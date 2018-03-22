The debut of the Porsche Mission E in production guise is still a little over a year away, but the German brand already has production of prototypes on the way – like the ones that we see in so many spy shots. As part of the company's annual report, Porsche released a few photos showing the assembly of one of these pre-production vehicles. The pictures likely provide a good preview of what the road-going model looks like.

The shape is practically identical to the original concept, just without the suicide doors. The styling blends elements of the Panamera and 911 into an incredibly attractive sedan with a fastback tail.

According to Porsche, the production Mission E will have over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts), which will allow the electric sedan to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.5 seconds. It'll be capable of over driving over 311 miles (500 kilometers) on a charge. These specs likely apply to the range-topping version, though. Rumors indicate that the base model would have around 402 hp (300 kW) and a mid-range variant would pack about 536 hp (400 kW).

Porsche will build the Mission E at a brand new factory on its Stuttgart campus. The company intends to build 20,000 units of the EV each year, but there's room to boost assembly if there's demand. The Mission E tech would eventually expand to other models, including a possible production version of the Cross Turismo concept. Rumors suggest the chance of coupe and convertible variants, too.

Porsche will debut the Mission E sometime in 2019, and the Frankfurt Motor Show is a likely spot for the premiere. Sales will begin in time for the 2020 model year. Entry-level versions will start at around $85,000.

Source: Porsche