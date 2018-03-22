Under the hood of the new Aston Martin Vantage there’s a rowdy 4.0-liter biturbo V8 good for 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 505 pound-feet (684 Newton-meters) of torque. Like most Aston Martin products before it, this particular engine was sourced from AMG, and though it features with nearly all of the same visceral performance you’d expect from the German engine, it doesn’t have all the same sound, according to Aston.

In an interview with the Australian publication CarAdvice, Chief Engineer Matt Becker, suggested that the sound of the Vantage, "isn’t as crazy as AMG. Some of the AMGs sound like they have been shot at when shifting gear…" Becker joked in the interview, "so we haven’t got as crazy as that, but we have tried to make it sound intelligent so when you shift gear you get a good indication."

Not only is the engine note less noisy, but it’s on an entirely different frequency than AMG. The Vantage is neither as loud nor as aggressive as most AMG products, engineers purposely removed the deep burble in place of a more refined sound in an effort to differentiate its products from its supplier.

"AMGs have a very low-end bassy noise, really thumpy, we wanted to remove as much as we can of that noise because we don’t want to sound like AMG," Becker continued. "That’s their signature. We have a different signature, you do that by tuning of the silencer, the pipe lengths of the silencer and some mixing that happens along the exhaust system."

If driver’s truly want to wring out the exhaust note on their Vantage, Sport+ and Track modes do provide a more prominent note. But if you’re looking for a more silent note, the Vantage offers a quiet-start function. When asked by the Vantage doesn’t have a button to enhance exhaust sound, similar to the Jaguar F-Type, Becker said that they simply "ran out of button space."

Source: CarAdvice