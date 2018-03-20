Hide press release Show press release

The new C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet

The two-door C-Class models are now even sportier

Stuttgart. Just a few weeks after the world premiere of the newly updated

C-Class sedan and wagon, the two-door version of the C-Class appears in top

form with the redesigned coupe and cabriolet. Sportiness and driving

pleasure have been enhanced with a sharper design, digital cockpit and

new, more powerful engines. The new, efficient four-cylinder engine on the

C300 and C300 4MATIC models and upgraded AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6

in the Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC underscore the dynamic nature of this

highly emotional and appealing C-Class model. The redesigned 2019 CClass

Coupe and Cabriolet will be celebrating their World Premiere at the

New York International Auto Show in March 2018 and will go on sale in the

U.S. by late 2018.

The secret of the C-Class's success is partly due to the wide model range, also

including two sporty two-door versions: the coupe, launched at the end of 2015,

and the cabriolet, launched in 2016, each address the heart and mind in equal

measure.

Shortly after the redesigned C-Class Sedan was introduced, the two-door

models too are benefiting from extensive revisions. The most important

enhancements at a glance:

 New four-cylinder engine for sporty driving pleasure with high

efficiency

 Advancement of the sporty design in particular at the front and tail

end, new light-alloy wheels, new colors

 Newly standard LED High Performance headlamps with new design;

optional LED Intelligent headlamps with ULTRA WIDE Highbeam

 Enhanced interior with larger central media display equipped as

standard (10.25 inches), optionally available digital instrument cluster

(12.3 inches) and new multifunction steering wheel with Touch Control

Buttons. Many opportunities for individualization, e.g. through new

Natural Grain trim elements

 Future-oriented driving assistance systems from Mercedes-Benz with

S-Class functions and cooperative driver support

Sport plus efficiency: new four-cylinder

The following C-Class Coupe and models are available:

More powerful, more efficient engine

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will also benefit from a

new 2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine that produces 255 hp (vs. 241 previously),

an increase in 14 hp, and 273 lb-ft of torque. The Coupe and Cabriolet are also

equipped with a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission that affords a

dynamic driving experience.



-AMG: More performance for the C43

With a multitude of carefully coordinated measures the AMG developers have

enhanced the vehicle dynamics even further. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6

engine now produces 385 hp (vs. 362 hp previously), an increase in 23 hp. The

peak torque of 384 lb-ft is available in a wide engine speed range from 2,500 to

5,000 rpm. The new C43 Coupe accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.5

seconds (estimated), and the Cabriolet in 4.6 seconds (estimated).

4MATIC all-wheel drive: Traction even in difficult road conditions

At market launch the C300 is available with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel

drive for improved traction and driving stability, especially in adverse road

conditions. The 4MATIC has an active all-wheel torque distribution of 45 % to

the front and 55 % to the rear. As ever, the combination of the ESP® driving

dynamics control system with the 4ETS electronic traction system makes

regular differential locks superfluous. This saves weight and noticeably

improves handling safety as well as ride comfort.

The all-wheel drive is standard equipment for the Mercedes-AMG C43, and

features rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to 69

percent.

More dynamic design and LED High Performance headlamps as standard

The newly redesigned C-Class combines emotion with intelligence. The

vehicle's appearance is defined in particular by its front and tail end and the

design of the headlamps and taillamps.

The front design exudes sportiness at first glance. Powerful styling elements

such as the new bumper and the standard-fit diamond radiator grille lend the

two-door C-Class models an individual character. The newly standard LED High

Performance headlamps have a new design that lends an especially distinctive

appearance. For the first time in this model series, LED Intelligent headlamps

with ULTRA WIDE high beam are additionally available (see below for details).

The rear appears broad and agile, thanks to dynamic details and a standard-fit

two-pipe exhaust system. A particular highlight both day and night are the

revised, more accentuated all-LED taillamps

The sporty design features are heightened with the AMG Line. For example,

the AMG Line exterior includes the diamond radiator grille with chrome pins

plus an AMG-specific front bumper with new geometry, sporty air intakes and

its chromed trim element. The exterior with the Night Package sports an even

more athletic look with its black design features. These include the black trim

elements in the AMG front bumper and the AMG rear bumper plus exterior

mirror housings painted in high-gloss black.

