We’ve watched Hennessey pit its modified Cadillac Escalade against a few unlikely rivals in a contest of straight-line speed and come out victorious, so we know the Texas-based tuning company can make big things go fast. Not everyone fancies the bling that comes with the sizable SUV, however, which could be why Hennessey now offers a power upgrade for Caddy’s full-size domestic competitor, the recently restyled Lincoln Navigator. The upgrade isn’t quite as pavement twisting as the Escalade’s 800-horsepower V8, but there’s still 600 boosted ponies on hand and it’s even backed by a warranty from Hennessey.

“The 2018 Navigator is a world-class luxury SUV and we wanted to take its already impressive power and performance to the next level,” said president and company founder, John Hennessey. “Over the past 12 months we have built and delivered hundreds of VelociRaptor 600 upgrades to our new Ford Raptor clients. It made perfect sense to offer a similar upgrade package for the new Navigator, which has essentially the same engine.”

Based on that experience with the Raptor, Hennessey helps the SUV’s biturbo V6 breathe better with a high-flow induction system and a new stainless steel exhaust. A larger intercooler and upgraded blow-off valve are part of the changes, and it’s all brought together with a software upgrade to the engine management computer. Fortunately, Hennessey understands that extra power needs to be better corralled, so the Navigator also gets a six-piston Brembo brake upgrade and lowered suspension. Forged Hennessey wheels round out the package.

As a result, Hennessey says the tuned Lincoln will hit 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and run a quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds. On paper that’s not nearly enough to outrun a new Chevy Camaro ZL1, which means it also won’t outrun Hennessey’s Escalade. Still, that’s some serious motivation for a full-size luxury SUV with a V6 under the hood.

The package costs $19,950 installed, plus the cost of a new Navigator of course. Only 200 examples are planned for production.

Source: Hennessey