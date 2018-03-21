An extremely rare Jaguar E-Type has come up for sale in the U.K., despite having spent almost its entire life in the U.S.

The Series 1 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 roadster was originally delivered in California to local man Richard J Neilam in 1967, but was brought to the U.K. in 2011 when the single-model specialists at E-Type UK began a comprehensive restoration of the car. The company, which has been restoring old E-Types for over a decade, upgraded the car and its 4.2-liter V8 engine up to modern standards, as per the previous owner's request, and it was also converted to U.K. specification in the process.

That involved converting it to right-hand drive, upgrading the triple SU carburettor, adding headlight closing and installing a Series 1 dash conversion. A new five-speed gearbox, aluminium radiator and header tank, electronic ignition and wider triple-lace wheels were also added. The original British Racing Green paintwork, however, remained.

"This stunning 1967 E-Type is a fine example of exactly what we’re capable of at E-Type UK. It’s been upgraded by our incredible staff to both bring it up to date with modern demands and to U.K. spec – and the result is remarkable," said Marcus Holland, owner and managing director of E-Type UK. "This is a chance for one lucky buyer to own a truly fantastic Jaguar that’s ready to fire up and hit the road straight from our showroom."

Thanks to the restoration process and the upgrades fitted to the car, it is perfectly at home in modern conditions, making it the closest thing to a present-day E-Type that has ever existed. It's even got all the right UK documentation and MOT (annual test of vehicle safety) as well as the original handbook and heritage certificate. Perfect.

Fancy buying the car? Well that'll set you back £145,000, which works out to almost $204,000 at current exchange rates.

Watch video of the Jaguar in action below and see the gallery of images at the bottom of the page.