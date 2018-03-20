The C43 AMG coupe and cabriolet pack a biturbo 3.0-liter V6 with 385 hp and 384 lb-ft. It comes standard with a nine-speed auto and 4Matic all-wheel drive.
Stuttgart. Just a few weeks after the world premiere of the newly updated
C-Class sedan and wagon, the two-door version of the C-Class appears in top
form with the redesigned coupe and cabriolet. Sportiness and driving
pleasure have been enhanced with a sharper design, digital cockpit and
new, more powerful engines. The new, efficient four-cylinder engine on the
C300 and C300 4MATIC models and upgraded AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6
in the Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC underscore the dynamic nature of this
highly emotional and appealing C-Class model. The redesigned 2019 CClass
Coupe and Cabriolet will be celebrating their World Premiere at the
New York International Auto Show in March 2018 and will go on sale in the
U.S. by late 2018.
The secret of the C-Class's success is partly due to the wide model range, also
including two sporty two-door versions: the coupe, launched at the end of 2015,
and the cabriolet, launched in 2016, each address the heart and mind in equal
measure.
Shortly after the redesigned C-Class Sedan was introduced, the two-door
models too are benefiting from extensive revisions. The most important
enhancements at a glance:
New four-cylinder engine for sporty driving pleasure with high
efficiency
Advancement of the sporty design in particular at the front and tail
end, new light-alloy wheels, new colors
Newly standard LED High Performance headlamps with new design;
optional LED Intelligent headlamps with ULTRA WIDE Highbeam
Enhanced interior with larger central media display equipped as
standard (10.25 inches), optionally available digital instrument cluster
(12.3 inches) and new multifunction steering wheel with Touch Control
Buttons. Many opportunities for individualization, e.g. through new
Natural Grain trim elements
Future-oriented driving assistance systems from Mercedes-Benz with
S-Class functions and cooperative driver support
Sport plus efficiency: new four-cylinder
The following C-Class Coupe and models are available:
More powerful, more efficient engine
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will also benefit from a
new 2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine that produces 255 hp (vs. 241 previously),
an increase in 14 hp, and 273 lb-ft of torque. The Coupe and Cabriolet are also
equipped with a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission that affords a
dynamic driving experience.
-AMG: More performance for the C43
With a multitude of carefully coordinated measures the AMG developers have
enhanced the vehicle dynamics even further. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6
engine now produces 385 hp (vs. 362 hp previously), an increase in 23 hp. The
peak torque of 384 lb-ft is available in a wide engine speed range from 2,500 to
5,000 rpm. The new C43 Coupe accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.5
seconds (estimated), and the Cabriolet in 4.6 seconds (estimated).
4MATIC all-wheel drive: Traction even in difficult road conditions
At market launch the C300 is available with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel
drive for improved traction and driving stability, especially in adverse road
conditions. The 4MATIC has an active all-wheel torque distribution of 45 % to
the front and 55 % to the rear. As ever, the combination of the ESP® driving
dynamics control system with the 4ETS electronic traction system makes
regular differential locks superfluous. This saves weight and noticeably
improves handling safety as well as ride comfort.
The all-wheel drive is standard equipment for the Mercedes-AMG C43, and
features rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to 69
percent.
More dynamic design and LED High Performance headlamps as standard
The newly redesigned C-Class combines emotion with intelligence. The
vehicle's appearance is defined in particular by its front and tail end and the
design of the headlamps and taillamps.
The front design exudes sportiness at first glance. Powerful styling elements
such as the new bumper and the standard-fit diamond radiator grille lend the
two-door C-Class models an individual character. The newly standard LED High
Performance headlamps have a new design that lends an especially distinctive
appearance. For the first time in this model series, LED Intelligent headlamps
with ULTRA WIDE high beam are additionally available (see below for details).
