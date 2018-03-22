Hide press release Show press release

SEAT is going to launch one new car every six months until 2020. The first two vehicles will be the SEAT Tarraco and the CUPRA Ateca, which are going on sale at the end of 2018. Next year the new generation SEAT Leon will be available in dealerships with two variants, the five-door model and the ST family sized version. 2020 will see SEAT’s first fully electric vehicle, built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform and featuring a range of 500 kilometres and, for the first time, the addition of a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) in the SEAT model line-up.

This was announced today by SEAT President Luca de Meo at the annual results presentation to the media held in Madrid. SEAT is taking a step forward in boosting electric mobility, which includes the hybrid version of the new generation Leon, also in 2020. In addition, the brand will remain committed to vehicles powered with compressed natural gas (CNG) as well as internal combustion engines.

The President of SEAT pointed out that “we can be happy with the 2017 results, but we shouldn’t be satisfied. Together we’ve closed a period of consolidation and now it’s time to look to the future with the ambition to grow.”

2017, a year of records

SEAT successfully concluded 2017. After achieving its best results in history in 2016, its profit after tax in 2017 grew to 281* million euros, which is 21.3% more than the previous year (2016: 232 million), excluding the extraordinary effect of the sale of the VW Finance, S.A. subsidiary to Volkswagen AG. Furthermore, the operating profit amounted to 116 million euros (2016: 143) as a result of higher volumes and higher investment activities due to new products with higher depreciations.

SEAT’s turnover reached a record figure of 9.552 billion euros in 2017, which is 11.1% more than the year prior (2016: 8.597). This amount was driven by the company’s sales momentum, posting the highest volume since 2001 with 468,400 vehicle deliveries making SEAT one of the fastest growing brands in Europe, and an improved vehicle mix led by the Ateca, a model with a better contribution margin. Since 2013, SEAT’s turnover has gone up close to 50%.

According to Luca de Meo, “2017 was a new year of records for SEAT”. From a sales standpoint, “the 2017 results are the outcome of a balanced development of all our models. Today we have one of the youngest ranges on the market, a little more than three years on average, which covers all the relevant segments in Europe with class leading products.”De Meo added that “in just a few years we have turned SEAT into a relevant brand for a vast majority of European customers.”

The new model offensive comes as a result of the highest investment figure since the Martorell factory was built in 1992. Last year, SEAT allocated 962 million euros to investments and R&D expenses, which is 11.6% more than in 2016 (862), and 10.1% of the brand’s total turnover. Of this amount, 464 million euros were earmarked entirely for R&D, a figure which represents close to 3% of the total R&D investment expenses in Spain, making SEAT the leading industrial investor in Spain.

From 2013 to 2017, SEAT invested more than 3.3 billion euros in its future, mainly allocated to its biggest ever product offensive, as well as to developing new services to achieve the goal of placing the company at the forefront of digitisation, connectivity and smart mobility.

SEAT Vice-President for Finance, IT and Organisation Holger Kintscher emphasised that “in 2017 we improved all our main financial indicators. SEAT continues to invest in its future and this is generating excellent results. We completed the largest investment in 25 years, and thanks to this effort in renewing and extending our product range, we have established all-time records for net sales, profit after tax before extraordinary effects and operating cash flow.” Kintscher added that“SEAT’s strategy is working and we have reached our goal of profitability. We are a sustainable company and are ready to face future challenges and finance our growth plans.”

In 2017, SEAT also increased the ability to finance its activity by relying on its own resources. In this sense, cash flow rose by 24.4% to reach the record figure of 947 million euros (2016: 761), which is almost three times more than in 2013 and demonstrates the company’s financial sustainability. SEAT has the necessary resources to deal with the technological transformation of the automotive sector and guarantee financial stability.

Moreover, in 2017 SEAT exported 81.1% of its business volume and established itself as Spain’s main industrial exporter, accounting for close to 3% of the total figure for the country. SEAT’s goal for upcoming years is to step up the internationalisation of the brand and keep growing beyond Europe.

From an industrial standpoint, SEAT debuted the new MQB A0 platform in Martorell in 2017 with the launch of the Ibiza and the Arona. Both models, together with the Leon and the Audi Q3, which will be replaced by the Audi A1 in the second half of 2018, have taken Martorell to 95% of the factory’s current capacity. In addition, the MQB A0 platform contributes to stability, as it guarantees a high volume production output over the next 10 years.

The increase in production and the scope of the company’s future plans translated into more employment. The SEAT Group workforce grew by a total of 185 employees in 2017, and so far this year 265 more have been added. Furthermore, as established in SEAT’s collective bargaining agreement, the employees are going to receive a profit distribution bonus payment for the results obtained of 700 euros each, which is almost 50% more than the amount they received the previous year.