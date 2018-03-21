Hide press release Show press release

Cadillac Introduces First-Ever Twin-Turbo V-8 Engine

Sophisticated, all-new 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8 is at the heart of new CT6 V-Sport’s exemplary performance



Cadillac begins a new chapter in its high-performance legacy with today’s introduction of the brand’s first-ever twin-turbo V-8 engine. It is the centerpiece of the new CT6 V-Sport, an engaging sports sedan infused with DNA of Cadillac’s world-renowned motorsports program.

Developed as a small-displacement V-8 in the classic vein and offering exceptional power density of 131 hp (98 kW) per liter, this new Cadillac-exclusive 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8 — GM estimated at 550 horsepower (410 kW) and 627 lb-ft of torque (850 Nm) — elevates the CT6’s performance to a new plateau and offers drivers an unparalleled experience behind the wheel. An optional 500-horsepower version will also be available.

“Cadillac’s performance technology reaches new heights with the new and exclusive 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “The engineering prowess embodies the very spirt of Cadillac performance on and off the racetrack.”

The new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 is a clean-sheet design that also introduces unique design elements developed to balance performance and efficiency with compact, mass-efficient packaging.

“Designing an all-new engine was the best way to achieve the performance goals for the CT6 V-Sport,” said Jordan Lee, 4.2L TT V-8 chief engineer. “It builds on Cadillac’s well-established turbocharging know-how and forges new ground with innovative features that deliver exceptional performance and refinement.”

At the center of the 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8 is a “hot V” configuration that transposes the conventional layout of the cylinder heads’ intake and exhaust systems to mount the turbochargers at the top of the engine — in the valley between the heads — to virtually eliminate turbo lag and reduce the engine’s overall packaging size.

In a conventional turbocharged engine, the cylinder heads receive the pressurized air charge through ports at the top of the engine and the exhaust exits through ports on the lower outside of the heads into manifolds connected to the turbochargers.

With Cadillac’s innovative hot V design, the intake-charged air enters through the lower outside of the heads and exits through the top inside — where the turbochargers are integrated with the exhaust manifolds — for quick spool-up that translates into more immediate power delivery. The design also allows closer mounting of the catalytic converters, for efficient packaging.

Additional engine highlights:

Twin-scroll turbochargers

Electronic wastegate control

Twin water-to-air charge coolers

Twin throttle bodies

Direct injection

Dual-independent camshaft phasing

Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation)

Variable-pressure oiling system

Stop/start technology

Each engine will be hand-built at the Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

SMALL DISPLACEMENT, LARGE EFFECT

The new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8’s foundation is an all-new, durable and lightweight aluminum cylinder block that houses an equally robust, lightweight rotating assembly composed of a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods and high-strength aluminum pistons.

The crankshaft’s 90.2mm (3.55 inch) stroke complements the cylinder bores’ 86mm (3.39 inch) diameter to give the engine its 4.2L (255 cubic-inch) displacement.

Its comparatively small bore dimension enables the reduction in the size and weight of the pistons, optimizing the engine’s geometry to match the fast-rev capability permitted by the engine’s low-inertia, twin-scroll turbochargers. The result is exceptional responsiveness and immediacy of power across the rpm band.

The turbochargers produce up to 20 pounds of boost (1.38 bar) and are matched with electronic wastegate control for more precise boost management and more responsive torque production. In fact, 90 percent of the engine’s peak torque is available at only 2000 rpm, and it is carried through 5200 rpm for a confident, virtually bottomless power reserve.

TWIN-SCROLL TURBOCHARGERS

The turbos’ twin-scroll design broadens their performance capability, offering quicker response and greater efficiency. Rather than a single spiral chamber (scroll) feeding exhaust gas from the exhaust manifold to drive the turbine on each turbocharger, the twin-scroll design has a divided housing with two exhaust gas inlets and two nozzles to drive the turbine. Generally, one of the nozzles contributes to quicker response and boost production, while the other contributes to overall peak performance.

Each of the engine’s integrated exhaust manifolds/turbocharger housings splits the exhaust channels from the cylinder head so the exhaust flows through separate scrolls based on the engine’s exhaust pulses. When matched with precise valve timing, that separation leverages exhaust-scavenging techniques to optimize gas flow, improves turbine efficiency and reduces turbo lag.

The electronically controlled wastegates — one per turbocharger — are used for more precise management of the engine’s boost pressure and subsequent torque response for smoother, more consistent performance. They are independently controlled on each cylinder bank to balance the turbo compressors’ output, for greater boost pressure response.

WATER-TO-AIR CHARGE COOLING AND DUAL THROTTLE BODIES

An efficient water-to-air charge-cooling system contributes to the engine’s performance, enhancing the turbochargers’ effectiveness. Similar in concept to an engine’s radiator, the system’s intercoolers cool the boosted air charge before it enters the cylinders. Cooler air is denser, which means there is more oxygen in a given volume, resulting in optimal combustion and more power.