The rear appears broad and agile, thanks to dynamic details and a standard-fit
two-pipe exhaust system. A particular highlight both day and night are the
revised, more accentuated all-LED taillamps
The sporty design features are heightened with the AMG Line. For example,
the AMG Line exterior includes the diamond radiator grille with chrome pins
plus an AMG-specific front bumper with new geometry, sporty air intakes and
its chromed trim element. The exterior with the Night Package sports an even
more athletic look with its black design features. These include the black trim
elements in the AMG front bumper and the AMG rear bumper plus exterior
mirror housings painted in high-gloss black.
The paint color spectrum has also been broadened. New colors are Mojave
Silver Metallic and – exclusively for the coupe and cabriolet within the C-Class
family: Graphite Grey.
Digital cockpit
The sporty interior with its individual integral-look seats is characterized by
further-enhanced perceived quality and flowing shapes and the facelift takes it
into the digital era.
The center console is characterized by an elegant flowing trim element with
new materials: Natural Grain Brown Walnut or Natural Grain Grey Oak.
Magma Grey/Black are newly available as interior colors.
The KEYLESS-GO starting function is standard. The start/stop button comes in
a new turbine-look design. The vehicle key also features a new design.
On the cabriolet, the soft top can be operated from the outside with the vehicle
key and the "Open/Close" buttons.
An eye on the future: fully digital instrument cluster available as an
option
The standard multimedia display above the center console has a 10.25-inch
screen. The C-Class also features a new optional, fully-digital instrument
cluster with the three visually distinguishable styles "Classic," "Sport" and
"Progressive," which also transform the look of the central display when
equipped with this option.
The C-Class has touch-sensitive controls in the steering wheel that respond to
swiping motions like the screen of a smartphone. They enable the driver to
control the functions of the instrument cluster and of the entire infotainment
system without having to take their hands off the steering wheel. The operation
of DISTRONIC and cruise control with controls directly on the steering wheel is
another new feature.
The infotainment system can additionally be operated via the touchpad with
controller (new: haptic feedback) in the center console or by means of voice
control. Vehicle functions such as the seat heating can now also be voice
controlled. The optional head-up display is now adjustable over an even wider
range.
Future-oriented assistance systems on a par with the S-Class
The new C-Class features the latest Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems
offering the driver cooperative support, and therefore provides a higher level of
active safety than its predecessor. The C-Class is able to drive semiautonomously
in certain situations. To do this it keeps a close eye on the traffic
situation: improved camera and radar systems allow it to see up to
approximately 1,640 feet (500 m) ahead. The vehicle's surroundings are
scanned by radar across a distance of up to approximately 820 feet (250 m) to
the front, 130 feet (40 m) to the sides and 260 feet (80 m) to the rear, while
with the camera a range of up to 1,640 feet (500 m) is possible to the front,
including 295 feet (90 m) in 3D.
The C-Class also uses map and navigation data for assistance functions. For
example, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC as part of the Driver Assistance
Package is able to give the driver map-based support in numerous situations,
and predictively adjust the speed e.g. when approaching bends, junctions or
roundabouts. Other new developments include intuitively understandable
Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as new
functions of Active Steering Assist.
The new C-Class comes with extended Active Brake Assist as standard.
Depending on the situation, this can help to mitigate the consequences of rearend
collisions with slow-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead, and
even with crossing pedestrians and cyclists, or prevent them altogether
LED Intelligent headlamps: Optimum visibility in all conditions
LED Intelligent headlamps are new and available on request in the coupe and
cabriolet. These allow electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to
suit the current traffic situation.
In high-beam mode, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus enables continuous longrange
illumination of the road ahead. When no other road user is detected, the
road ahead is straight and the vehicle speed is above 25 mph, ULTRA WIDE
high beam is switched on automatically. When there are oncoming vehicles or
vehicles ahead, the high beam is automatically switched off. The ULTRA WIDE
high beams are always active only if high beam mode has been manually
switched on.
The multimedia systems: Tailor-made information and music offerings
The C-Class comes as standard featuring Apple CarPlayTM and Android Auto
smartphone integration, two USB ports, an SD card reader, Bluetooth
connection and media interface.
