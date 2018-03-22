Fans of the Bug fear not; your beloved Beetle is here to stay (for a while). While a new generation is not being developed, the current model will stick around for an undisclosed amount of time, according to a statement made by a Volkswagen spokeswoman. In an e-mail sent to USA Today, Jeannine Ginivan said the company does not have any plans for the time being to discontinue the car in the United States.

For how long you’ll be able to head to your local VW dealer and place an order for the retro-flavored model? Your guess is as good as ours. But with only 15,166 vehicles delivered last year, down by 3.2 percent compared to 2016, you might want to get one sooner rather than later.

There have been talks about rethinking the cutesy Beetle as well as the defunct Scirocco as pure electric models part of Volkswagen's upcoming EV onslaught, but we’ll just have to wait and see about that. When the Bug will eventually be squashed, VW will then redirect you towards the T-Roc Convertible due in 2020 to act as a substitute not just for the Beetle Convertible, but also for the Eos and Golf droptops.

It will certainly be a sad day when the Beetle – one of the oldest nameplates in the business - will be phased out, but that’s how the cookie crumbles in the car industry. The model’s days are numbered as a result of a weaker demand, so don’t be too surprised if it will get the axe in a few years. Meanwhile, the cheapest 2018 Beetle money can buy right now in the U.S. will set you back $20,200 for the base S model, rising to $26,790 for the top-of-the-line Dune pictured here.

Source: USA Today