The paint color spectrum has also been broadened. New colors are Mojave

Silver Metallic and – exclusively for the coupe and cabriolet within the C-Class

family: Graphite Grey.

Digital cockpit

The sporty interior with its individual integral-look seats is characterized by

further-enhanced perceived quality and flowing shapes and the facelift takes it

into the digital era.

The center console is characterized by an elegant flowing trim element with

new materials: Natural Grain Brown Walnut or Natural Grain Grey Oak.

Magma Grey/Black are newly available as interior colors.

The KEYLESS-GO starting function is standard. The start/stop button comes in

a new turbine-look design. The vehicle key also features a new design.

On the cabriolet, the soft top can be operated from the outside with the vehicle

key and the "Open/Close" buttons.

An eye on the future: fully digital instrument cluster available as an

option

The standard multimedia display above the center console has a 10.25-inch

screen. The C-Class also features a new optional, fully-digital instrument

cluster with the three visually distinguishable styles "Classic," "Sport" and

"Progressive," which also transform the look of the central display when

equipped with this option.

The C-Class has touch-sensitive controls in the steering wheel that respond to

swiping motions like the screen of a smartphone. They enable the driver to

control the functions of the instrument cluster and of the entire infotainment

system without having to take their hands off the steering wheel. The operation

of DISTRONIC and cruise control with controls directly on the steering wheel is

another new feature.

The infotainment system can additionally be operated via the touchpad with

controller (new: haptic feedback) in the center console or by means of voice

control. Vehicle functions such as the seat heating can now also be voice

controlled. The optional head-up display is now adjustable over an even wider

range.

Future-oriented assistance systems on a par with the S-Class

The new C-Class features the latest Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems

offering the driver cooperative support, and therefore provides a higher level of

active safety than its predecessor. The C-Class is able to drive semiautonomously

in certain situations. To do this it keeps a close eye on the traffic

situation: improved camera and radar systems allow it to see up to

approximately 1,640 feet (500 m) ahead. The vehicle's surroundings are

scanned by radar across a distance of up to approximately 820 feet (250 m) to

the front, 130 feet (40 m) to the sides and 260 feet (80 m) to the rear, while

with the camera a range of up to 1,640 feet (500 m) is possible to the front,

including 295 feet (90 m) in 3D.

The C-Class also uses map and navigation data for assistance functions. For

example, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC as part of the Driver Assistance

Package is able to give the driver map-based support in numerous situations,

and predictively adjust the speed e.g. when approaching bends, junctions or

roundabouts. Other new developments include intuitively understandable

Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as new

functions of Active Steering Assist.

The new C-Class comes with extended Active Brake Assist as standard.

Depending on the situation, this can help to mitigate the consequences of rearend

collisions with slow-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead, and

even with crossing pedestrians and cyclists, or prevent them altogether

LED Intelligent headlamps: Optimum visibility in all conditions

LED Intelligent headlamps are new and available on request in the coupe and

cabriolet. These allow electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to

suit the current traffic situation.

In high-beam mode, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus enables continuous longrange

illumination of the road ahead. When no other road user is detected, the

road ahead is straight and the vehicle speed is above 25 mph, ULTRA WIDE

high beam is switched on automatically. When there are oncoming vehicles or

vehicles ahead, the high beam is automatically switched off. The ULTRA WIDE

high beams are always active only if high beam mode has been manually

switched on.

The multimedia systems: Tailor-made information and music offerings

The C-Class comes as standard featuring Apple CarPlayTM and Android Auto

smartphone integration, two USB ports, an SD card reader, Bluetooth

connection and media interface.