The latest-generation COMAND Navigation available as optional equipment
offers fast 3D hard-disc navigation with topographical map display, photorealistic
3D buildings and 3D map rotations. Comprehensive information is
displayed on the navigation map: in addition to real-time traffic density
information it can e.g. include Car-to-X warning messages, the weather, filling
stations including current fuel prices and free parking spaces.
With the Concierge service (included for one year in conjunction with
COMAND, and available as a subscription service thereafter), Mercedes me
connect customers have a host of individual services at their disposal: from
making restaurant reservations and obtaining tips about tourist routes, to
gathering information on cultural or sporting events and sending navigation
destinations directly to the vehicle.
The C-Class uses NFC technology
Mobile devices corresponding to the Qi standard can be charged conveniently
while on the move with the optional wireless charging system. The charging
surface in the quick stowage tray at the front of the center console is also
suitable for large smartphones.
Both C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models are produced at the Mercedes-Benz
Bremen plant. The redesigned 2019 C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will be
celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in
March 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.
Extensive update for the two-door performance models
Affalterbach. Following the launch of the newly redesigned Sedan, the
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet are set to receive their own
extensive updates. Shared visual features are the twin-louver AMG radiator
grille, muscular front bumper and new rear bumper with round twin
tailpipe trim elements. The interior benefits from an optional fully digital
cockpit with distinctive AMG displays and the new generation of steering
wheels. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine now delivers 385 hp, an
increase of 23 hp. Together with the fast-reacting AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9-
speed sport transmission and rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel
drive, it has been possible to further enhance the driving dynamics and agility.
The redesigned 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet will be
celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in
March 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.
"With the new C43 Coupe and Cabriolet, we offer our customers extensively
upgraded, visually and technically distinctive entry-level options into the
performance world of Mercedes-AMG," says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the
Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.
With a host of carefully coordinated measures, the developers at AMG have
further improved the driving dynamics. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 engine
now delivers 385 hp, 23 hp more than before. The peak torque of 384 lb-ft is
available in a broad engine speed band from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. The new C43
Coupe accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds (est.), while the
Cabriolet does the same in 4.6 seconds (est.); both improveme on the 2018
model by 0.1 second (est.). The top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph.
Sporty and distinctive: the exterior design
The exterior of the C43 Coupe and Cabriolet is considerably more expressive,
even more strongly identifying the new models as members of the family. New
distinguishing features include the AMG radiator grille with twin louvers in
matte Iridium Silver and the powerfully sculpted front bumper with additional
flics. The side air curtains in the front bumper help with optimum guidance of
the front airstream. The attachment on the cross fins plus the trim element on
the front splitter are finished in silver chrome.
When viewed from the side, eye-catching features include the sporty side
skirts plus new, aerodynamically optimized AMG light-alloy wheels. Their
specifically designed outer aero rings and spoke geometry which has been
optimized in the wind tunnel help to improve air flow around the wheels and
thus increase aerodynamic efficiency. As part of this the developers aimed for
the optimum combination of aerodynamics, weight and brake cooling, together
with maximum performance and reduced fuel consumption.
The rear view also conveys a sense of sporty aesthetics with two round twin
tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome. The rear bumper with side air
outlet look and the significantly more expressive diffuser improve the air flow
at the rear. The spoiler lip on the trunk lid is painted in the vehicle color.
The optional AMG Performance Studio Package creates highlights which are
even sportier: the more expressive front splitter, standard-fit spoiler lip,
broader side skirt inserts and flics in the rear bumper are finished in highgloss
black. The AMG Night Package contains black elements such as the
exterior-mirror housings, shoulder lines, window weather strips, front splitter
trim strip and tailpipe trim.
