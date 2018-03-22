The recipe for an entertaining video according to Porsche? You take an abandoned airfield, sprinkle some smoking flares for a bit of drama, and then add the main ingredients – the company’s five quickest-accelerating production models ever made. You know when an automaker is on the right track when its slowest car in the top five needs only 3.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. In addition, the model we’re talking about is far from being a recent entry into Porsche’s lineup as the limited-edition Carrera GT supercar came out about 15 years ago.

Its naturally aspirated V10 5.7-liter engine with 603 horsepower is impressive even by today’s standards, but it’s no match for the bonkers hybrid powertrain of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo offering a combined output of 680 hp. Despite being roughly a ton heavier (5,126 pounds / 2,325 kilograms vs 3,040 lbs / 1,379 kg ) and carrying two extra doors as well as a spacious trunk, the partially electrified wagon was half a second quicker in the drag race.

The first production Porsche to break the sub-three-second barrier was the 911 Turbo S, at only 2.9 seconds, thus making it half a second quicker than the Panamera carrying an extremely long name.

Another Nine Eleven made it to the top five, the monster 700-horsepower GT2 RS clocked in at 2.8 seconds thanks to its higher output and lower weight compared to the Turbo S, among other upgrades.

At just 2.6 seconds, the Carrera GT’s spiritual successor is the quickest-accelerating Porsche to date. We’re talking about the 918 Spyder, another performance hybrid currently serving as the company’s long-sold-out flagship model.

The fact that the Carrera GT is technically the slowest car in this top goes to show the advancements Porsche has been able to make over the course of the last few years. That being said, we’re sure many will agree the soundtrack delivered by the motorsport-derived V10 is still unmatched.

Video: Porsche