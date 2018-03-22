Every time we see a van like this, it makes us a bit nostalgic for the glory days of big conversion vans in the United States. This particular model is a product of MS-RT – a British tuning company known for turning Ford vans into something a bit more interesting. In this case the foundation is a new Transit, but it’s not necessarily designed to be the ultimate people mover. Technically speaking, this is actaully commercial work van.

Wait, what?

According to MS-RT, the van can be configured as a six-seater double cab so yes, you can shuffle the family if you so choose. However, it can also be ordered as a five-seater, three-seater, or just two seats up front with the rest of the space left to haul whatever it is you need to carry in a cool-looking van. Regardless of the configuration, interior updates include a sport steering wheel with carbon fiber inlays, MS-RT branded floor mats and dash clock, and nappa leather with suede trim on the seats. Unfortunately we don't have interior photos yet, but it sounds interesting to say the least.

Outside is where the most of the magic happens, starting with a new front grille and fascia that includes integrated driving lamps. The body kit continues along the side body arch extensions and sills, capped with a roof spoiler on the rear. To complete the racing look, the body kit adds diffusers front and rear.

The MS-RT conversion is primarily visual, but there are some mechanical upgrades as well. The suspension is lowered thanks to a set of Eibach springs that the company says helps handling without compromising load capability. It also gets a special exhaust system to help the otherwise stock 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine breathe better, and it rides on 18-in OZ wheels.

MS-RT says a full list of specs, options, and pricing will come out next month, not to mention additional photos. It won’t be available in the U.S., but if it looks as good on the inside as it does outside, we suspect there will be plenty of American contractors a bit envious of their European counterparts.

Source: MS-RT