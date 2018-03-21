The new model is available with front- or all-wheel drive.
Hyundai will add a little power to the Tucson for the new Sport trim of the SUV. The model will pack a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 175 pound-feet (237 Newton-meters) and will come with a six-speed automatic. Buyers will be able to get this powertrain with either front- or all-wheel drive.
The 2.4-liter powerplant will provide a little more muscle than the current 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 175 hp (131 kilowatts) and 195 lb-ft (264 Newton-meters). This forced induction engine comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
In the Tucson lineup, the Sport model slots between the SEL and SEL Plus trims. It comes with all of the SEL's features, like a power driver's seat, heated front seats, fog lights, and blind-spot monitoring. The Sport also comes with 19-inch wheels, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED approach lights, and a proximity key.
Prices for the Tucson Sport start at $25,150, plus $980 destination, for the front-wheel-drive model. The all-wheel-driver version goes for 26,550 before destination, and it adds a windshield wiper de-icer to the standard features list. Both models are available for order now.
Hyundai says that the Tucson Sport arrives for the 2018 model year, but a refreshed model is on the way for the 2019 model year. The company is already teasing about the updated model's debut at the upcoming New York Auto Show. Expect changes like a new grille, revised headlights, and improved cabin. It would then go on sale in the United States later this summer. Since the Sport is a new addition to the lineup, the trim would presumably stick around for the revised SUV.
Source: Hyundai
Hyundai Adds Exclusive Engine to Tucson Sport Trim for the 2018 Model Year
Fountain Valley, Calif., Mar. 21, 2018 – Hyundai’s Tucson Sport is now equipped with a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder GDI producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque, an advantage over key competitors the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue. Peak torque delivery starts at 4,000 rpm, similar to the majority of segment competitors, delivering responsiveness and performance in everyday driving conditions. The Tucson Sport’s exclusive 2.4-liter engine is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC® manual shift mode. The 2018 Tucson Sport has a starting price of $25,150 and is available at Hyundai stores nationwide.
Standard and Optional Features
2018 Tucson Sport FWD Automatic Transmission
Tucson Sport FWD A/T FWD has an MSRP of $25,150, excluding $980 freight, and includes all of the SEL FWD equipment, plus the following features:
2.4L GDI four-cylinder engine
Six-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC®
Premium front and rear fascias
Chrome-tipped dual exhaust
Side mirrors with turn signal indicators
Dual automatic temperature control, CleanAir Ionizer and auto defogger
Floor console-mounted rear vents
19-inch alloy wheels with 245/45R19 tires
Proximity key entry with push button start
Door handle LED approach lights
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Change Assist
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
2018 Tucson Sport AWD Automatic Transmission
Tucson Sport AWD A/T has an MSRP of $26,550, excluding $980 freight, and includes all of the Sport FWD equipment, plus the following features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
AWD liftgate badge
Windshield wiper de-icer