It’s certainly a good time to be working in the automotive industry if you’re punching the clock for the right company. After learning about the bonuses Audi, Daimler, and General Motors will hand out to their employees as a reward for a profitable 2017, it’s now Porsche’s turn to express its gratitude for approximately 23,000 workers after a successful financial year.

The Porsche Executive Board and Group works council reached an agreement to offer a nice bonus of €8,600, including the €700 that will be directed to the company’s own pension scheme or to individual pension schemes. To mark 70 years since the start of production with the 356 model back in 1948, Porsche will also provide its hard-working employees with a one-off bonus of precisely €356 as a nod to the name of its first production car. As a side note, Porsche did the same thing last year with the yearly bonus when its employees received a check for €9,111.

Needless to say, not all of the employees will be getting the exact same bonus as the amount of money is going to be individually adjusted based on their working hours and the amount of time they’ve been with Porsche.

The decision to establish a bonus of up to €9,656 (about $11,940) comes as a consequence of a successful 2017 financial year during which Porsche boosted deliveries by four percent to 246,000 cars. Revenue jumped by 5% to €23.5 billion ($29B) while the workforce increased by 8% to a total of 29,777 employees.

Looking ahead, 2018 is shaping up to be an important year for the company taking into account it will introduce the first versions of the next-generation 911 (992). We’re also expecting to see the 718 Cayman GT4 as well as the 718 Boxster Spyder.

Source: Porsche