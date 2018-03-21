Hyundai will livestream its press conference from the New York Auto Show on Wednesday, March 28, at 12:45 PM EDT (4:45 AM GMT), and the company will have quite a bit to announce there, too. The automaker will have the latest Santa Fe, a refreshed Tucson, and an electric version of the Kona at quite an SUV-heavy event for the South Korean brand.

The new Santa Fe (gallery below) already debuted at the Geneva Motor Show, and Motor1.com even had an opportunity to drive it. However, Hyundai hasn't yet showed the SUV to customers in the United States, though. As a five-passenger model, the new Santa Fe replaces the previous Santa Fe Sport. Seven seats are still available on the Santa Fe XL. Two gasoline-fueled engines are available: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with an estimated 185 horsepower (138 kilowatts) and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 232 hp (173 kW). A 2.2-liter turbodiesel is exclusively available on the XL and produces 200 hp (149 kW) and 320 lb-ft (434 Newton-meters).

There are far fewer public details about the refreshed Tucson available. Spy shots suggest the possibility of a major design change at the nose, including new headlights and a larger grille. Hyundai's camouflage does a good job of keeping the model under wraps, but expect tweaks to the rear, too. Inside, tech updates are among the likely improvements.

Hyundai also debuted the electric Kona at the Geneva Motor Show. It looks practically identical to other versions but features an electric motor producing 133 hp (99 kW) and 291 lb-ft (395 Nm). A 39.2-kilowatt-hour battery provides 186 miles (300 kilometers) in the new WLTP, which allegedly provides more realistic numbers than the old NEDC evaluation. A higher-level model features a motor with 201 hp (150 kW) and 291 lb-ft (395 Nm). A 64-kWH battery provides 292 miles (470 kilometers) of driving range.

Source: Hyundai