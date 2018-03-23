The 2019 GMC Terrain and Acadia will put on snazzy dark suits for their new Black Edition models. The dressed up SUVs feature dark exterior trim and some glossy black highlights. The special package will go on sale this summer for a still-undisclosed price.

The Terrain Black Edition is available on the SLE and SLT grades of the SUV. The package features 19-inch gloss black wheels with five sets of dual spokes. Up front, the grille has a dark insert and matching surround. Black trim also adorns much of the exterior, including the mirror caps and roof rails. Despite the model's name, buyers don't have to get it in black, or as GMC calls the shade Ebony Twilight Metallic. The other exterior hues include Summit White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, and Sedona Metallic.

The Acadia Black Edition is exclusively for the SLT trim level. The special model rides on a set of 20-inch wheels with black accents. Like the Terrain, there's a dark grille and matching surround. Black trim also decorates the body, including around the headlights and taillights, side mirror caps, and roof rails. The model is available in Ebony Twilight Metallic, Summit White, White Frost Tricoat, Dark Sky Metallic, and Smokey Quartz Metallic.

Both the current Terrain and Acadia are relatively new entries to the market. The latest Acadia arrived for the 2017 model year, giving buyers the choice between a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 193 horsepower (143 kilowatts) or a 3.6-liter V6 with 310 hp (231 kW). The current Terrain debuted for the 2018 model year offering a 170-hp (127-kW) 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbo four with 252 hp (188 kW), or 1.6-liter turbodiesel with 137 hp (102 kW).

Source: GMC