The system features a pair of heat exchangers located above the valley-mounted exhaust manifold/turbocharger housings. The turbos pump pressurized air directly through the heat exchangers and into the cylinder heads. The heat exchangers are cooled by their own coolant circuit.

The intercoolers lower the air charge temperature by more than 130 degrees F (74 C), packing the combustion chambers with cooler, denser air. Also, the system achieves more than 80 percent cooling efficiency with only about 1 psi (7 kPa) flow restriction at peak power, which contributes to fast torque production.

Before entering the combustion chambers, the cooled air charge flows through a pair of throttle bodies, one for each engine bank. Each electronically controlled throttle body has a 59mm diameter opening.

NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION

The new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 is matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its wide, 7.39 overall gear ratio spread enhances off-the-line performance and contributes to reduced engine speed on the highway, which enhances refinement and efficiency. Smaller steps between the gears also help the engine maintain the optimal speed for maximum power at almost all vehicle speeds.

ADDITIONAL TECHNOLOGIES

Direct fuel injection is used to optimize efficiency and performance. With direct injection, a higher compression ratio — 9.8:1 — is possible because of a cooling effect as the injected fuel vaporizes in the combustion chamber, reducing the charge temperature to lessen the likelihood of spark knock. A pair of engine-mounted, camshaft-driven high-pressure fuel pumps supplies fuel to the specialized injectors at 5,075 psi (350 bar), with each pump supplying fuel to one bank of the engine.

Active Fuel Management (AFM), also known as cylinder deactivation, imperceptibly shuts down half of the engine’s cylinders in certain light-load driving conditions to enhance fuel economy. Unique deactivating rocker arms are used for each of the four valves of the cylinder being deactivated.

Dual overhead camshafts and a virtually silent chain-driven valvetrain contribute to the smoothness and the high output of the Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8, while dual independent continuously variable valve timing helps deliver optimal performance and efficiency. The dual independent system, which allows the intake and exhaust valves to be phased at different rates, promotes linear delivery of torque with near-peak levels over a broad rpm range, and high specific output (horsepower per liter of displacement) without sacrificing overall engine response or drivability.

Oil jets located in the block are employed for performance and temperature control. Four jet assemblies in the engine drench the underside of the pistons and the surrounding cylinder walls with an extra layer of cooling, friction-reducing oil. The jets reduce piston temperature, allowing the engine to produce more power without reducing long-term durability.

Variable-pressure oiling system. A variable-displacement vane oil pump enhances efficiency by optimizing oil pressure as a function of engine speed. With it, the oil supply is matched to the engine load rather than the linear operation of a conventional, fixed-flow oil pump. The engine uses 10 quarts of General Motors’ dexos2 0W40 motor oil.

Stop/start technology shuts down the engine when the vehicle stops momentarily, such as at stoplights. The engine automatically restarts when the driver takes their foot off the brake. An auxiliary battery powers electric accessories such as the climate system, power windows and radio during engine restarts.

###

Cadillac Introduces First-Ever CT6 V-Sport



New high-performance V-Performance model

V-Sport model boasts all-new Cadillac 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8

First in a series of new Cadillac performance vehicles

Cadillac today unveiled the CT6 V-Sport, the first-ever V-Performance model of its top-of-range sedan. The introduction of the high-performance variant coincides with a makeover of the entire CT6 lineup that incorporates the newest iteration of Cadillac’s design language featured on the Escala Concept. The Cadillac V-Sport portfolio currently includes the CTS V-Sport and the XTS V-Sport.

“Cadillac V-Sport is the embodiment of our passion to deliver an exhilarating driving experience without compromises,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “The all-new CT6 V-Sport provides the perfect balance of performance and luxurious refinement.”

The CT6 V-Sport boasts an all-new Cadillac 4.2L Twin Turbo V-8 Cadillac -estimated at 550 horsepower (410 kW) and stunning 627 lb-ft of torque (850 Nm) that elevates the CT6’s performance to a new plateau and offers drivers an unparalleled experience behind the wheel. The engine is a clean-sheet design and introduces unique design elements developed to balance performance and efficiency with compact, mass-efficient packaging.

At the center of the Cadillac Twin Turbo V8 is a “hot V” configuration that transposes the conventional layout of the cylinder heads’ intake and exhaust systems to mount the turbochargers at the top of the engine — in the valley between the heads — to virtually eliminate turbo lag and reduce the engine’s overall packaging size.

“With the introduction of the all-new CT6 V-Sport, Cadillac begins a new chapter in its performance legacy with the introduction of the brand’s first-ever twin-turbo V-8 engine,” added de Nysschen. “It is the centerpiece of the new CT6 V-Sport, an engaging sport sedan infused with DNA of Cadillac’s world-renowned and championship-winning motorsports program.”

The new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 is matched with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Its broad, 7.39 overall gear ratio spread enhances off-the-line performance and contributes to reduced engine speed on the highway for refinement and efficiency. Narrow steps between the gear ratios also help the engine maintain the optimal speed for maximum power at almost all vehicle speeds.

