Hyundai will add a little power to the Tucson for the new Sport trim of the SUV. The model will pack a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 175 pound-feet (237 Newton-meters) and will come with a six-speed automatic. Buyers will be able to get this powertrain with either front- or all-wheel drive.

The 2.4-liter powerplant will provide a little more muscle than the current 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 175 hp (131 kilowatts) and 195 lb-ft (264 Newton-meters). This forced induction engine comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

In the Tucson lineup, the Sport model slots between the SEL and SEL Plus trims. It comes with all of the SEL's features, like a power driver's seat, heated front seats, fog lights, and blind-spot monitoring. The Sport also comes with 19-inch wheels, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED approach lights, and a proximity key.

Prices for the Tucson Sport start at $25,150, plus $980 destination, for the front-wheel-drive model. The all-wheel-driver version goes for 26,550 before destination, and it adds a windshield wiper de-icer to the standard features list. Both models are available for order now.

Hyundai says that the Tucson Sport arrives for the 2018 model year, but a refreshed model is on the way for the 2019 model year. The company is already teasing about the updated model's debut at the upcoming New York Auto Show. Expect changes like a new grille, revised headlights, and improved cabin. It would then go on sale in the United States later this summer. Since the Sport is a new addition to the lineup, the trim would presumably stick around for the revised SUV.

Source: Hyundai