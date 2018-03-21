BMW hasn’t been terrifically concerned about shielding its new range-topping X7 from the public. Lest we forget, the automaker sent out an official press release with images when pre-production models like this one left the factory. It’s been a little while since we’ve caught one out and about, however, and though this camo-wrapped SUV looks pretty much like the ones we’ve already seen, there are some things worth mentioning.

For starters, the camouflage up front has shifted a bit, and as such the grille is better defined. Just as it was on the X7 concept, the production model’s grille looks to be almost as tall as it is wide. Looking further down we see the screen on the lower fascia has changed, suggesting this prototype could be wearing a production bumper. The front still looks quite chiseled, but it’s possible some of that is the result of a thicker camo cover concealing smoother lines.

The lighting for these photos also gives us a better look at the X7’s profile. Compared to the sharply sculpted sides on the X7 concept, the big SUV will definitely carry a conservative, minimalist shape similar to what we’ve seen in other forthcoming BMW models like the Z4 and 8 Series.

We already know the X7 will pack some decent power with an M Performance variant. Though indirectly confirmed, it’s believed that up to 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) will be on tap through a biturbo 4.4-liter V8. On the other end of the scale will be a hybrid version that should offer up a combined 320 hp (239 kW), marrying an electric motor with a 2.0-liter turbo four cylinder.

As for when it will officially appear, you can set a reminder on your calendar for late November. It’s been widely reported that BMW will debut the production X7 at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Source: Automedia