, and the standout appearance of the 2019 INFINITI QX60 LIMITED is designed to attract an entirely new group of buyers who want a vehicle that is versatile with an eye-catching, purposeful design for their daily driving needs.

The new QX60 LIMITED includes a special dark chrome front grille, fog lamp finishers and door moldings. Also added are dark premium-paint roof rails and cross bars, special rear bumper lower coloring with gloss black paint, and "LIMITED" rear hatch emblem, along with unique design 20-inch dark color aluminum-alloy wheels mounted with 235/55R-20 all-season tires.

Inside, the exclusive luxury treatments continue with unique contrast stitching throughout; leather-wrapped grab handles; dark silver wood accents; black headliner and pillars; Stone-colored semi-aniline leather seats (all three rows) with quilting, perforation and contrast stitching and piping; Stone-colored center console lid and arm rests; quilted door panels; and leather-wrapped airbag cover on the steering wheel. Completing the luxurious interior are unique floor mats and cargo mat with metal logo.

Also available in the QX60 LIMITED and across all INFINITI QX60 models are a suite of safety and security features, including: Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range); Blind Spot Warning; Backup Collision Intervention; Distance Control Assist; Active Trace Control; Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection; and Predictive Forward Collision Warning. Like all QX60s, the 2019 QX60 LIMITED is powered by a 295-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine with 270 lb-ft of torque.

With the QX60's flat platform floor and wide door openings, passengers in the QX60 can enjoy ample legroom and easy access to the third row, even when a child safety seat is installed in the second row. The QX60 also offers the Rear Door Alert system that can help remind customers of items that may be forgotten in the rear seat – pets, valuables, dry cleaning, groceries and more. If the system detects that a rear door is opened prior to driving, and the rear door is not opened again at the end of the trip, the system can remind customers that something might be left in the rear seat.

The new 2019 QX80 LIMITED: The ultimate expression of modern luxury

The INFINITI QX80 introduces a modern interpretation of upscale luxury, pairing a high quality, hand-crafted interior with refined driving dynamics. The 2019 INFINITI QX80 LIMITED — one of three 2019 QX80 models, along with the QX80 LUXE and QX80 LUXE 4WD — adds a range of exclusive new treatments for an even more powerful presence.

The 2019 QX80 LIMITED exterior features include specially designed dark machine-finished 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels; stainless steel running boards with rubber grips; branded welcome lighting; satin chrome exterior trim, roof rails and crossbars; unique front and rear bumper lower treatment; and "LIMITED" rear hatch emblem. The QX80 is available in five exterior colors, including a new LIMITED-exclusive Anthracite Gray.

Inside, the QX80 LIMITED's resemblance to a modern luxury space is purely intentional. Available with seven-passenger seating (front and second row captain's chairs, third-row bench), the new QX80 LIMITED is equipped with uniquely designed two-tone semi-aniline leather/Alcantara-appointed seats (with quilting, contrast piping and stitching); a smooth leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob; matte silver open-pore Ash wood trim; and black Ultrasuede headliner and pillars. Additionally, the QX80 LIMITED has genuine leather-wrapped grab handles; satin chrome interior door handle trim; premium floor mats and cargo mat with metal logo; INFINITI Radiant Illuminated Kick Plates; and "LIMITED" metal lettering inlay in the center console shifter finisher.

The 2019 QX80 LIMITED is powered by a standard 400-horsepower 5.6-liter V8 engine, with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Aided by INFINITI All-mode 4WD and Hydraulic Body Motion Control system, the QX80 gives the driver an assured feeling of control and confidence.

All INFINITI QX80 models offer a range of available technologies to inform the driver of their surroundings, help them avoid potential hazards and ease the monotony of driving in certain conditions. Standard on the 2019 QX80 LIMITED, these driver-assistance features include Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention, and Backup Collision Intervention.

Also standard on the new QX80 LIMITED is the Smart Rear View Mirror that allows the driver to use the rear-view mirror as a conventional mirror or turn it into a monitor at the flip of a switch, helping the driver to see behind the car even when the rear window is blocked by passengers or cargo.

Designed with inclusive luxury in mind, all INFINITI QX80 models come equipped with standard interior features such as noise isolation for a quiet ride, multiple USB ports for charging devices, and the option to listen to audio wirelessly. Available on the QX80, the Theater Package features headrest screens that allow rear passengers to choose what they play or watch individually.

The 2019 QX60 LIMITED and 2019 QX80 LIMITED will debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, which runs March 30 through April 8 at the Javits Center.

More information on the full INFINITI model lineup is available at www.infinitinews.com

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi (near Yokohama), London, San Diego and Beijing. INFINITI is in the middle of a major product offensive. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault Sport Formula One team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

More information about INFINITI and its industry-leading technologies can be found at www.infiniti.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

# # #