The latest-generation COMAND Navigation available as optional equipment

offers fast 3D hard-disc navigation with topographical map display, photorealistic

3D buildings and 3D map rotations. Comprehensive information is

displayed on the navigation map: in addition to real-time traffic density

information it can e.g. include Car-to-X warning messages, the weather, filling

stations including current fuel prices and free parking spaces.

With the Concierge service (included for one year in conjunction with

COMAND, and available as a subscription service thereafter), Mercedes me

connect customers have a host of individual services at their disposal: from

making restaurant reservations and obtaining tips about tourist routes, to

gathering information on cultural or sporting events and sending navigation

destinations directly to the vehicle.

The C-Class uses NFC technology

Mobile devices corresponding to the Qi standard can be charged conveniently

while on the move with the optional wireless charging system. The charging

surface in the quick stowage tray at the front of the center console is also

suitable for large smartphones.

Both C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models are produced at the Mercedes-Benz

Bremen plant. The redesigned 2019 C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will be

celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in

March 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.

# # #

Extensive update for the two-door performance models

Affalterbach. Following the launch of the newly redesigned Sedan, the

Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet are set to receive their own

extensive updates. Shared visual features are the twin-louver AMG radiator

grille, muscular front bumper and new rear bumper with round twin

tailpipe trim elements. The interior benefits from an optional fully digital

cockpit with distinctive AMG displays and the new generation of steering

wheels. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine now delivers 385 hp, an

increase of 23 hp. Together with the fast-reacting AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9-

speed sport transmission and rear-biased AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel

drive, it has been possible to further enhance the driving dynamics and agility.

The redesigned 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet will be

celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in

March 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.

"With the new C43 Coupe and Cabriolet, we offer our customers extensively

upgraded, visually and technically distinctive entry-level options into the

performance world of Mercedes-AMG," says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the

Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

With a host of carefully coordinated measures, the developers at AMG have

further improved the driving dynamics. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 engine

now delivers 385 hp, 23 hp more than before. The peak torque of 384 lb-ft is

available in a broad engine speed band from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. The new C43

Coupe accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds (est.), while the

Cabriolet does the same in 4.6 seconds (est.); both improveme on the 2018

model by 0.1 second (est.). The top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph.

Sporty and distinctive: the exterior design

The exterior of the C43 Coupe and Cabriolet is considerably more expressive,

even more strongly identifying the new models as members of the family. New

distinguishing features include the AMG radiator grille with twin louvers in

matte Iridium Silver and the powerfully sculpted front bumper with additional

flics. The side air curtains in the front bumper help with optimum guidance of

the front airstream. The attachment on the cross fins plus the trim element on

the front splitter are finished in silver chrome.

When viewed from the side, eye-catching features include the sporty side

skirts plus new, aerodynamically optimized AMG light-alloy wheels. Their

specifically designed outer aero rings and spoke geometry which has been

optimized in the wind tunnel help to improve air flow around the wheels and

thus increase aerodynamic efficiency. As part of this the developers aimed for

the optimum combination of aerodynamics, weight and brake cooling, together

with maximum performance and reduced fuel consumption.

The rear view also conveys a sense of sporty aesthetics with two round twin

tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome. The rear bumper with side air

outlet look and the significantly more expressive diffuser improve the air flow

at the rear. The spoiler lip on the trunk lid is painted in the vehicle color.

The optional AMG Performance Studio Package creates highlights which are

even sportier: the more expressive front splitter, standard-fit spoiler lip,

broader side skirt inserts and flics in the rear bumper are finished in highgloss

black. The AMG Night Package contains black elements such as the

exterior-mirror housings, shoulder lines, window weather strips, front splitter

trim strip and tailpipe trim.

Sporty look with model-specific details: the interior design

Sporty materials such as leather, DINAMICA microfiber and aluminum in a

high-quality finish continue the theme of the expressive exterior in the

interior. The optional AMG Performance seats provide optimum lateral support

when adopting a dynamic driving style thanks to the special design of the seat

side bolsters of the seat cushion and backrest. The Performance Seats

additionally lend the interior an even more distinctive character with their

racing look. They are heated and, in conjunction with leather upholstery, also

climate-controlled in three stages. In all C-Class Cabriolet models in the US

market, the seats also come standard with AIRSCARF neck-level heating.

