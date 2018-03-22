Including a one-off special bonus of 356 euros to mark 70 years since the debut of the first production model.

It’s certainly a good time to be working in the automotive industry if you’re punching the clock for the right company. After learning about the bonuses Audi, Daimler, and General Motors will hand out to their employees as a reward for a profitable 2017, it’s now Porsche’s turn to express its gratitude for approximately 23,000 workers after a successful financial year.

Also check out:

The Porsche Executive Board and Group works council reached an agreement to offer a nice bonus of €8,600, including the €700 that will be directed to the company’s own pension scheme or to individual pension schemes. To mark 70 years since the start of production with the 356 model back in 1948, Porsche will also provide its hard-working employees with a one-off bonus of precisely €356 as a nod to the name of its first production car. As a side note, Porsche did the same thing last year with the yearly bonus when its employees received a check for €9,111.

Needless to say, not all of the employees will be getting the exact same bonus as the amount of money is going to be individually adjusted based on their working hours and the amount of time they’ve been with Porsche.

The decision to establish a bonus of up to €9,656 (about $11,940) comes as a consequence of a successful 2017 financial year during which Porsche boosted deliveries by four percent to 246,000 cars. Revenue jumped by 5% to €23.5 billion ($29B) while the workforce increased by 8% to a total of 29,777 employees.

Looking ahead, 2018 is shaping up to be an important year for the company taking into account it will introduce the first versions of the next-generation 911 (992). We’re also expecting to see the 718 Cayman GT4 as well as the 718 Boxster Spyder.

Source: Porsche

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept: Geneva 2018
41 photos
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept: Geneva 2018 Porsche Mission E Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept: Geneva 2018 Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept: Geneva 2018 Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept: Geneva 2018 Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept: Geneva 2018 Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo
Hide press releaseShow press release

9,656 euro bonus and jubilee payment for Porsche employees

Porsche shares the success of the company with its employees: After the most successful year in the company’s history, employees at Porsche AG will receive a special bonus of up to 9,300 euro gross.

This is the agreement reached by the Porsche Executive Board and Group works council. Porsche employees are rewarded for their extraordinary commitment with this special payment. There are two components to the bonus: 8,600 euro will be paid out for the exceptional performance of staff during the 2017 financial year. 700 euro will be paid as a special contribution to the Porsche VarioRente pension scheme or to individual pension schemes.

In addition to the special bonus for 2017, Porsche employees will receive a one-off 2018 anniversary bonus of 356 euro gross. This bonus honours the 70-year anniversary of the Porsche sports car, with which the sports car manufacturer recalls the first Porsche 356 production model in 1948.

During the 2017 financial year, the sports car manufacturer increased its deliveries by four per cent to 246,000 vehicles, achieving a revenue of 23.5 billion euro (an increase of five per cent). At the same time, the operating result rose by seven per cent to 4.1 billion euro, and the return on sales increased to 17.6 per cent. By the end of 2017, the Porsche workforce had grown by eight per cent to 29,777 employees. Highlights among the many new products for 2017 are the 911 GT3, GT2 RS, Panamera Sport Turismo and Cayenne. 

The bonus will be paid to around 23,000 employees

The bonus for 2017 will be paid to around 23,000 employees at Porsche AG, adjusted to their individual working hours and length of service at the company. “The successful Porsche year 2017 was a team effort”, says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “We are proud of the great commitment and passion of all our colleagues. At Porsche, the focus is on people."

Uwe Hück, Chair of the Group Works Council, emphasises the strong team performance behind this year’s bonus: “Porsche employees deserve every cent of the bonus that they are getting this year. After all, these outstanding results were not handed to us on a plate – they were achieved with a lot of hard work. This is why I am really proud of our Porsche team and their outstanding performance. Our motto is: Less talk more action.”