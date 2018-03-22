Formula 1 cars are typically built from the ground up, each team vying to create to be the fastest, most aerodynamic vehicle on the grid. But what if manufacturers decided to take an entirely new approach in constructing their F1 cars? Particularly drawing inspiration not from their fastest or more aerodynamic vehicles, but instead their most efficient.

The website CarBuyer has imagined F1 cars with city car makeovers. Ferrari, Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, and other F1 teams, have all been given the efficiency treatment, swapping out the sleek and stylish modern Formula 1 cars in place of city cars like the Fiat 500 and the Aston Martin Cygnet.

Ferrari Fiat 500

Even though Ferrari doesn’t have a city car of its own – unless you consider the GTC4Lusso "efficient" – its former FCA sibling Fiat could lend a hand in construction of an F1 city car. The 500 supermini would make the perfect platform for a racer on this particular grid.

Red Bull Aston Martin Cygnet

Even though Aston Martin quietly discontinued the Cygnet city car in 2013, that doesn’t mean the company couldn’t revive it for a run on the F1 city car grid. Even though the Cygnet is naturally small and agile, an extended wheelbase and a massive rear wing would give the hatchback even more performance chops on the track.

Sauber Alfa Romeo MiTo

For 2018, Sauber is being backed by Alfa Romeo. That means on the hypothetical F1 city car grid, the company could use its MiTo hatchback… albeit with some minor modifications. An extended wheelbase will allow engineers to shoehorn in a more powerful engine, and massive new wheels and aerodynamic bits will assure the city car stays planted in the corners.

Toro Rosso Honda S660

Of all the city cars on this list, the Honda S660 is the only one that actually has sporty credentials from the factory. The two-seat convertible delivers a powerful-enough 63 horsepower (47 kilowatts) and 77 Newton-meters (104 Newton-meters) of torque to meet Kei car regulations, but looks especially aggressive with a big wing and a powerful engine out back.

Mercedes-AMG Smart Car

Taking a note from the Aston Martin Cygnet and the Fiat 500 before it, the Smart ForTwo would make an ideal F1 city car for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team. Its short wheelbase paired with big aerodynamic upgrades should make it an ideal contender in this grid.

