Don’t count out the Ford Fusion just yet. Reports earlier this year said Ford might drop the sedan’s redesign for 2020 but that’s not stopping the automaker from giving its mid-sizer a minor update for 2019. In this case, the update is indeed quite minor, with the only visual cues on the outside being a new grille and LED driving lamps up front, complimented with a new trunk lid panel and LED tail lights in the rear.

On the technology front, Ford now offers most of its driver assist systems – rebranded a few days ago as Co-Pilot360 – as standard equipment throughout the Fusion line. That means even the base-model Fusion S will come equipped with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, auto high-beam headlights, and a rear backup camera. A step up from that is Co-Pilot360 Assist, which adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality. It also includes voice-activated navigation with Sirius XM Traffic and Travel Link.

Some badge shuffling will also befall the 2019 Fusion. The SEL trim level returns, which basically assumes the role previously filled by the SE Luxury Package. The top-of-the-line Platinum model gets the boot, meaning the Fusion Sport inherits the top spot with its all-wheel drive and V6 power. The Blue Oval’s 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine becomes the standard mill for everything but the Fusion S and Sport, with hybrid models using the 2.0-liter engine in the gas-electric marriage.

Speaking of the hybrid realm, Ford says the 2019 Energi Titanium should have a “near 20 percent projected increase” for its electric-only operating range. Based on data Ford has collected from over 23,000 hybrid customers in recent years, the automaker believes the projected range increase could “potentially allow up to 80 percent of plug-in customers” to tackle daily commutes on just electric power. That is, provided the cars are charged up both at home and at work. We can't help but notice just how much Ford uses the words "potential" and "projected" though, so real-world results could be quite different.

New colors and wheel options will also be available for the 2019 Fusion, which Ford says will go on sale later in the summer. The car will make its first public debut next week at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Source: Ford