Lexus packs the SUV with so many standard features that there aren't many options to add.

Lexus has ripped a row of seats out of the LX 570 for a new version that lets buyers carry more stuff but fewer people. The two-row model starts at $85,380, plus a $1,195 destination fee, and it comes very well equipped. With all of the factory-offered options, the big SUVs price grows by just $1,192 to $86,572 before destination.

The two-row LX is available in six exterior colors: Eminent White Pearl, Satin Cashmere Metallic beige, Atomic Silver, Nebula Gray Pearl, Black Onyx, and Nightfall Mica blue. Inside, there are only two choices: black leather with espresso-colored wood trim or parchment leather with with wood in a hue that Lexus calls Dark Mocha. There are no option packages to add.

2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

Lexus offers a handful of standalone components, too. The biggest upgrade is a $329 glass breakage sensor that uses a microphone to monitor for someone breaking into the vehicle and then activate the alarm. Customers can add roof rack cross bars for $450, and all-weather floor mats for $149. The rest of the options are minor improvements like wheel locks for $80, a $65 rear cargo net, $109 universal tablet holder, and leather key gloves for $10.

There are also several dealer-installed options that Lexus doesn't list the prices for. These are items like a trailer hitch, paint protection, first aid kit, a different set of floor mats, and ashtray. 

The two-row LX 570 comes standard with lots of premium features, including LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, and navigation. The SUV also comes with a driver assistance suite and surround-view camera system. Power comes from a 5.7-liter V8 with 383 horsepower (286 kilowatts) and 403 pound-feet (546 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic routes power through a full-time four-wheel-drive system with a limited-slip center differential with a manual-locking feature. Removing a row of seats boosts the cargo area to 50.5 cubic feet (1,430 liters), instead of 44.7 cubic feet (1,266 liters) from the existing three-row version.

2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row
2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

Lexus LX

Lexus LX
