At the 2018 Jeep Wrangler's auto show debut in Los Angeles, one of the model's on display featured a weird set of doors with holes in their lower sections. Presumably this design was to aid outward visibility when off-roading. However, Jeep has decided not to put the parts into production.

"Half-doors will be available starting in 2019 but will not be the 'donut door' style shown in LA. It’ll be the half-door design similar to previous versions," a Jeep spokesperson told Jalopnik. The company representative said donut look was simply a concept.

Half-doors refer to the design with a fully removable upper portion without a window surround to get in the way. If open-air driving is really your desire, completely removing the doors remains an option. Owners can even tilt the windshield downward like in the photo below.

The Jeep aftermarket is famously robust. If the demand for donut doors is big enough, a company would likely start building them to satisfy customers.

The 2018 Wrangler two-door and Unlimited four-door will go on sale very soon. The base model comes with a 3.6-liter V6 with 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque, and buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. Customers can also opt for a mild-hybrid 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four with 268 hp and 295 lb-ft, and it comes exclusively with the automatic. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine V6 will arrive for the 2019 model year, and a plug-in hybrid will come in 2020.

For getting around off road, the Wrangler is available with two four-wheel-drive systems. The basic Command-Trac setup includes a 2.72:1 low-range transfer case and Dana axles at the front and rear. The Rock-Trac layout upgrades to heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, a 4:1 low-range ratio, locking differentials, and electronic sway-bar disconnect.

The 2018 Wrangler starts at $26,995 and can grow as high as $57,310 for a Wrangler Unlimited with every possible option, including LED lights, dual top roof, and leather-trimmed seats.

Source: Jalopnik