Sporty look with model-specific details: the interior design
Sporty materials such as leather, DINAMICA microfiber and aluminum in a
high-quality finish continue the theme of the expressive exterior in the
interior. The optional AMG Performance seats provide optimum lateral support
when adopting a dynamic driving style thanks to the special design of the seat
side bolsters of the seat cushion and backrest. The Performance Seats
additionally lend the interior an even more distinctive character with their
racing look. They are heated and, in conjunction with leather upholstery, also
climate-controlled in three stages. In all C-Class Cabriolet models in the US
market, the seats also come standard with AIRSCARF neck-level heating.
The standard upholstery in MB-Tex/DINAMICA microfiber in black with red
topstitching underscores the dynamic driving character. Matching the seat
design, the door center panels and dashboard are finished in MB-Tex leather
with red topstitching. Aluminum sports pedals with black studs, trim elements
in Natural Grain Black Ash Wood and aluminum, black roof liner and red seat
belts create further sporty highlights.
Comprehensive individualization options
Optionally available is a comprehensive choice of individualization options.
With regard to trim, the range includes trim in Natural Grain Black Ash Wood
and Aluminum, Natural Grain Line Walnut Wood, Dark Brown Linden Wood,
Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood, AMG Carbon Fiber and Aluminum, and AMG
Silver Fiber Glass and Aluminum.
In terms of upholstery, optionally available is leather in Black, Black with red
topstitching, Cranberry Red/Black, Magma Grey/Black, Saddle Brown/Black
and Porcelain/Black (C43 coupe only).
Interior with innovative display concept and operating system
Whether with touchpad and Controller, Touch Control Buttons on the steering
wheel or via voice entry: the operating system of the C43 is just as versatile as
it is flexible. All options are aimed at enabling the control tasks to be carried
out as conveniently, quickly and appropriately to the situation as possible in
this sporty environment.
Just as flexible is the display of the optional, fully digital instrument cluster
with 12.3-inch screen diagonal, which brings the vehicle functions directly to
life with the three AMG-specific display styles of "Classic," "Progressive" or
"Sport."
A host of additional AMG information
Via the specific AMG menu, the driver is able to call up a host of additional
information, such as Warm-up, Setup, G-Force, Race Timer or Engine Data, to
make the driving experience even sportier. In addition, there is a digital
indication of the current speed and selected gear. The manual transmission
mode is identified by a yellow "M" and a prompt to shift up when reaching
maximum engine speed, a touch inspired by the world of Formula 1.The
visualizations in the central media display likewise enable further vehicle
functions to be experienced even better, for example with animated
presentation of the driving assistance, vehicle and communication systems.
New generation of AMG steering wheels
Extremely sporty design, a grippy shape with a heavily contoured rim and
intuitive operation are the key attributes of the new AMG steering wheel in
Nappa leather, which comes as standard equipment. It has a flattened bottom
section and is perforated in the grip area. The galvanized steering wheel
gearshift paddles support a sporty driving style with manual gear shifting. As
an option it is also available in Nappa leather / DINAMICA microfiber and also
in Nappa leather with trim in black piano lacquer.
The built-in Touch Control Buttons are a new feature. These can be used to
control the functions of the instrument cluster and the multimedia system by
means of horizontal and vertical swiping movements of the finger. Active
Distance Assist DISTRONIC and the cruise control are adjusted in the control
panels on the left. The control panels on the right are used to activate the voice
control and telephone, and to regulate the sound volume, music selection and
other functions of the multimedia system.
Well-proven and powerful: the AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine
The AMG-enhanced 3.0L V6 biturbo engine boasts a high power output
combined with low fuel consumption and emissions. The high power output
comes courtesy of separate, larger turbochargers and 16 psi of boost pressure,
among other things. Installed close to the engine, the two turbochargers are
especially spontaneous in their response. The AMG power unit can be
identified by the engine cover with red aluminum insert and AMG lettering.
AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed sport transmission with shorter shift times
The C43 makes use of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed sport transmission,
which the Mercedes-AMG developers have tuned specifically for a dynamic
driving experience. This has a model-specific software application to achieve
very short shift times.
