Dark trim gives the Acadia and Terrain Black Editions some extra style.
The 2019 GMC Terrain and Acadia will put on snazzy dark suits for their new Black Edition models. The dressed up SUVs feature dark exterior trim and some glossy black highlights. The special package will go on sale this summer for a still-undisclosed price.
The Terrain Black Edition is available on the SLE and SLT grades of the SUV. The package features 19-inch gloss black wheels with five sets of dual spokes. Up front, the grille has a dark insert and matching surround. Black trim also adorns much of the exterior, including the mirror caps and roof rails. Despite the model's name, buyers don't have to get it in black, or as GMC calls the shade Ebony Twilight Metallic. The other exterior hues include Summit White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, and Sedona Metallic.
The Acadia Black Edition is exclusively for the SLT trim level. The special model rides on a set of 20-inch wheels with black accents. Like the Terrain, there's a dark grille and matching surround. Black trim also decorates the body, including around the headlights and taillights, side mirror caps, and roof rails. The model is available in Ebony Twilight Metallic, Summit White, White Frost Tricoat, Dark Sky Metallic, and Smokey Quartz Metallic.
Both the current Terrain and Acadia are relatively new entries to the market. The latest Acadia arrived for the 2017 model year, giving buyers the choice between a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 193 horsepower (143 kilowatts) or a 3.6-liter V6 with 310 hp (231 kW). The current Terrain debuted for the 2018 model year offering a 170-hp (127-kW) 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbo four with 252 hp (188 kW), or 1.6-liter turbodiesel with 137 hp (102 kW).
Source: GMC
Fade to Black: GMC Introduces SUV Special Editions
DETROIT — GMC is expanding offerings for its premium SUV lineup with the 2019 Terrain and Acadia Black Editions. Both build on the bold road presence that already defines the popular SUVs with sculpted, athletic appearances.
The Black Editions are distinguished by darkened exterior treatments, adding more choices to lineups that also include color-matched, chromed and unique Denali appearances. The design advances GMC’s legacy of precision craftsmanship and answers customers’ calls for greater vehicle personalization.
Internal sales data shows that roughly one in five new SUV buyers spends additional money after purchase to personalize their new vehicle’s appearance. Black Editions answer the specific desire for a blacked-out effect and come direct from the factory ingrained with distinct personality.
“The new Terrain and Acadia Black Editions perfectly capture the identity of the GMC brand by offering a bold and confident exterior appearance,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “They give our customers more choices within the premium SUV segment to distinguish their vehicle and themselves.”
The new special editions add momentum to a brand that saw its best sales in 12 years in 2017, along with strong volume gains in early 2018. GMC crossovers were up 19 percent in February alone, with the Terrain posting a 17 percent year-over-year increase, and the Acadia was up 22 percent.
Terrain Black Edition (Available on SLE & SLT)
Package content includes:
· 19-inch gloss black aluminum wheels
· Darkened grille insert and black surround
· Black mirror caps, roof rails and additional exterior accents
· Black exterior model and trim badging
· Offered in five exterior colors: Ebony Twilight Metallic, Summit White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic and, new for 2019, Sedona Metallic**
Acadia Black Edition (Available on SLT)
Package content includes:
· 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with black accents
· Black grille insert and black surround
· Black headlamp and taillamp details
· Black mirror caps, roof rails and additional exterior accents
· Offered in five exterior colors: Ebony Twilight Metallic, Summit White, White Frost Tricoat and, new for 2019, Dark Sky Metallic and Smokey Quartz Metallic
The 2019 Terrain and Acadia Black Editions will be available this summer.
