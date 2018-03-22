No, this is not yet another Ford Fusion refresh. What you are looking at here is its European cousin, the Mondeo, which is due to finally receive a facelift later this year or in Q1 of 2019. The Mondeo was launched on the Old continent in the end of 2014, roughly two years after the Fusion hit the dealerships around the United States, because of its move from the automaker’s Genk plant in Belgium to Valencia, Spain.

More about Mondeo's U.S. brother: 2019 Ford Fusion Gets Minor Facelift, More Standard Safety Tech

Caught by our spy photographers testing in Sweden, the prototype wears camouflage foil on both the front and rear ends. This is a Titanium model, judging by the chrome window trim and the twin exhaust pipes integrated into the rear diffuser, but it’s not equipped with the optional LED adaptive headlights. Instead, it uses the standard conventional halogen projector lamps.

The disguise is not able to hide the obvious – the rear end is getting a set of redesigned taillights together with a new trunk lid panel, just like on the recently introduced 2019 Fusion. Depending on the trim level, there’s also a stylish small spoiler and a more aggressive diffuser. Up front, the fog lights will receive a new shape, while the lower part of the bumper will be slightly redesigned.

The revised Mondeo will continue to be offered with 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo gasoline engines in Europe. Diesel options include a 1.5-liter TDCI, as well as the larger 2.0-liter TDCI in three power options. The base variant has 150 horsepower (110 kilowatts), while the more expensive versions will get 190 hp (139 kW) and 238 hp (175 kW) for the biturbo unit. If these numbers sound familiar to you, it’s just because the recently facelifted Euro-spec Edge also received the same options.

More about the Mondeo: Ford Rules Out Importing Fusion/Mondeo From China To U.S., Europe

Nothing is confirmed at this point, but we expect the Mondeo to finally get a new automatic transmission. It is the same eight-speed automatic now available on the Edge, which will replace the aging six-speed auto on the current model. It will channel the power to the front wheels as standard, while optionally available for some engines and trim levels will be an AWD system.

Photos: Carpix