The Ferrari 488 Pista debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and a new video has caught one in the real world before the hardcore coupe has become widely available. It's another great opportunity to check out how the model looks, and we are happy to report that the track-ready appearance is still fantastic.

Ferrari overhauls the Pista with a new front end that puts a massive vent in the hood. Air routes through front bumper and then through this hole to generate more downforce over the nose. At the back, there's now a blown diffuser and additional vents behind the wheels that aren't not on the standard 488. The rear spoiler is also higher and longer than the regular unit.

To keep weight down, Ferrari use carbon fiber for the hood, bumpers, and rear spoiler. There also optional carbon-fiber wheels. Lexan rather than glass in the windows also shed some pounds.

The Pista uses a 3.9-liter biturbo V8 that produces 711 horsepower (530 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. The video below provides a chance to hear it. The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox can shift in as little as 30 milliseconds in Race mode. The powertrain lets the coupe reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.85 seconds and hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.6 seconds. The top speed is over 211 mph (340 kph).

Ferrari hasn't disclosed 488 Pista pricing or availability yet. However, given the company's past, expect the special models to sell up quickly and for them to change hands for ridiculous prices in the years to come.

Source: SupercarsNews via YouTube, SellerieCimes via YouTube