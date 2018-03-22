With a brand-new 4.2-liter biturbo V8 underhood, the Cadillac CT6 is now more powerful than ever. The V-Sport model delivers an impressive 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque in the top output, with a slightly less powerful 500-hp (372-kW) option also available. The only thing missing from the new performance package is an additional body style.

Thankfully, rendering artist Kleber Silva has imagined the 550-hp CT6 with a sexy station wagon makeover. Finished in an enticing red paint job, the more spacious rear looks at home on the already luxurious vehicle. Virtually all of the same design cues from the sedan carry over, including the sharp, angular headlights, the matching taillights, the sporty new wheels, and the dual exhaust tips.

The rendering also has remnants of the outgoing CTS-V wagon in its DNA. The last time we saw the performance vehicle in the Cadillac lineup, it delivered a whopping 556 hp (414 kW). If Cadillac did decide to transform the CT6 V-Sport into a sporty wagon similar to the CTS-V before it, it would only be down slightly on power compared to its predecessor.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that will happen anytime soon. Cadillac's CEO has already shot down rumors of a lifted wagon to compete with the Volvo V90 and the Audi A4 Allroad, so don’t expect a sporty wagon a la the CTS-V anytime soon either. De Nysschen has confirmed, though, that there will be even more V-Sport models, similar to the CT6, down the line.

Along with more power, the CT6 V-Sport gains a 10-speed automatic gearbox, a limited-slip rear differential, and a new set of Brembo brakes for added stopping power. Design-wise, the V-Sport package adds gloss black trim surrounds on the windows, and 20-inch wheels with summer-only tires.

Source: Kleber Silva / Behance