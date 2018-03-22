Audi keeps the options to a minimum, but you'd want most of them.
If you're jealous after reading about Motor1.com's two opportunities to drive the new Audi RS5, then the opportunity is finally here to get one of your own. Even if the $69,900 base price (plus $975 for destination) is a bit too steep, there's at least the change to build your dream version of the powerful coupe on the Four Rings' configurator. Ticking every option box takes the price to $96,650 before destination.
Regardless of the options you choose, the RS5 comes with a biturbo 2.9-liter V6 that produces 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters). The only available gearbox is an eight-speed automatic. Power routes through an all-wheel-drive system that generally sends 60 percent of the power to the rear but can put up to 85 percent of the output back there if necessary. A torque-vectoring sports rear differential aids traction at the tail, too.
The RS5 is available in eight colors. Nardo Gray is the only no-cost choice. Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Glacier White, Florett Silver, Sonoma Green, Daytona Gray, and Misano Red are $575 options. If you prefer a different shade, Audi Exclusive offers custom hues for $3,900. The standard wheels are 19-inch, 10-spoke units. However, there's also 20-inch pieces with five trapezoidal spokes for $1,500 or a more traditional five-spoke, 20-inch design for $2,500.
Inside, the RS5 comes standard with sport seats, and the upholstery is a mix of leather and Alcantara with diamond quilting. For $1,500, there's a choice of honeycomb quilting with red or gray stitching.
Audi largely collects the RS5's options in a variety of packages, and several of them boost the model's performance. For example, the $3,350 Dynamic Package adds red brake calipers, three-mode adaptive dampers, and a sport exhaust. For another $6,000, the Dynamic Plus Package boosts the electronic speed limiter to 174 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour); plus it adds larger, ceramic front brakes and a carbon fiber engine cover. One of the few individual upgrades is dynamic steering for $1,150 that can vary the steering ratio depending on the speed.
Buyers looking for extra tech can get the $6,000 Driver Assistance package with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, traffic sign recognition, a head-up display, and a top view camera system. The $3,300 Navigation package adds Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display and an 8.3-inch infotainment screen. A Bang & Olufsen stereo goes for $950.
Finally, some customers might want some extra style from the RS5. The $1,150 Black Optic package does that by adding body color side mirrors, high-gloss black trim, and the 20-inch trapezoidal five-spoke wheels.