The standard upholstery in MB-Tex/DINAMICA microfiber in black with red

topstitching underscores the dynamic driving character. Matching the seat

design, the door center panels and dashboard are finished in MB-Tex leather

with red topstitching. Aluminum sports pedals with black studs, trim elements

in Natural Grain Black Ash Wood and aluminum, black roof liner and red seat

belts create further sporty highlights.

Comprehensive individualization options

Optionally available is a comprehensive choice of individualization options.

With regard to trim, the range includes trim in Natural Grain Black Ash Wood

and Aluminum, Natural Grain Line Walnut Wood, Dark Brown Linden Wood,

Natural Grain Grey Oak Wood, AMG Carbon Fiber and Aluminum, and AMG

Silver Fiber Glass and Aluminum.

In terms of upholstery, optionally available is leather in Black, Black with red

topstitching, Cranberry Red/Black, Magma Grey/Black, Saddle Brown/Black

and Porcelain/Black (C43 coupe only).

Interior with innovative display concept and operating system

Whether with touchpad and Controller, Touch Control Buttons on the steering

wheel or via voice entry: the operating system of the C43 is just as versatile as

it is flexible. All options are aimed at enabling the control tasks to be carried

out as conveniently, quickly and appropriately to the situation as possible in

this sporty environment.

Just as flexible is the display of the optional, fully digital instrument cluster

with 12.3-inch screen diagonal, which brings the vehicle functions directly to

life with the three AMG-specific display styles of "Classic," "Progressive" or

"Sport."

A host of additional AMG information

Via the specific AMG menu, the driver is able to call up a host of additional

information, such as Warm-up, Setup, G-Force, Race Timer or Engine Data, to

make the driving experience even sportier. In addition, there is a digital

indication of the current speed and selected gear. The manual transmission

mode is identified by a yellow "M" and a prompt to shift up when reaching

maximum engine speed, a touch inspired by the world of Formula 1.The

visualizations in the central media display likewise enable further vehicle

functions to be experienced even better, for example with animated

presentation of the driving assistance, vehicle and communication systems.

New generation of AMG steering wheels

Extremely sporty design, a grippy shape with a heavily contoured rim and

intuitive operation are the key attributes of the new AMG steering wheel in

Nappa leather, which comes as standard equipment. It has a flattened bottom

section and is perforated in the grip area. The galvanized steering wheel

gearshift paddles support a sporty driving style with manual gear shifting. As

an option it is also available in Nappa leather / DINAMICA microfiber and also

in Nappa leather with trim in black piano lacquer.

The built-in Touch Control Buttons are a new feature. These can be used to

control the functions of the instrument cluster and the multimedia system by

means of horizontal and vertical swiping movements of the finger. Active

Distance Assist DISTRONIC and the cruise control are adjusted in the control

panels on the left. The control panels on the right are used to activate the voice

control and telephone, and to regulate the sound volume, music selection and

other functions of the multimedia system.

Well-proven and powerful: the AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine

The AMG-enhanced 3.0L V6 biturbo engine boasts a high power output

combined with low fuel consumption and emissions. The high power output

comes courtesy of separate, larger turbochargers and 16 psi of boost pressure,

among other things. Installed close to the engine, the two turbochargers are

especially spontaneous in their response. The AMG power unit can be

identified by the engine cover with red aluminum insert and AMG lettering.

AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed sport transmission with shorter shift times

The C43 makes use of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed sport transmission,

which the Mercedes-AMG developers have tuned specifically for a dynamic

driving experience. This has a model-specific software application to achieve

very short shift times.

The multiple downshift function allows more spontaneous bursts of speed,

while the double-declutching function in "Sport" and "Sport+" drive programs

makes for an even more emotional driving experience. Defined ignition

adjustments also provide faster gear shifts in the other modes. In all modes

moving off occurs in first gear in order to always guarantee a dynamic driving

experience.

