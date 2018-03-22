It took a total of eight weeks to complete.
We’ve seen life-size LEGO replicas of vehicles in the past; in November Renault used more than 600,000 pieces to recreate its RS 17 F1 car, and back in August McLaren did the same with a full-size version of its 720S sports car, which consisted of more than 267,000 LEGO bricks. Now one of the world’s most iconic vehicles has been immortalized in brick: the Toyota Camry.
Toyota of Australia commissioned the life-size LEGO vehicle for display at Brickman Awesome exhibition in Melbourne. Consisting of more than 500,000 LEGO pieces, the sedan took more than 900 hours over a span of eight weeks to complete. With working headlights, indicators, and brake lights, and the Toyota logo emblazoned on the wheels and rear bumper, the 800-pound piece is a near exact replica of the current Camry.
It was crafted by master LEGO builder Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught, who happens to be the only LEGO certified professional in the southern hemisphere, and one of only 14 in the entire world. "I'm so excited to be unveiling my newest LEGO creation – a life-sized Toyota Camry – at Brickman Awesome in Melbourne," said McNaught. "It's taken over two months to build and comprises more than 500,000 bricks, but I'm really pleased with the outcome and can't wait to see what everyone else thinks of it!"
The Camry will be one of 40 LEGO creations that will be on display at the Brickman Awesome exhibition in Melbourne, which takes place from March 21 to 29. Not only will it be one of the largest sculptures on display, but also one of the most intricate.
"We're so excited to introduce the all-new Toyota Camry in a fun and interactive environment to Melburnians," said Toyota Australia chief designer Nicolas Hogios. "It's amazing to see how quickly the car was put together in such a streamlined approach - much like our own design process locally in Australia."
Consisting of more than 500,000 LEGO® bricks, the Toyota Camry replica weighs two tonnes, an astonishing 0.4 tonnes more than the working car.
Consisting of more than 500,000 LEGO® bricks, the Toyota Camry replica weighs two tonnes, an astonishing 0.4 tonnes more than the working car.
The replica features signature details of the Toyota Camry such as Toyota logos on the alloy wheels, hybrid lettering, working headlights, indicators and brake lights.
"The dedication and time that has been put into this one-of-a-kind project really meshes with Toyota's dedication to the quality, durability and reliability of our respective products. It also provides us a fun platform to showcase the stylish Camry design in a different and interactive way."
The high-quality replica took 900 hours to assemble over eight weeks, more than 40 times longer than Toyota takes to make a single car - which includes stamping panels, welding, painting, assembly and inspections.
The LEGO® Toyota Camry is on display at the Brickman Awesome exhibition in Melbourne Museum Plaza from Wednesday March 21 to Sunday April 29.