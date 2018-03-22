Formula 1 cars are typically built from the ground up, each team vying to create to be the fastest, most aerodynamic vehicle on the grid. But what if manufacturers decided to take an entirely new approach in constructing their F1 cars? Particularly drawing inspiration not from their fastest or more aerodynamic vehicles, but instead their most efficient.

The website CarBuyer has imagined F1 cars with city car makeovers. Ferrari, Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, and other F1 teams, have all been given the efficiency treatment, swapping out the sleek and stylish modern Formula 1 cars in place of city cars like the Fiat 500 and the Aston Martin Cygnet.

Source: CarBuyer