OPTIMIZED FOR PERFORMANCE

The first-ever Cadillac CT6 V-Sport includes a bold, dark front with a large V-inspired mesh grille and new horizontal LED headlamps with strong vertical signatures, making it distinctly Cadillac. Lower aero components and Gloss Black side window surround trim provide the performance sport sedan’s chiseled exterior with a dark and distinguished look. New, unique 20-inch V-Sport wheels with summer-only tires[1], lower aero components and spoiler further express the sedan’s performance capabilities.

New, summer-only performance[i] tires developed exclusively for Cadillac V-Sport are tuned to deliver crisp response and track capable performance while retaining isolation and comfort.

Mechanical limited-slip rear differential increases traction at the limit and provides more predictable performance during spirited and track driving.

V-Sport specific suspension tuning for improved roll control, cornering capability and steering response.

A new 19-inch Brembo brake system developed specifically for the CT6 high-performance application.Brembo monoblock, fixed-opposed, four-piston

Equipped with performance linings and air deflectors that direct air to cool the brakes during sporty, aggressive driving

Modified steering and Magnetic Ride Control damper calibrations

Exhaust system with active valves offering reduced back pressure and more sound characterTuned for V-Sport model, with a performance oriented exhaust note

TRACK MODE, OPTIMIZED FOR PERFORMANCE

Maximized Magnetic Ride Control damper control

Re-mapped steering efforts for sportier, dynamic feedback

Track-tuned Active Rear Steer

Revised AWD torque split

Unique, track-focused stability controls

Track focused active exhaust valve calibration

“The CT6 V-Sport was developed for driving enthusiasts who want the best of both worlds: a high-performance sports sedan and a luxury car with all the comforts and technology that come with it,” said Lyndon Lie, CT6 chief engineer. “With its lightweight architecture, an all-new Cadillac Twin Turbo V-8 coupled with the tightened suspension and revised AWD torque split, we’ve enhanced the CT6 to be well-balanced and capable of all conditions.”

REFRESHED CT6 LINEUP

CT6 retains a dominant vertical light signature and adds horizontal elements to give the front end a more aggressive appearance. That inspiration continues to the back with the new rear lighting graphic, which is most visible at night.

"The V-Sport gave us the opportunity to accentuate the aggressive dynamics of the architecture," said Andrew Smith, executive director of Cadillac Design. "The CT6 is the first entry that incorporates cues for the new Sport and V-Sport model strategy, which allowed us to make the car look as powerful as it drives."

In addition to the introduction of the CT6 V-Sport, the 2019 CT6 lineup incorporates Cadillac’s new “Y” trim strategy for its models — each model will have Luxury and Sport trims with distinct personas and features. On non-V-Sport CT6 models, new horizontal high-lumen headlights and a revised taillight design refresh Cadillac’s signature lighting, inspired by the Escala Concept.

INTUITIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Led by the latest Cadillac user experience — the brand’s most advanced infotainment interface — the CT6 offers a connected environment.

The Cadillac user experience is a dynamic platform that offers a smartphone-like experience with an intuitive interface, faster response and improved voice recognition from previous generations. The system can be updated over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs. It leverages the cloud and available embedded 4G LTE connection to enable personalization, available connected navigation and news, marketplace and entertainment applications via the app store and a new rotary controller that offers users alternative ways to interact with the system.

The new controller includes volume and seek forward/back controls for the audio system; shortcut buttons for fast access to the most frequently used apps such as Audio, Phone, Navigation (if available) and Home; and a large center dial to operate primary features of the most frequently used apps, scroll menus and lists and select other apps to be displayed.

Additional CT6 technologies include:

Super Cruise, the first truly hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available (non- V-Sport only)[ii].

The 10-inch diagonal Cadillac user experience interface screen has 1080p HD resolution.

Next-generation, 5-watt wireless charging with larger charge area for better phone compatibility[iii].

Available Cloud-connected navigation provides real-time traffic and routing.

Rear-seat Infotainment has media input through USB, HDMI or Wi-Fi connection to a phone.

The second-generation Rear Camera Mirror has a new frameless design and zoom and tilt features.

The full suite of available active safety features includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, and Safety Alert Seat

Available Surround Vision provides a 360-degree camera view around the vehicle, displayed on the Cadillac user experience screen, helping the driver avoid nearby objects during low-speed maneuvering

Available industry-first Surround Vision Recorder video recording system can record front and rear views while driving, and 360 degrees of recording if the vehicle’s security system is activated.

Night Vision helps identify people and large animals via heat signatures on a display in the driver information center.

Available Automatic Parking Assist with Braking steers the vehicle and applies the brakes at idle speed to help park in parallel or perpendicular spaces while the driver follows text commands, selects gear, and overrides braking and acceleration as needed.

Available Front Pedestrian Braking provides pedestrian detection indications, alerts and automatic braking to help avoid collisions or reduce the harm caused by one.

New available Rear Pedestrian Detection alerts the driver, when in Reverse, of an imminent collision with a pedestrian by providing visual notification on rear view camera display.

Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver's responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather, and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle's owner's manual for more important feature limitations and information.

###