The new Toyota Auris was one of the most significant debuts at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, when the third generation model introduced its dual hybrid strategy. Next week, during the New York Auto Show, the hatch could make its U.S. debut under the Corolla iM moniker.

Nothing is officially confirmed at this point, but Toyota has used its American Twitter channel to release a couple of teasers, showing a giant egg on a trailer. We don’t know what’s inside it for sure, but the #ToyotaHatch hashtag suggests we will be dealing with the new Auris-based Corolla iM. Full debut is scheduled for March 28 at the NYIAS.

The new Auris, which should go on sale in Europe in the next few weeks, will be offered with three different powertrains. The base variant gets a 1.2-liter turbo gas unit with 116 horsepower (86 kilowatts) and above it is a “silent, intuitive, responsive” hybrid system, using a 1.8-liter motor and an electric motor for a combined output of 122 horsepower (91 kilowatts). The new range-topper is a sportier hybrid system with a 2.0-liter engine, good for 180 hp (134 kW).

It’s safe to assume the U.S. version of the model will also be based on the TNGA platform and will gain the same design improvements over the outgoing version. The third-gen Auris is slightly longer and wider than its predecessor, and offers a bit more room for the passengers in the cabin – the same should be applied to the American model, too.

As for Toyota’s other debuts planned for the New York show, the Japanese company will show the all-new RAV4, also switching its underpinnings to the Toyota New Global Architecture modular platform. We don’t know what will power the fifth generation of the iconic SUV for certain, but it might continue with naturally aspirated engines.

Source: Toyota on Twitter