If you're jealous after reading about Motor1.com's two opportunities to drive the new Audi RS5, then the opportunity is finally here to get one of your own. Even if the $69,900 base price (plus $975 for destination) is a bit too steep, there's at least the change to build your dream version of the powerful coupe on the Four Rings' configurator. Ticking every option box takes the price to $96,650 before destination.

Regardless of the options you choose, the RS5 comes with a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 that produces 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters). The only available gearbox is an eight-speed automatic. Power routes through an all-wheel-drive system that generally sends 60 percent of the power to the rear but can put up to 85 percent of the output back there if necessary. A torque-vectoring sports rear differential aids traction at the tail, too.

The RS5 is available in eight colors. Nardo Gray is the only no-cost choice. Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Florett Silver, Sonoma Green, Daytona Gray, and Misano Red are $575 options. If you prefer a different shade, Audi Exclusive offers custom hues for $3,900. The standard wheels are 19-inch, 10-spoke units. However, there's also 20-inch pieces with five trapezoidal spokes for $1,500 or a more traditional five-spoke, 20-inch design for $2,500.

Inside, the RS5 comes standard with sport seats, and the upholstery is a mix of leather and Alcantara with diamond quilting. For $1,500, there's a choice of honeycomb quilting with red or gray stitching.

Audi largely collects the RS5's options in a variety of packages, and several of them boost the model's performance. For example, the $3,350 Dynamic Package adds red brake calipers, three-mode adaptive dampers, and a sport exhaust. For another $6,000, the Dynamic Plus Package boosts the electronic speed limiter to 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour); plus it adds larger, ceramic front brakes and a carbon fiber engine cover. One of the few individual upgrades is dynamic steering for $1,150 that can vary the steering ratio depending on the speed.

Buyers looking for extra tech can get the $6,000 Driver Assistance package with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, traffic sign recognition, a head-up display, and a top view camera system. The $3,300 Navigation package adds Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display and an 8.3-inch infotainment screen. A Bang & Olufsen stereo goes for $950.

Finally, some customers might want some extra style from the RS5. The $1,150 Black Optic package does that by adding body color side mirrors, high-gloss black trim, and the 20-inch trapezoidal five-spoke wheels.

