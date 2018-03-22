BMW of Abu Dhabi is no newcomer to unique builds – it’s the largest BMW dealership in the world, and it regularly delivers some of the most stunning one-off creations around. Most recently, we saw the shop produce an X2 with a custom M Sport makeover, and before that, an M750Li finished in a unique shade of blue. Their latest addition is no less impressive.

This BMW M5 is covered in a stunning Snapper Rocks Blue paint job. Granted, it’s no custom finish; buyers in the U.S. can take home the M5 in a range of standard colors, including Snapper Rocks Blue, Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Singapore Gray Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Donington Grey Metallic, and Bluestone Metallic – but it still looks beautiful nonetheless.

Don’t let its elegant finish fool you, though – under the hood the M5 is still packing a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) biturbocharged 4.4-liter V8. Paired to an all-wheel-drive system and a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic, the super saloon has the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kmh). The optional M Driver’s pack will push that limit to 189 mph (304 kmh).

If you want your M5 in something other than Snapper Rocks Blue, you have plenty of options. Through the BMW Individual program, buyers can opt to fit their M5s with a range of custom colors, including Azurite Black Metallic, Champaign Quartz Metallic, Almadine Brown Metallic, Rhodonite Silver Metallic, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Pure Metal Silver, and Frozen Dark Silver. Of course, all of these added colors come at an additional cost. Brand new, the BMW M5 starts at $102,500.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi / Facebook