"Manual" mode can be selected using a separate button in the center console.

The gear changes are based on the selected drive program, and the driver can

now change gear using the paddles on the steering wheel. Moreover, the

transmission stays in the selected gear and does not automatically shift up

when the engine speed reaches the limit.

Characteristics at the touch of a finger: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

With the proven AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs “Eco,” "Comfort,"

"Sport," "Sport+" and "Individual," the characteristics of the C43 can be

customized at the tap of a finger. The available range extends from efficient

and comfortable to very sporty. This modifies key parameters, such as the

response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently

of the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of

pressing the "M" button to switch directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts

are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The

suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically on demand.

Rear-biased and agile: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive

The standard-specification AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive features

rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to 69 percent.

This configuration provides for enhanced driving dynamics and higher lateral

acceleration on the road as well as improved traction when accelerating. The

single-stage transfer case of the four-wheel drive system is flange-mounted to

the transmission as a separate system.

This add-on solution makes it easier to modify the torque split for each

particular model, thus allowing even more individual characteristics for the

respective model series. Its compact design means that it does not entail any

space restrictions for passengers or luggage.

With adaptive adjustable damping: AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension

With its adjustable, electronically controlled damping system, the AMG RIDE

CONTROL steel suspension of the C43 provides both sporty driving dynamics

and high comfort on long journeys. The basis for this is formed by the 4-link

front axle and independent multilink rear suspension. The AMG-specific

kinematics and elastokinematics with newly developed components result in

very high camber stability when cornering at speed. The axial brake connection

on the front axle supports the agile and precise handling.

The adaptive adjustable damping comes as standard. This fully automatic,

electronically controlled system adjusts the damping at each wheel to the

current requirements. This improves driving safety and ride comfort. The

damping is adjusted individually for each wheel, and depends on the driving

style, the road surface and the selected suspension setting. The ideal operating

point can be selected at all times on the basis of a broad scope of information

relating to acceleration or vehicle speed, for example. Via a switch on the

center console, the driver can select between three different sets of damper

characteristics, namely "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+," and thus individually

influence the driving experience — from highly comfortable to sporty.

Direct and with clear feedback: The AMG speed-sensitive steering

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio. It

impresses with its precise, authentic feedback. The steering servo assistance is

reduced at high speeds, and continuously increases at lower speeds. This

means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, and

that the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. The

steering servo assistance depends on the selected suspension setting. In

"Sport" mode, more feedback is conveyed about the driving conditions.

Data logger for use on the race track: AMG Track Pace

As the virtual race engineer for recording data when driving on closed-off race

tracks, AMG Track Pace provides a significantly extended and even more

precise scope of functions and can be ordered as an option in combination with

the COMAND infotainment system.

If this function is enabled, over 80 vehicle-specific sets of data (e.g. speed,

acceleration) are recorded ten times per second. On top of this there are

displays of lap and sector times and also the respective difference for a

reference time. Because specific display elements are shown in green or red,

the driver is able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether he/she is

currently faster or slower than the best time.

The data make it possible to analyze and improve the driver's skills. In

addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-60 mph, ¼ mile) can be

measured and saved. Thanks to a new developed algorithm which determines

the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG Track Pace even detects

when the circuit is departed from or shortened. Alongside GPS data, the

sensors available in the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel

speeds) are used.

The data are displayed on the multimedia display, in the instrument cluster

and on the head-up display. Known race tracks, for example the Nürburgring,

are already stored. Furthermore, it is also possible to record your own circuits.

The map display can be switched from 2D to 3D and updated online.

A suitable iPhone app can also be connected via WiFi. Customers can use it to

share their experiences and data from the race track with other AMG drivers

via Facebook, YouTube or the AMG Private Lounge.

The redesigned 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet will be

celebrating their World Premiere at the New York International Auto Show in

March and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2018.

# # #