The multiple downshift function allows more spontaneous bursts of speed,
while the double-declutching function in "Sport" and "Sport+" drive programs
makes for an even more emotional driving experience. Defined ignition
adjustments also provide faster gear shifts in the other modes. In all modes
moving off occurs in first gear in order to always guarantee a dynamic driving
experience.
"Manual" mode can be selected using a separate button in the center console.
The gear changes are based on the selected drive program, and the driver can
now change gear using the paddles on the steering wheel. Moreover, the
transmission stays in the selected gear and does not automatically shift up
when the engine speed reaches the limit.
Characteristics at the touch of a finger: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT
With the proven AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs “Eco,” "Comfort,"
"Sport," "Sport+" and "Individual," the characteristics of the C43 can be
customized at the tap of a finger. The available range extends from efficient
and comfortable to very sporty. This modifies key parameters, such as the
response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently
of the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of
pressing the "M" button to switch directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts
are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The
suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically on demand.
Rear-biased and agile: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive
The standard-specification AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive features
rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to 69 percent.
This configuration provides for enhanced driving dynamics and higher lateral
acceleration on the road as well as improved traction when accelerating. The
single-stage transfer case of the four-wheel drive system is flange-mounted to
the transmission as a separate system.
This add-on solution makes it easier to modify the torque split for each
particular model, thus allowing even more individual characteristics for the
respective model series. Its compact design means that it does not entail any
space restrictions for passengers or luggage.
With adaptive adjustable damping: AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension
With its adjustable, electronically controlled damping system, the AMG RIDE
CONTROL steel suspension of the C43 provides both sporty driving dynamics
and high comfort on long journeys. The basis for this is formed by the 4-link
front axle and independent multilink rear suspension. The AMG-specific
kinematics and elastokinematics with newly developed components result in
very high camber stability when cornering at speed. The axial brake connection
on the front axle supports the agile and precise handling.
The adaptive adjustable damping comes as standard. This fully automatic,
electronically controlled system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the
current requirements. This improves driving safety and ride comfort. The
damping is adjusted individually for each wheel, and depends on the driving
style, the road surface and the selected suspension setting. The ideal operating
point can be selected at all times on the basis of a broad scope of information
relating to acceleration or vehicle speed, for example. Via a switch on the
center console, the driver can select between three different sets of damper
characteristics, namely "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+," and thus individually
influence the driving experience — from highly comfortable to sporty.
Direct and with clear feedback: The AMG speed-sensitive steering
The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio. It
impresses with its precise, authentic feedback. The steering servo assistance is
reduced at high speeds, and continuously increases at lower speeds. This
means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, and
that the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. The
steering servo assistance depends on the selected suspension setting. In
"Sport" mode, more feedback is conveyed about the driving conditions.
Data logger for use on the race track: AMG Track Pace
As the virtual race engineer for recording data when driving on closed-off race
tracks, AMG Track Pace provides a significantly extended and even more
precise scope of functions and can be ordered as an option in combination with
the COMAND infotainment system.
If this function is enabled, over 80 vehicle-specific sets of data (e.g. speed,
acceleration) are recorded ten times per second. On top of this there are
displays of lap and sector times and also the respective difference for a
reference time. Because specific display elements are shown in green or red,
the driver is able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether he/she is
currently faster or slower than the best time.
The data make it possible to analyze and improve the driver's skills. In
addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-60 mph, ¼ mile) can be
measured and saved. Thanks to a new developed algorithm which determines
the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG Track Pace even detects
when the circuit is departed from or shortened. Alongside GPS data, the
sensors available in the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel
speeds) are used.
The data are displayed on the multimedia display, in the instrument cluster
and on the head-up display. Known race tracks, for example the Nürburgring,
are already stored. Furthermore, it is also possible to record your own circuits.
The map display can be switched from 2D to 3D and updated online.
A suitable iPhone app can also be connected via WiFi. Customers can use it to
share their experiences and data from the race track with other AMG drivers
via Facebook, YouTube or the AMG Private Lounge.
The redesigned 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet will be
celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in
March and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.
