After an extended journey of 16,500 kilometers (10,252 miles) from Bratislava in Slovakia where it’s made to Beijing, the revamped VW Touareg is ready for its much-awaited premiere. With the Phaeton gone, the SUV is set to become the brand’s flagship model in Europe, but not in the United States as the third generation will not be sold stateside.

An extensive teaser campaign and a multitude of revealing spy shots have allowed us to paint an accurate picture of what to expect in terms of design, an Arteon-inspired front fascia combined with an evolutionary derrière with sharper styling. An increase in size is expected considering VW is now selling a larger Tiguan with seven seats and we’re sure the company wants to distance the two SUVs.

The exterior might not have it takes to push the envelope, but it should be a different story inside where big changes have been made. From what we know so far, the 2019 Touareg will combine a 12-inch digital driver’s display with a brand-new infotainment system featuring a massive screen measuring 15 inches. By upsizing the display, it means some of the conventional buttons and knobs on the center console have been removed, with their functions accessible through the touchscreen.

V6 gasoline and diesel engines are going to be available, along with a larger V8 diesel and a more economical plug-in hybrid powertrain. We also know VW will equip the new Touareg with its latest air suspension, as well as with four-wheel steering and highly advanced LED headlights.

The 2019 Touareg will have many things in common with more expensive SUVs from the VW Group, such as the Audi Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne as it will ride on the same MLB Evo platform. It should enable a healthy weight loss and a more spacious cabin as a result of the better packaging and elongated wheelbase. Expect the trunk’s size to increase as well, thus turning the Touareg into a better companion on longer trips.

Following its premiere today in China, the third-gen VW Touareg will go on sale in the following months.