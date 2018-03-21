Oddly enough, Opel isn't saying what's underneath the hood.
Following the launch of the Insignia GSi last year in both liftback and wagon body styles, Opel is ready to slap on the “GSi” badge on the Corsa. Likely serving as a last hurrah for the current generation of the supermini, the hot hatch version will be offered in a three-door flavor with a racy body to set it apart from the lesser models of the range. Some of the goodies include bigger air vents, a honeycomb front grille, red brake calipers, a chrome exhaust tip, and wheels up to 18 inches in size.
The main highlight of the Corsa GSi will be the Sport chassis borrowed from the hardcore OPC version to make the feisty hatchback feel more nimble around the corners. Opel has also added a beefier roof-mounted rear spoiler created not only to boast the model’s visual appeal, but also to generate extra downforce to keep the car glued to the road.
Images of the interior cabin are not available at this point, but we do know customers will be given the possibility to spend extra on a pair of body-hugging Recaro seats. There’s also a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, accompanied by a sporty gearshift knob also clad in leather. An aluminum sport pedal set rounds off the upgrades inside the Corsa OPC.
Oddly enough, Opel isn’t saying for the moment what will power the latest member of the Corsa family. Logic tells us it will feature the strongest engine available for a non-OPC model, as it is the case with the Insignia GSi. In other words, don’t be too surprised if the Corsa GSi will use a turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline unit with 148 horsepower and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. It should be enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 129 mph (207 kph).
The hot hatch is slated to go on sale later this year and will be joined by its Vauxhall-badged counterpart for the U.K. market.
Source: Opel
2018 Opel Corsa GSi
Small Sports Star, Big Name: The New Opel Corsa GSi
- Continuation of GSi tradition: Opel Corsa GSi to follow Insignia GSi
- Pure precision: Sport chassis from fast Corsa OPC sibling
- Uncompromising appearance: Dynamic Opel design with crisp and precise lines
- Touring car feeling: Recaro seats and sports steering wheel on inside, carbon elements on the outside
Rüsselsheim. Pure precision for pure driving pleasure: What the Opel Insignia GSi is already impressively showing in the midsize class, will be brought to the small car segment by the new Opel Corsa GSi. A precise sports machine that becomes a cornering virtuoso thanks to its sports chassis fine-tuned on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. The exterior design of the Corsa GSi leaves no doubts: Here comes a true athlete that is equally impressive in everyday driving.
“We are continuing our long GSi tradition with the new Corsa GSi. There was already an especially sporty variant of the very first Corsa, which is a sought after classic-to-be. Our latest athlete will set new standards in the segment with its OPC sports chassis,” said Peter Küspert, Opel Managing Director Sales and Marketing.
True to the motto “hot, hotter, Corsa GSi” the three-door small car impresses with precise lines: It has a characteristic design with large air intakes, sculptured bonnet, prominent rear spoiler and precisely modelled side sills .From the front, the cheeky Opel GSi fascia with large honeycomb grille and the central Opel Blitz supported by two wings, along with the exterior rear view mirror housings in carbon racing-look become visible. The large chrome-ringed design elements that are visually connected in a horizontal line via black crosspieces running across the front, along with the black traverse cleat on the bonnet support the impression of road-clinging athlete. The vibrant styling is also present when viewed from the rear. The prominent spoiler on the edge of the roof creates additional downforce, the sporty chrome tailpipe is framed by the vibrant design of the rear apron in body colour.
The pure feeling of sportiness is also conveyed by the interior. The Corsa GSi driver sits on the optional Recaro performance seat and puts his hands on the sports steering wheel. Select the gear via the leather gearshift knob, put your foot on the aluminium sport pedal and pure driving pleasure commences. The Corsa GSi also emits pure precision: The sport chassis known from the OPC version and the brakes with red callipers ensure precise athleticism, outstanding handling and short braking distances also when combined with the optional 18-inch light alloy wheels.
Corsa GSi occupants can also enjoy outstanding connectivity with the optional IntelliLink infotainment system and bring the world of Apple iOS and Android smartphones into the car.