So, you own a Ford vehicle produced before 2017, but you still want all the latest connectivity features on board? Don’t worry, the Blue oval company now has a solution for you.

It’s called the FordPass SmartLink and is a small and simple device that plugs into the OBDII port of your vehicle, which is usually positioned below the steering wheel. It will be available for cars produced between 2010 and 2017, and will provide all the modern connectivity features normally available only on newer vehicles equipped with modems. The upgrades it brings include a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, smartphone control of existing key fob features, vehicle health and security alerts, and vehicle location tracking.

“Vehicle connectivity has improved at a rapid rate in recent years,” Frederiek Toney, president of Ford’s global Customer Service Division, comments. “We believe offering an affordable way for our customers to upgrade their older-model vehicles to include more modern technology will improve their ownership experience for years to come.”

Ford says the new device, developed in collaboration with Aptiv and Verizon Connect, will be available to customers from the middle of this year exclusively at Ford dealerships and will require a $16.99-monthly subscription for a period of 24 months. Also included in this price, which doesn’t cover the installation fee, is a Verizon 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot with one gigabyte or 30 days of data (whichever comes first). If you want to use Wi-Fi hotspot beyond that trial period, you should just add your FordPass SmartLink device to your existing Verizon account or establish a new one.

“Having reliable Wi-Fi on the go is no longer just ‘nice to have’ – it’s become a ‘must-have,’ and Ford recognizes that,” Susan Heystee, senior vice president, worldwide OEM business at Verizon Connect, adds. “Streaming music and podcasts in the front seat or keeping kids entertained on their mobile devices in the back is now as easy as turning on FordPass SmartLink’s Verizon 4G LTE hotspot.”

Source: Ford