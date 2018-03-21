Following the launch of the Insignia GSi last year in both liftback and wagon body styles, Opel is ready to slap on the “GSi” badge on the Corsa. Likely serving as a last hurrah for the current generation of the supermini, the hot hatch version will be offered in a three-door flavor with a racy body to set it apart from the lesser models of the range. Some of the goodies include bigger air vents, a honeycomb front grille, red brake calipers, a chrome exhaust tip, and wheels up to 18 inches in size.

The main highlight of the Corsa GSi will be the Sport chassis borrowed from the hardcore OPC version to make the feisty hatchback feel more nimble around the corners. Opel has also added a beefier roof-mounted rear spoiler created not only to boast the model’s visual appeal, but also to generate extra downforce to keep the car glued to the road.

Images of the interior cabin are not available at this point, but we do know customers will be given the possibility to spend extra on a pair of body-hugging Recaro seats. There’s also a leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, accompanied by a sporty gearshift knob also clad in leather. An aluminum sport pedal set rounds off the upgrades inside the Corsa OPC.

Oddly enough, Opel isn’t saying for the moment what will power the latest member of the Corsa family. Logic tells us it will feature the strongest engine available for a non-OPC model, as it is the case with the Insignia GSi. In other words, don’t be too surprised if the Corsa GSi will use a turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline unit with 148 horsepower and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. It should be enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 8.9 seconds and a top speed of 129 mph (207 kph).

The hot hatch is slated to go on sale later this year and will be joined by its Vauxhall-badged counterpart for the U.K. market.

Source: Opel